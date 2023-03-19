Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 15:
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 15:
Traffic citations filed: 19
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Hearings held: 26
Driver’s license suspensions: 5
Cases on probation: 19
Small claims filed: 7
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Grant Peter Thelin, 64, Kaleden, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 70/55, fined $165; James Warren Phillips, 25, Seneca, Feb. 21, 87/45, fined $440.
Exceeding the speed limit: Kenrick Delton McBean, 40, Prairie City, Feb. 10, 85/65, fined $265; Kristopher Wright, 24, Corvallis, Feb. 10, 59/35, fined $225; Deborah Anne Arntz, 63, Burns, Feb. 10, 83/65, fined $225; Charles Edward Denley, 65, Powell Butte, Jan. 24, 39/25, fined $165; Bradley Lance Hale, 60, Portland, Feb. 17, 60/45, fined $165.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Matthew John Nelson, 43, Prineville, Feb. 22, fined $440.
Driver failure to report an accident: Carter Burke Burnette, 19, Ritter, Feb. 8, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Shyana D. Johnson, 19, Monument, Jan. 19, fined $265; Debra Lynn Shawn, 67, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 15, fined $265.
Fail to register vehicle: Debra Lynn Shawn, 67, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 15, fined $115.
Theft in the third degree: Kassidy Lee Williams, 22, of John Day, was convicted of theft in the third degree and three counts of failure to appear in the second degree. For the first count, Williams was ordered to submit to 12 months probation, complete 20 hours of community service, serve 20 days in jail, complete moral recognition therapy, pay $200 in fines, and pay $9.99 in restitution to Chester's Market. She was acquitted on three additional counts of failure to appear in the second degree. Williams pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending March 15:
March 10
10:43 p.m.: Trooper arrested Austin James Cates, 18, of Canyon City, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Highway 395 South. He was transported to the Grant County Jail. He was also cited on suspicion of having an open container and driving uninsured and was warned for obstruction of vehicle windows.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending March 15:
Concealed carry permits: 7
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 5
Releases: 4
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 119 calls during the week ending March 15, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
March 8
10:56 p.m.: Responded to a suspicious person at Bare Bones in John Day.
March 9
2:43 a.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Ugly Truth Bar and Grill on Main Street in John Day.
5:16 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud at Rocky Mtn Dispensary in John Day.
March 10
10 a.m.: Responded to East Ninth Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
1:51 p.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief and theft at the Grant County Regional Airport in John Day.
4:45 p.m.: Responded to a report of a civil problem at North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
7:50 p.m.: Responded to a report of a hit and run accident on East Main Street in John Day.
March 11
1:21 p.m.: Responded to a report of theft on West Main Street in John Day.
3:29 p.m.: Responded to a report of a burning vehicle at Indian Creek Road and Highway 26. Joshua Wayne Haskins, 38, of Prairie City, was cited for driving while suspended.
4 p.m.: Responded to A Avenue in Seneca for a welfare check.
4:32 p.m.: Responded to a report of theft on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
March 12
9:32 a.m.: Responded to Timbers Bistro in John Day for a report of an unwanted person.
9:47 a.m.: Responded to a report of a theft complaint at Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
12:06 p.m.: Responded to a report of a custody issue on Highway 26, just east of Laycock Creek Road.
5:26 p.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted person at Dollar General in John Day.
10:14 p.m.: Responded to a report of a prowler on North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
10:19 p.m.: Responded to a report of a disabled motorist on Highway 395 South near milepost 22C.
2:25 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in John Day.
March 14
8:37 p.m.: Mathew Paul Walker was arrested for a protection order violation on West Main Street in John Day.
March 15
4:38 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26, milepost 169 for a welfare check.
7:09 a.m.: Responded to a juvenile problem on West Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
March 10
2:53 a.m.: Advised of a vehicle stuck in the snow at milepost 50 on Highway 395 North.
March 11
5:41 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at milepost 157 on Highway 26.
9:26 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at Highway 26 and Laycock Creek Road.
March 14
10:32 a.m.: Advised of a person walking in the middle of Highway 26 at milepost 164.
March 15
10:04 a.m.: Advised of a disabled vehicle and a welfare check on the driver at Highway 395 South, milepost 39C.
• John Day Ambulance
March 8
8:32 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
March 9
5:15 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 80-year-old female with dizziness.
8:18 a.m.: Dispatched for a medical alarm on West Main Street.
1:04 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:51 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
March 10
7:40 a.m.: Dispatched to an elderly female who had fallen in Mt. Vernon.
11:29 p.m.: Dispatched to La Costa Avenue for a 95-year-old male with dizziness.
March 11
9:44 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport
5:35 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a 41-year-old man having a seizure.
9:28 p.m.: Dispatched to North Humbolt Street for a 53-year-old man with a diabetic problem.
March 13
2:56 p.m.: Dispatched to Maryville Road in Canyon City for a 70-year-old man with extreme weakness.
March 14
3:22 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon for a 93-year-old female who had collapsed and could not get up.
9:38 a.m.: Dispatched from Blue Mountain Hospital for patient transport to Ontario.
1:09 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living in John Day for a 79-year-old female with a rash and an open wound.
• Dayville Ambulance
March 14
9:02 p.m.: Dispatched to West Franklin Street in Dayville for a 68-year-old man with a broken hip.
