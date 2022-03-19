Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
March 10: Travis Farr, 29, of Mt. Vernon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of harassment constituting domestic violence in connection with an incident on Nov. 13. He was sentenced to one year of bench probation and 20 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, obtain a domestic violence assessment, complete al recommended treatment and pay a $100 fine.
March 14: Spencer Edward Leifheit III, 45, of Mt. Vernon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of harassment constituting domestic violence and second-degree disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that occurred on March 2. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 30 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also ordered to have no offensive contact with the victim, obtain a domestic violence assessment, mental health evaluation and substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment. He was also found guilty of violating his probation on an earlier offense.
March 17: Levi Westley Albert Fine, 27, of John Day pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in connection with an incident that occurred on Dec. 30. Fine was sentenced to 19 months in prison with credit for time served, followed by two years of post-prison supervision. Two additional charges of menacing and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, were dismissed. According to the grand jury indictment in the case, Fine was accused of threatening another man and putting him at risk of serious injury by indiscriminately firing a gun in his vicinity.
Oregon State Police
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending March 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 9
Releases: 8
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 24
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 127 calls during the week ending March 18, including:
• Oregon State Police
March 18
8:50 a.m.: Advised of a cow on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 150.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 11
6:51 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Childress Loop to check on a motorist with a disabled vehicle.
7:08 p.m.: Received a complaint about a dog attacking other dogs on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
8 p.m.: Received multiple reports of illegal fireworks in the vicinity of Southeast Franke Drive, John Day.
9:15 p.m.: Received a report of illegal fireworks in the vicinity of Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
9:38 p.m.: Responded to a noise complaint from Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
10:26 pm.: Responded to Southeast Gunther Street, John Day. Dillon Winters, 24, of John Day was arrested for violation of a release agreement. Matika Long, 21, of John Day was arrested for menacing.
March 12
10:16 a.m.: Responded to Highway 19 near milepost 121 for an injured deer.
10:36 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a dispute.
March 13
7:30 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for an open door.
6:05 p.m.: Received a noise complaint from Southeast Hillcrest Road.
9:18 p.m.: Responded to South Overholt Street, Prairie City, for a disorderly conduct report.
9:31 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a report of an overdue motorist.
March 14
8:24 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 150. Vehicle reportedly clocked at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Robin Olterman, 61, of John Day cited for violating the basic rule.
1:09 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day, for a dog running loose. Owner warned.
1:45 p.m.: Responded to South Bridge Street, John Day, for a burglary report.
March 16
8:02 a.m.: Traffic stop, West Main Street, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
11:38 a.m.: Responded to Marysville Lane west of John Day for suspicious circumstances.
5:10 p.m.: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, to follow up on a complaint kids shooting a BB gun.
6 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, Canyon City, for a dog complaint.
March 17
11:30 a.m.: Received a report of possible trespassing on Dog Patch Lane east of John Day.
5:40 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 51B for a driving complaint.
March 18
8:46 a.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a possible suicide. Unable to locate subject.
12:30 p.m.: Traffic stop, South Canyon Boulevard near Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
5:49 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a public assist.
• John Day Ambulance
March 12
3:14 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 77-year-old male with severe abdominal pain.
5:40 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 43-year-old female with a fall injury.
March 13
1:33 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
5:51 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
5:31 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 98-year-old female with signs of confusion.
9:01 p.m.: Patient transport from Valley View Assisted Living to Blue Mountain Hospital.
March 14
8:20 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for an elderly man with difficulty breathing.
5:02 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
10:46 p.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, to Blue Mountain Hospital.
March 17
7:43 a.m.: Dispatched to Malheur Lumber for a male who fell and hit his head.
• Long Creek Ambulance
March 16
10:56 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 North in Long Creek for a man with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
March 18
4:44 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for an 81-year-old man needing a lift assist. Long Creek Fire and John Day Ambulance also responded.
• John Day Rural Fire
March 18
2:49 p.m.: Responded to Marysville Drive east of John Day for a structure fire. Canyon City Fire, Prairie City Fire, Mt. Vernon Fire and Grant County Sheriff's Office assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.