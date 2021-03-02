Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Amy B. Bray, allegedly committed on Aug. 16, was dismissed on Feb. 12 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because the breath test was invalid because law enforcement did not follow statutory protocols in administering the test.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 1
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Oregon State Police
Feb. 17: A state trooper responded to a reported commercial motor vehicle crash near milepost 183 on Highway 26. The investigation revealed a vehicle was eastbound when it lost traction on icy roads and slid across the westbound lane of travel and came to rest in a snowbank, blocking the westbound lane. About five minutes later, another vehicle was eastbound when it started to pass the car in the snowbank. The car stopped and lost its forward momentum. When the driver tried to resume travel, the car slid back and across the westbound lane and struck the mirror and trailer of car in the snow bank, causing minor damage. Both vehicles were pulled by Oregon Department of Transportation. While on scene, ODOT changed the status of Highway 26 to Condition B (chains required for CMVs). The state trooper facilitated an information exchange between drivers. Case closed, no further action.
Feb. 17: A state trooper was called out to respond to a single motor vehicle noninjury crash with a vehicle in Canyon Creek, near milepost 9 on Highway 395C. The vehicle had been removed from Canyon Creek prior to the trooper’s arrival. The vehicle was later removed from the scene by a logging company. The driver was later issued a citation for a driving while suspended violation.
Feb. 17: Philomena J. Dutcher, 37, of Canyon City was arrested for domestic assault and harassment.
Feb. 19: Oregon State Police responded to a single motor vehicle rollover crash near milepost 174 on Highway 26. The driver was westbound at about 65 mph, when he overcorrected. The vehicle left the north side of the highway, struck a steep embankment and tripped rolling once before coming to an uncontrolled rest. The driver was the sole occupant and was uninjured. The vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene by Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair at the owner’s request.
Feb. 19: OSP assisted a Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a domestic assault in Prairie City. After further investigation, Kenneth J. Kincaid, 70, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and was transported to Grant County Jail.
Feb. 20: OSP responded to a motor vehicle crash near milepost 185 on Highway 26. A pickup driven and occupied by two juveniles was eastbound when they slid into an ODOT plow truck that was stalled out in the eastbound lane. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. None of the occupants were injured, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Feb. 22: A state trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding westbound through Mt. Vernon, 55/35 zone. Upon contact with the female driver, the trooper saw illegal fireworks in the back seat area. Upon further investigation, more illegal fireworks were found in the front passenger side floorboard area. The driver was cited in lieu of custody.
Feb. 24: A state trooper responded to an unknown single motor vehicle crash on Highway 395B near milepost 64. The trooper located the noninjury crash at milepost 73 on Highway 395B. The driver admitted to dozing off, at which time the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a snow berm, striking a barbwire fence and then coming to a rest 15 yards off the roadway in a foot and a half of snow. The driver’s insurance company would not pay for a tow as it was considered a motor vehicle crash with property damage. The subject was warned for careless driving and provided an Oregon Police Traffic Crash Report. The subject then began shoveling a trail back onto the road for the vehicle.
Feb. 26: A state trooper responded to a reported single vehicle crash at milepost 188 on Highway 26. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was heading eastbound, negotiating a curve, when it lost traction on snow-packed roads. The vehicle traveled onto a mound of snow and struck the guard rail and started to role. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane of travel. The driver was uninjured, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Frontier Towing.
Feb. 27: A state trooper observed a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing. After further investigation, criminal activity was observed. A consent search was obtained, revealing a large amount of marijuana. Oscar A. Perez, 26, of Baker City was cited and released in lieu of custody.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 112 calls during the week of Feb. 22-28, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 22: Responded to a crash between a person and vehicle at a business on West Main Street.
Feb. 26: Along with Oregon State Police, advised of a driving complaint. Daniel J. Goldstein, 28, of Boulder was cited on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
Feb. 27: Responded for a report of a hit and run on East Main Street.
Feb. 27: Arrested Brian Kimble, 42, of John Day for criminal driving while suspended. Also cited Debora Kimble, 37, of John Day for possession of a controlled substance.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 26: Along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Prairie City ambulance, responded for a rollover crash on Highway 26.
Feb. 26: Received a report of a semi slide-off on Highway 395 near milepost 99.5B.
Feb. 27: Advised of an 18 wheeler that spun out and was blocking Highway 26 near milepost 180.5.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 24: Responded to a theft on Screech Alley Lane.
Feb. 25: Warren Dunn, 30, was cited for speeding and driving while suspended.
Feb. 27: Responded to a report of dogs chasing livestock on Highway 26 near milepost 159.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 24: Dispatched for an elderly woman on Valley View Drive to be transported to the hospital.
Feb. 25: Along with Monument ambulance, dispatched for a man who had a large hay bale fall on him on Longview Lane.
Feb. 26: Responded for a child having seizures on Highway 26.
Feb. 27: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for a patient with chest pain on B Avenue.
Feb. 27: Along with GCSO, responded for an 87-year-old man who had fallen in the snow on Marysville Road.
Feb. 28: Responded for a 65-year-old man who was unable to speak or move on South McCallum Avenue.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Feb. 25: Paged for a house fire on Cottonwood Street.
Feb. 28: Responded for a chimney fire on Aslin Avenue.
