Grant County Circuit Court
March 3: After pleading guilty on Dec. 16 to a felony charge of attempted first-degree sodomy, Caleb Lawson Conlee, 21, of Milwaukie was sentenced to 19 months in prison, with credit for time served. Conlee was also ordered to submit to 10 years of post-prison supervision and to register as a sex offender. The crime occurred between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2018, and the victim in the case was a boy under the age of 12, according to the grand jury indictment filed in the case. Two additional counts of first-degree sex abuse were dismissed.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 23
1:58 p.m.: Trooper responded to Ace Hardware in John Day for a report of a theft in progress and contacted the suspect in a vehicle. After investigation, Justin Alan Scheidegger, 27, of John Day was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and carrying a concealed weapon.
Feb. 28
9:02 a.m.: Trooper responded to Bear Valley, where a rancher reported one of his bulls had been killed and mutilated. The trooper verified that the bull was dead and that the scrotum and testicles had been removed, along with the tongue and a portion of skin from the animal's face.
March 1
2:39 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Nissan Sentra for speeding on Highway 395 South in Canyon City. After undergoing field sobriety tests, the driver, Derek Ray Hutton, 53, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and taken to the Grant County Jail, where his blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.07%.
5:18 p.m.: Trooper stopped an Oldsmobile Aurora on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon for multiple traffic violations. Following investigation, the driver, Dakota Charles Stout, 24, of John Day, was arrested on charges of violating a release agreement, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a restricted weapon by a felon. Stout was also cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured, and his car was impounded.
March 7
2:55 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 152. A 2001 Buick Century went off the north side of the road and came to rest in the ditch. The driver was uninjured, but the passenger, a 69-year-old woman, complained of pain and was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital.
March 8
10:41 a.m.: A trooper responded to to the entrance to the Phillip Schneider Wildlife Area, where six elk carcasses had been dumped into the South Fork of the John Day River. The meat had been removed. No suspects were immediately identified. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife removed the carcasses from the river.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending March 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 2
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 6
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 7
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 9:
Driver's license suspensions: 2
Persons on probation: 45
Traffic citations filed: 11
Violations filed: 3
Small claims/civil filed: 2
Hearings held: 8
Cases to collections: 41
Violation of the basic rule: Olivia Grace Kerr, 19, Prineville, Feb. 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Paxton Betsch Parazoo, 24, Bend, Feb. 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Tami L. Sasser, 40, Canyon City, Feb. 5, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Dakota Charles Stout, 24, John Day, Nov. 26, fined $440; Kenneth Michael Felix, 31, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 29, fined $440.
No operator's license: Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day,, May 8, fined $265; Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, June 6, fined $265; Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, July 11, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Dakota Charles Stout, 24, John Day, Nov. 26, fined $265; Kenneth Michael Felix, 31, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 29, fined $265; Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, May 8, fined $265; Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, June 6, fined $265; Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, July 11, fined $265.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Erik Andrew Fuller, 28, Tijeras, New Mexico, Jan. 1, fined $440.
Expired registration: Kenneth Michael Felix, 31, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 29, fined $115.
Failure to signal: Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, May 8, fined $265.
Failure to stop for a school bus: Richard Timothy Reardon, 52, Eugene, Feb. 10, fined $440.
Maintaining a dog as a public nuisance: Tabitha Graves, 35, John Day, Jan. 18, fined $265.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Zachary A. Rabb, 19, fined $200 and ordered to attend a victim impact panel.
Dispatch
• Oregon State Police
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
• John Day Ambulance
• Long Creek Ambulance
• John Day Fire
