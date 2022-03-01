Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Feb. 23:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 9
Releases: 11
Arrests: 4
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 5
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 143 calls during the week ending Feb. 25, including:
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 19
3:48 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 175.
Feb. 21
7:19 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle stuck in the snow on the side of Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
8:18 p.m.: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 395 North near milepost 93B.
Feb. 22
9:56 a.m.: Advised of an accident with injuries on Highway 26 near milepost 134.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 18
8:01 p.m.: Traffic stop, West Main Street, John Day. Driver warned about improper lighting.
10:07 p.m.: Responded to Hotel Prairie, Prairie City, for a theft call.
11:26 pm.: Responded to North Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a noise complaint.
11:31 p.m.: Responded to Highland Terrance, John Day, for a report of shots fired.
Feb. 19
10:17 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 5C. Driver warned for failure to maintain lane.
3:10 p.m.: Advised of an intoxicated subject at the Ugly Truth, John Day.
6:12 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 149. Driver warned for speeding.
6:34 p.m.: Responded to Park Avenue, Seneca, for a dog complaint.
10:02 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 162. Driver warned for speeding.
10:47 p.m.: Building check at Grant Union High School, John Day.
Feb. 20
11:19 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North, Long Creek, for an abandoned vehicle.
5:19 p.m.: Responded to South Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a mental subject.
6:08 p.m.: Responded to Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a disorderly conduct report.
9:25 p.m.: Responded to Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a noise complaint.
10:13 p.m.: Responded to North Washington Street, Canyon City, for a civil problem.
10:32 p.m.: Responded to Southeast Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a noise complaint.
Feb. 21
3:33 a.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a restraining order violation.
8:06 a.m.: Responded to Grant Union Junior/Senior High School for a juvenile problem.
3:01 p.m.: Responded to Chester’s Market, John Day. Crystal Marie Joslin, 42, of Granite was cited and released on a Marion County warrant.
3:30 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26, Mt. Vernon, for a suspicious person.
3:47 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a non-injury accident. A 16-year-old girl from Seneca was cited for careless driving.
5:55 p.m.: Responded to Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for suspicious circumstances.
10:32 p.m.: Responded to Keeney Fork Road near milepost 15 to assist a motorist.
11 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a noise complaint.
Feb. 22
12:30 a.m.: Responded to Keeney Fork Road near milepost 15 to assist a motorist.
7:13 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 145 for a crash.
7:51 a.m.: Responded to Highway 19 near milepost 108 for a suspicious vehicle.
7:52 a.m.: Responded to a residence on Northwest Second Street, John Day, for an unattended death.
9:09 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 152 to assist a motorist.
9:55 a.m.: Highway 26 near milepost 152. Glenn Wadley, 46, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
10:22 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 just west of Picture Gorge for a multi-vehicle accident. OSP, ODOT and John Day Ambulance also responded.
10:27 a.m.: Responded to Keeney Fork Road near milepost 14 to assist a motorist.
11:50: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 182 for a truck on its side. OSP also responded.
3:15 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Kilbourne Street, Prairie City, for a fraud complaint.
5:08 p.m.: Responded to South Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a trespassing complaint.
Feb. 23
7:41 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 155. Driver warned for speeding.
1:52 p.m.: Responded to Ace Hardware, John Day, for a shoplifting complaint.
3:03 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 155 for an abandoned vehicle.
3:10 p.m.: Responded to Dump Road for an unattended death.
5:22 p.m.: Responded to Elm Street, John Day. Ashlie Clark, 29, of John Day was arrested on a charge of third-degree theft.
Feb. 24
7:01 a.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a fraud complaint.
1:58 p.m.: Responded to Moon Creek Road west of Mt. Vernon for a harassment complaint.
3:23 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
5:11 p.m.: Responded to Dayton Street, John Day, for an animal complaint.
5:16 p.m.: Responded to Thadd’s Place, John Day, for a public assist.
5:55 p.m.: Responded to Thadd’s Place, John Day, for a public assist.
Feb. 25
10:21 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a theft complaint.
12:58 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a burglary complaint.
1:25 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a domestic disturbance. Sunnie Jean Moore, 24, of John Day was cited and released on multiple warrants.
2:25 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a stolen cellphone report.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 19
9:09 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for an 86-year-old male with a fall injury.
Feb. 20
3:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 88-year-old female with weakness and numbness on her right side.
9:28 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Feb. 21
11:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Nugget Lane, Canyon City, for a fall injury.
11:53 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a female with an oxygen problem.
1:10 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
2:42 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 7 near Austin Junction for a rollover accident.
9:10 p.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Hillcrest Road for a 75-year-old male with chest pains and difficulty breathing.
Feb. 22
6:19 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a male with difficulty breathing.
8:47 a.m.: Patient transfer to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
10:14 a.m.: Dispatched to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for an elderly male who was not feeling well.
Feb. 23
1:10 a.m.: Dispatched to La Costa Road for a 68-year-old male with a fall injury.
8:10 a.m.: Dispatched to La Costa Road for a lift assist.
7:09 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
8:23 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a semiconscious 60-year-old female.
Feb. 24
4:26 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
10:18 a.m.: Dispatched to Prairie City for a patient transport.
Feb. 25
8:51 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.