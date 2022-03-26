Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
March 17: Wilmer Cecil Kee, 33, of John Day pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusal to take a test for intoxicants in connection with an incident that happened on November 17. Two additional charges of tampering with evidence and open container were dismissed. Kee's driving privileges were permanently revoked. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, 30 days in jail with credit for time served, 80 hours of community service or work crew time and fined $2,650. He was also ordered to complete the Victim Impact panel program, obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete any recommended treatment, not use intoxicants and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
March 17: Courtney Gayle Wildeboer, 29, of Portland was convicted by a jury on March 1 of driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with an incident that occurred on March 25, 2021. On March 17, she was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 80 hours of community service or work crew time and fined $1,000. In addition, she was ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel program, obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete all recommended treatment and not use intoxicants.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending March 23:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 6
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 23:
Cases on probation: 45
Traffic citations filed: 26
Violations filed: 3
Misdemeanors filed: 2
Small claims/civil filed: 3
Hearings held: 8
Cases to Department of Revenue: 201
Eviction proceeding in favor of plaintiff: 1
Violation of the basic rule: Mario Adolph Papineau, 64, Kamloops, British Columbia, March 3, 82-55 zone.
Exceeding the speed limit: Thomas Grabowski, 62, Lake Forest Park, Washington, March 6, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Steven Matthew Warrington, 32, John Day, Aug. 20, 2019, fined $265; Keatley Martin Wyant, 31, Baker City, Dec. 14, 2019, fined $265; Keatley Martin Wyant, 31, Baker City, Dec. 22, 2019, fined $265; Steven Matthew Warrington, 32, John Day, Dec. 29, 2019, fined $265; Dayce Dale Cummings, 28, Vale, Jan. 18, fined $265; Colton Jay David, 26, Monument, Jan. 23, fined $265; Todd Malcolm Winegar, 44, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 30, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Steven Matthew Warrington, 32, John Day, Aug. 20, 2019, fined $440; Keatley Martin Wyant, 31, Baker City, Dec. 14, 2019, fined $440; Steven Matthew Warrington, 32, John Day, Dec. 29, 2019, fined $440.
Failure to register vehicle: Keatley Martin Wyant, 31, Baker City, Dec. 14, 2019, fined $115; Todd Malcolm Winegar, 44, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 30, fined $115.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Thomas Shane Van Tassel, 49, La Grande, Jan. 24, fined $340.
Failure to drive within lane: Fernando Madrigal, 56, Hillsboro, Feb. 22, fined $265.
Trapping within the city limits: Michael Leon Rose, 79, Prairie City, Feb. 24, fined $115.
Failure to carry traction tires or chains: Tristin Angles, 25, Kuna, Idaho, Feb. 22, fined $165.
Exceeding permitted weight limit: Mykel Ridgway, 37, Prineville, Feb. 16, fined $150.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 137 calls during the week ending March 25, including:
• Oregon State Police
March 22
7:25 a.m.: Advised of a cow and calf on Highway 26 near milepost 147.
March 23
10:04 a.m.: Advised of a parking complaint on Highway 26 near Laycock Creek.
March 24
7:15 p.m.: Advised of a calf in Highway 26 near milepost 146.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 18
9:12 p.m.: Responded with OSP to River Lane in John Day for a 911 call with no one speaking.
March 19
12:19 a.m.: Responded to El Cocinero, Prairie City, for a disorderly conduct complaint.
7:22 a.m.: Responded to South Fork Road, Dayville, for a criminal mischief complaint.
9:57 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of John Day for a trespassing complaint.
11:49 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Fifth Avenue, John Day, for a driving complaint.
1:08 p.m.: Responded to North Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a telephonic harassment complaint.
2:11 p.m.: Responded to East Second Street, Prairie City, for a harassment complaint.
3:49 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Driver warned for speeding.
4:40 p.m.: Responded to the Dayville Mercantile to assist an outside agency with a criminal mischief complaint.
5:22 p.m.: Responded to Canyon City Builders for a public assist.
6:23 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of Prairie City for an unwanted subject.
11:38 p.m.: Traffic stop, West Main Street, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
March 20
1:11 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 165 for a single-vehicle crash.
4:35 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 135 to assist a motorist.
5::35 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a custodial dispute.
10:07 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Street, John Day, for a noise complaint.
March 21
11:31 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South, south of Canyon City, for a theft report.
4:18 p.m.: Responded to the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, John Day, for a public assist.
6:21 p.m.: Responded to North Cozart Street, Prairie City, for an animal complaint.
7:48 p.m.: Responded to North Washington Street, Prairie City, for a report of lost dogs. The dogs returned home on their own.
March 22
7:59 a.m.: Responded to the Grant County Jail for an assault.
8:47 a.m.: Responded to John Day City Park for a theft report.
March 23
5:05 a.m.: Advised of an injured deer on West Main Street, John Day.
10:09 a.m.: Responded to Seventh Street Sports Complex for a suspicious person.
11:34 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 126 to assist a motorist.
12:31 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 143 to assist a motorist.
3:06 p.m.: Responded to Maple Street in Granite for a theft report.
3:31 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 in Dayville for a welfare check.
8:27 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a restraining order violation.
March 24
6:22 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
9:51 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North in Fox for a welfare check.
10:37 a.m.: Responded to Trafton Lane, John Day, for an animal complaint.
5:32 p.m.: Responded to Dayville City park for a suspicious person yelling and screaming.
10:15 p.m.: Responded to Ed Staub and Sons, Canyon City, for a public assist.
March 25
1:13 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
10:06 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
11:45 a.m.: Responded to Ace Hardware, John Day, for a shoplifting complaint.
1:33 p.m.: Traffic stop, Dairy Queen, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
• John Day Ambulance
March 19
5:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 86-year-old female with general malaise.
10:45 p.m.: Patient transport from Valley View Assisted Living.
March 21
12:47 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
6:22 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Holland Drive for a male with a medical issue.
12:12 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a female with a fall injury.
4:22 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
March 23
12:34 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Boyce Place for a 58-year-old male with flu-like symptoms.
2:19 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Boyce Place for a male who was dehydrated.
5:47 p.m.: Patient transfer from Valley View Assisted Living.
March 24
8:47 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 98-year-old female who was choking.
