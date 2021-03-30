Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
David E. Hall, 26, pleaded guilty March 25 to a count of delivery of methamphetamine committed on Feb. 23. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 3
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Tegan J. Hulsey, 25, Madras, March 12, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Edward J. Miltner, 41, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 15, 71/55 zone, fined $140; Robert D. Marsh, 26, Canyon City, Feb. 26, 84/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding speed limit: Brady A. Sherburn, 18, Princeton, June 13, 58/35 zone, fined $265; John E. Guthridge, 57, Burns, March 3, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Austin L. Sommers, 25, Naples, Idaho, Dec. 29, 90/65 zone, fined $440; Ronald L. Weed, 79, Kennewick, Washington, March 2, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Paul D. Luscomb, 48, Herriman, Utah, March 2, 71/60 zone, fined $115.
Driving while suspended: Tylor J. Gifford, 26, John Day, Feb. 17, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: John E. Guthridge, 57, Burns, July 13, fined $265, Feb. 6, fined $265, Feb. 22, fined $265.
Failure to carry proof of insurance: John E. Guthridge, 57, Burns, March 3, fined $265.
Operating vehicle while using mobile device: Hannah Mae Deming, 24, Mt. Vernon, March 2, fined $265, fine suspended upon completion of distracted driving course.
Obstruction of vehicle windows: David W. Davis, 64, John Day, March 12, fined $115.
Delbert L. Snode pleaded guilty March 15 to a count of second-degree disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay $700 in fines and fees and $500 in compensation.
On March 24, the court granted a judgment for CSO Financial Inc. against Gary W. Moulton for $4,047.51.
Oregon State Police
March 21: Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 174 on Highway 26. The driver, Talia C. Gilliam, 44, had a misdemeanor warrant out of Grant County Justice Court for failure to appear on a traffic offense. The driver was cited in lieu of custody for the warrant.
March 22: A state trooper investigated a minor-injury, single motor vehicle crash on Highway 395B, near milepost 98. The driver fell asleep and the vehicle traveled onto the gravel shoulder of the north bound lane. The driver woke up and overcorrected, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled back across the highway, leaving the roadway on the shoulder of the southbound lane. The driver traveled through a barbwire fence, striking a large post and gate, coming to rest pointed toward the west. The driver, Jeffrey Parolini, 26, was issued a citation for careless driving with accident involved. Parolini’s insurance company called Frontier Towing to respond.
March 23: A 28-year-old woman had been repeatedly contacted by a 28-year-old man over the past year while awaiting trial on an assault charge. Two reports have already been sent to the Grant County District Attorney for a charging decision on the prior violations of the no contact order by the 28-year-old man.
March 24: A state trooper stopped a known suspended driver on Highway 26 near milepost 168. The trooper contacted the driver, Adrian L. Couey, 36, who claimed to not know she was suspended despite having eight active suspensions and eight pending suspensions. Couey had no proof of insurance. The trooper previously cited Couey for driving while suspended as has John Day Police Department several times. The trooper issued Couey citations for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The trooper impounded the vehicle, and Frontier Towing took possession of the vehicle. Couey got a ride from the scene from a friend.
March 24: OSP stopped a vehicle for speed near milepost 175 on Highway 26. The driver showed signs of impairment and consented to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After SFSTs, the driver, Courtney G. Wildeboer, 28, of Portland was arrested for driving under of the influence of intoxicants–drug and taken to the Grant County Jail where she was lodged for probation violation. The driver’s friend took possession of the car.
March 25: A state trooper stopped a vehicle near milepost 161 on Highway 26 for speeding. When conducting a records check of the driver, his license returned as stolen. Investigation revealed the driver’s pickup had been stolen in Portland multiple times, and his wallet with his driver’s license was inside the vehicle once when it was stolen. When the vehicle was recovered, the driver did not notify the Portland Police Bureau that he recovered his wallet and license. Dispatch coordinated with the Portland Police Bureau to have the record removed from LEDS/NCIC.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 145 calls during the week of March 22-28, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 24: Received a report of theft of service from a gas station.
March 25: Received a report of fraud on East Main Street.
March 26: Advised of a stolen vehicle involved in pursuit out of Malheur County.
March 27: Cited Somer Lee Robinson, 32, of Dayville for driving while suspended, uninsured and failure to carry and present on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
• Oregon State Police
March 26: Advised of an injured deer on Highway 26 near Dayville.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 24: Received a report of theft on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
March 26: Zachary T. Tschanz, 26, of Redmond was cited for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 131.
March 26: Responded to a domestic/unwanted subject report along with JDPD at North Johnson Avenue. Robert L. Crosby II, 34, of Prairie City was arrested.
March 27: Responded to a report of theft on Highway 19.
• John Day ambulance
March 22:Responded for an elderly woman with difficulty breathing on Valley View Drive.
March 26: Responded for a 74-year-old woman who had fallen on Northeast Seventh Avenue.
• Long Creek ambulance
March 22: Along with John Day ambulance, dispatched for an elderly man with difficulty breathing on Ridge Road.
March 22: Along with OSP, GCSO and John Day ambulance, dispatched to a vehicle crash on Highway 395 near Fox.
• Monument ambulance
March 27: Along with John Day ambulance, responded for a 69-year-old man with convulsions on Highway 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.