Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Bucky A. Breck, 33, pleaded guilty March 18 to a count of conspiracy to commit a class C felony–delivery of methamphetamine on Oct. 8. He was sentenced to five days in jail, 18 months of supervised probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 7
Releases: 7
Arrests: 0
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Jessica Hunt, 27, of John Day was cited for violation of the basic rule, 77/55 zone.
Chris VanCleave, 48, of Bend was cited for operating without a license.
Brinn Jones, 34, of Enterprise was cited violating speed limit, 43/30 zone.
Daniel Hibbard, 38, of Eugene was cited for driving while suspended and violation of the basic rule, 83/55 zone.
Thomas Currier, 29, of San Francisco, California, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 50/30 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Tanner W. Moodenbaugh, 23, Long Creek, March 3, 71/55 zone, fined $140.
Exceeding speed limit: Kevin A. Briels, 60, Burns, March 2, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Michael J. Cordonnier, 51, Klamath Falls, Feb. 5, 53/30 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, Feb. 6, fined $440; Bryon E. Freniere, 38, John Day, Feb. 12, fined $440; Somer L. Robinson, 32, John Day, Dec. 30, fined $440; Kaden S. Moses, 19, John Day, Sept. 15, fined $440; James M. Hancock, 46, John Day, Feb. 5, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Somer L. Robinson, 32, John Day, Dec. 30, fined $265; Nathaniel D. Giger, 27, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 26, fined $265.
Failure to install interlock ignition device: Bryon E. Freniere, 38, John Day, Feb. 12, fined $440; Randall E. Barnett, 47, Burns, Aug. 2, fined $440.
Off-road vehicle on Highway: James M. Hancock, 46, John Day, Feb. 5, fined $265.
Careless driving: Bryon E. Freniere, 38, John Day, Feb. 12, fined $440.
Failure to inspect traps/snares: Cody I. Taylor, 34, Baker City, Feb. 7, fined $340.
Donald L. Brown Jr. pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to a count of hunting on enclosed lands. Brown was ordered to pay $1,440 in fines.
Devan J. Haynes pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to a count of driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to install interlock ignition device. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 30 hours of community service and ordered to pay $965 in fines and fees.
Oregon State Police
March 15: A vehicle was northbound on Highway 395 when it encountered slick icy road conditions. The vehicle went into a side-to-side slide, traveling into the shoulder of the northbound lane where it impacted with a snow beam. The vehicle then spun in a rotation and flipped over onto its top, coming to an uncontrolled rest, partially blocking the northbound lane. The driver was uninjured. The driver, Demar G. Miller, 43, of Cheney, Washington, was issued a citation for no operator’s license and driving uninsured. Frontier Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. OSP was assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.
March 17: A state trooper responded to assist GCSO and Blue Mountain Hospital paramedics with a 77-year-old male patient who may have been having chest pains. The man was reported to be non-verbal with dementia and could be combative with paramedics. The trooper entered the home with paramedics who spoke briefly with the man’s wife. One of the paramedics and the trooper tried speaking with the man. Without indication or warning, the man struck the paramedic in the upper chest, knocking her to the ground. OSP stepped between the man and the paramedic and pushed him back to create distance and safety for the paramedic. The man and state trooper both lost their footing and fell to the ground. The deputy and state trooper held the man on the ground for a few minutes until he calmed down, then seated him on a couch. At the request of the man’s wife, who had power of attorney, the man was sedated by paramedics and transported to Blue Mountain Hospital for evaluation. Neither the man nor the paramedic were injured. There was no criminal investigation due to not being able to establish a culpable mental state of the man.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 150 calls during the week of March 15-21, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 16: Received a report of theft near Patterson Bridge Road.
March 17: Received a report of a hit and run on East Main Street.
March 17: Dispatched to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle on Northwest Bridge Street.
March 19: David J. Darling, 46, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured on West Main Street.
March 19: Tyler Dehiya, 27, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
March 20: Leann Musgrove, 40, of John Day was arrested for driving under the influence on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
• Oregon State Police
March 19: Received a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 166.5.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 15: Received a report of a possible domestic dispute on Izee Lane.
March 15: Along with OSP, responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395 near milepost 105.
March 16: Received a report of fraud on South McHaley Avenue.
March 18: Received a report of fraud on Sunset Road.
• John Day ambulance
March 15: Responded to a report of a 78-year-old woman with chest pain on Northwest Second Avenue.
March 15: Responded to a woman who was unable to stand on North Johnson Avenue.
March 16: Dispatched for an elderly woman with low blood pressure, low pulse and elevated glucose on Valley View Drive.
March 17: Responded for a 68-year-old woman who fell on North Johnson Avenue.
March 18: Dispatched for a man with a possible heart attack on Gardner Ranch Lane.
• Seneca ambulance
March 17: Along with John Day ambulance and GCSO, responded for a patient having episodes on Izee Paulina Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.