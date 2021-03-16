Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of felon in possession of a firearm against Nathan M. Elledge, 29, allegedly committed on June 17, was dismissed on March 10 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because it is in the best interests of justice. Elledge pleaded guilty on March 4 to a count of resisting arrest committed on May 17. He was sentenced to two days in jail, 18 months of bench probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $300 in fees and a fine. Elledge violated his probation due to a new crime he committed, resisting arrest. The defendant’s sentence will continue based on the same terms and conditions previously imposed and his probation was extended by 12 months.
Jeremiah J. Alsop, 39, pleaded guilty March 9 to a count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked committed on Feb. 3. He also pleaded guilty March 9 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on July 2. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 18 months of of bench probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in fines. His license was also suspended for one year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 16
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 4
Releases: 7
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Leann Musgrove, 41, of John Day, was cited for having no operator’s license.
Oregon State Police
March 7: Information was received of a group of hunters trespassing on a neighboring property and field dressing an elk. Wheeler County deputies arrived and obtained the property owner’s information and made initial contact with the hunters. An Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife trooper arrived on scene and interviewed the offending party as well as contacted the complaining party. At the conclusion of the contact, the owner of the property, which had been trespassed on, wanted the offending hunters charged. The hunter who shot the elk was criminally cited for hunting while in violation of criminal trespass, and failure to immediately validate a big game tag. His hunting partners were charged with second-degree criminal trespass. The elk and unvalidated tag were seized. The elk was taken to Russell’s Custom meats in Canyon City for processing.
March 8: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper was provided information that there was an in-progress violation of the winter range closure on the Phillip Schneider Wildlife Area. The trooper responded and located two individuals who had driven an ATV into the winter range closure. Ryan G. Chapman, 46, was cited for the offense and arrested for an outstanding warrant. The other subject, Ty J. Round, 41, was cited in lieu of custody for unlawful entry into the wildlife area.
March 9: A state trooper contacted Valerie N. Hendrix, 44, of Seneca who was parked in the lane of travel on Southwest Brent Street in John Day for illegal standing and stopping. She exhibited indicators of impairment and was asked to participate in field sobriety tests. Further indicators of impairment were observed during the tests. She was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail, where she provided a breath sample with a result of 0.00% blood alcohol content. She cooperated with a Drug Recognition Expert exam. At the conclusion of the DRE exam, the driver was found to be under the influence of cannabis. She was issued a citation for DUII/Drug and released.
March 9: A Fish and Wildlife trooper recognized a pickup truck parked along Highway 26 from a photo taken by a trail camera placed in the Philip Schneider Wildlife Area during the closure. The driver, Austin Walker, 20, was contacted and identified. During the roadside interview the individual admitted to driving on the closed road in the wildlife area. Arrangements were made to meet at a later date for citation issuance.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 177 calls during the week of March 8-14, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 10: Responded to a report of elder abuse on South Humbolt Street.
March 11: Along with Oregon State Police, responded to a report of a restraining order violation on East Main Street.
March 13: Keith A. Mark, 49, of Hillsboro was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board Warrant and domestic assault.
March 13: Cited David J. Darling, 46, of John Day for driving while suspended and no insurance.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 8: Received a report of fraud on Highway 402.
March 9: Received a report of fraud on Vista Lane.
March 9: Conducted a traffic stop and warned for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk on South Canyon Street and Second Street.
March 11: Received a report of fraud in Long Creek.
March 11: Conducted a traffic stop and warned for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 153.
March 12: Along with OSP, advised of the location of a subject who fled from enforcement on Highway 26.
March 13: Kenneth Kincaide, 70, was arrested for violation of conditional release.
March 13: Cited Christopher M. Van Cleave, 78, of Bend for no Oregon driver’s license on East Main Street.
• John Day ambulance
March 8: Responded for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on North McHaley Avenue.
March 9: Along with Prairie City ambulance, dispatched for a woman with difficulty breathing and shortness of breath at Blue Mountain Care Center.
March 12: Responded to a Prairie City woman with difficulty breathing.
March 12: Dispatched for a man with chest pain and nausea on Southwest First Avenue.
March 12: Dispatched for a 75-year-old woman who fell.
March 12: Responded for a 71-year-old man with fever and vomiting on Screech Alley.
March 13: Along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded for a 72-year-old man with abdominal pain on Adams Road.
March 14: An elderly man fell an hit his head on West Main Street.
• Mt. Vernon fire
March 14: Received a call for a grass/bush fire on Highway 26 near milepost 142.5.
