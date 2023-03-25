Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 22:
March 20
Ronald Leigh McNurlin, 32, of Prairie City pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and pleaded no contest to menacing constituting domestic violence, both committed on Feb. 2. A third count of strangulation was dismissed. He was placed on bench probation for 18 months and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service or county work crew, enroll in a domestic violence assessment within 30 days, complete moral reconation therapy, and have no contact with the victim.
Tyler Scott Karr, 32, of La Grande pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and resisting arrest, all committed on March 26, 2022. A count of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon was dismissed. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 120 days in jail and 120 hours of community service or work crew time. In addition, he was ordered to remain in the state of Oregon, consent to search from a supervising officer, complete moral reconation therapy, not possess firearms, not use intoxicants, and submit to testing for controlled substances.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending March 22:
March 16
11:55 a.m.: Trooper responded to traffic violation on West Bench Road near Eastside Lane in John Day. The driver was cited for improper display and driving uninsured. The passenger, Lerae Nicholle Ruck, 22, of Lebanon, who had felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Linn and Union counties, was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail.
March 19
3:12 a.m.: Trooper responded to a rollover crash on Highway 26 near milepost 165. Nicholas Ronald Stiner, 37, was arrested and issued citations on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving, refusal of a breath test and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
March 20
8:52 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single motor vehicle non-injury crash near milepost 107B on Highway 395 North. The driver slid off the west side of the southbound lane on the snow-covered road.
5:55 p.m.: Trooper responded to a traffic violation near milepost 160 on Highway 26. The driver was cited for a suspended license and did not have insurance. The female passenger, who had two felony warrants for her arrest for parole violations out of Oregon and Idaho, was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending March 22:
Concealed carry permits: 5
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 11
Releases: 11
Arrests: 3
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 8
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 132 calls during the week ending March 22, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
March 17
7:16 a.m.: Responded to a report of a hit and run on Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
11:18 a.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious person on Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
11:42 a.m.: Responded to a report of fraud on Vista Drive, John Day.
March 18
12:37 a.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on North Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
2:04 a.m.: Responded to a noise complaint on North McHaley Street, Prairie City.
10:44 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Johnson Avenue, Prairie City, a welfare check.
4:15 p.m.: Responded to a trespassing complaint at Cupper Creek Road, Kimberly.
6:42 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious person at milepost 174 on Highway 26.
7:34 p.m.: Responded to Chester’s Market in John Day for a welfare check.
8:13 p.m.: Responded to a report of harassment at Cupper Creek Road, Kimberly.
10:53 p.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
March 19
3:06 a.m.: Responded to a report of an accident at Childress Loop and Highway 26.
7:52 a.m.: Responded to a report of weed burning at Bear Creek Shooting Range in John Day.
12:24 p.m.: Responded to a report of burning slash piles on Highway 26 between John Day and Mt. Vernon.
2:51 p.m.: Responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Bare Bones in John Day.
6:42 p.m.: Responded to a report of a burn pile at Northwest Seventh Avenue, John Day.
6:58 p.m.: Responded West Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
11:13 p.m.: Responded to a report of someone throwing firecrackers into the street at the intersection of Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
March 20
9:45 a.m.: Responded to a report of animal abuse at East Main Street, John Day.
3:37 p.m.: Responded to a report of a threatening person at Blue Mountain Hospital.
4:48 p.m.: Responded to a vehicle slide-off at milepost 182 on Highway 26.
March 21
8:22 a.m.: Responded to an animal complaint at Lower Yard Road, John Day.
10:46 a.m.: Responded to Third Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
3:34 p.m.: Investigated a possible assault at Chester’s Market, John Day.
March 22
1:35 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud on Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
• Oregon State Police
March 18
7:37 p.m.: Advised to respond to Highway 26 near Halls Hill for a welfare check on a male walking along the road.
March 20
11:02 a.m.: Advised of a slide-off at milepost 172 at Highway 26.
March 21
5:21 a.m.: Advised to contact a vehicle owner who had been involved in an accident and reported missing property from the crash site at Highway 395 North and Beech Creek.
• John Day Ambulance
March 15
11:25 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for an 84-year-old female requesting a lift assist.
March 16
12:26 a.m.: Dispatched to Indian Creek Road near Prairie City for a 63-year-old male with a concerning cough.
7:24 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Senior Living for a 95-year-old female who had fallen.
8:47 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 North near Beech Creek for a 61-year-old female who had fallen.
March 17
7:33 a.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for a medical issue.
March 18
9:16 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for patient transport.
12:34 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a medical issue.
6:07 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue for a medical issue.
9:16 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Hospital for patient transport.
March 19
5:48 p.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, Prairie City, for a medical issue. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
March 20
5:12 a.m.: Dispatched to a home on Valley View Drive for an 86-year-old female with chest pains.
8:48 a.m.: Dispatched to milepost 108 on Highway 26 for a single-vehicle accident and a person with unknown injuries.
5:10 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
6:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
10:45 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
March 21
7:27 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue for a 43-year-old female with abdominal pain.
11:05 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
3:51 p.m.: Dispatched to transport patient with medical issue from Blue Mountain Hospital to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
• Prairie City Ambulance
March 18
6:11 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Johnson Avenue for a 31-year-old male with medical issue who was unresponsive.
• John Day Fire
March 19
6:49 p.m.: Responded to fire at Seventh Street Bridge.
• Dayville Fire
March 22
1:07 p.m.: Responded to report of a hay truck on fire on West Franklin Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.