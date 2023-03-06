Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 2:
Feb. 24
Sunnie Jean Moore, 25, of John Day pleaded guilty to failure to appear in the second degree on Aug. 11. Moore was sentenced to jail for a period of 20 days. In a separate case, Moore also pleaded guilty to unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, committed on or about July 6. Moore was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service or work crew time; obtain a substance abuse assessment within 30 days of release; not publicly or privately use or possess intoxicants; is prohibited from visiting a bar; and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
March 2
Steven Mathew Warrington, 33, of John Day was convicted of driving while suspended or revoked, committed on Feb. 25. Warrington was sentenced to jail for a period of 60 days. He was allowed to be released from jail for employment-related training. Warrington was also convicted of a probation violation on March 2, and was sentenced to a jail term of 30 days with the sentence to run concurrently with other cases.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 1:
Traffic citations filed: 6
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 18
Driver’s license suspensions: 6
Cases on probation: 26
Small claims filed: 0
Warrants issued: 1
Violation of the basic rule: Robin Lynn Brooks, 42, Weston, Jan. 29, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Baylee Lynn Combs, 20, John Day, Feb. 15, 80/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Mary April Workman, 29, Burns, Feb. 10, 83/65 zone, fined $225; Keith Boyd Knie, 39, Canyon City, Feb. 5, 34/25 zone, fined $115; Jennifer A. Beck, 47, Burns, Feb. 9, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Lowell Dean Forward, 55, Chico, California, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Marlin Keith Snyder, 65, Baker City, 46/20 zone, fined $450; Lawson James Schimpf, 30, John Day, 59/35 zone, fined $225; Harold Anthony Preston, 76, Prairie City, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Courtney Ann King, 40, Prairie City, 35/25 zone, fined $115; Kelly S. Collins, 72, John Day, 79/65 zone, fined $265; David Christopher Cicoletti, 54, Missoula, Montana, 58/35 zone, fined $265; Timothy Eberhardt, 67, Cleveland, Tennessee, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Shannon Noble Springer, 57, Prairie City, 49/35, fined $165.
Driving without an operator’s license: Nicolae Of Miclescu, 35, Seattle, Feb. 4, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Christopher Louis Makuch, 44, Gresham, Nov. 10, fined $265; Devan James Haynes, 29, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 26, fined $265.
Failure to display license plates: Keith Boyd Knie, 39, Canyon City, Feb. 5, fined $115.
Failure to obey traffic control device: Devan James Haynes, 29, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 26, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: Daisy Paige Coombs, 21, Canyon City, Jan. 4, fined $215.
Exceeding the maximum weight limit: Grant Winegar, 62, John Day, Jan. 26, fined $200.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending March 1:
Feb. 20
5:11 p.m.: Trooper responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City. Joseph David Tirico, 59, Mt. Vernon, was arrested on a Grant County detention warrant and transported to the Grant County Jail.
Feb. 22
8:48 a.m.: Trooper responded to an abandoned vehicle near milepost 182 on Highway 26. The trooper requested a tow truck remove the vehicle.
2:58 p.m.: Trooper stopped a vehicle with expired tags. The driver’s license had also been revoked, misdemeanor level. The driver, Matthew John Nelson, 43, Seneca, was issued a citation for the violation.
Feb. 23
9:58 a.m.: Trooper responded to a non-injury crash on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26 near milepost 134. The vehicle was eastbound and sustained considerable damage to the passenger side. The male driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle were uninjured.
4:15 a.m.: Trooper responded to a non-injury crash at Highway 26 near milepost 152. The vehicle was traveling east when it slid off the icy road and collided with a parked car, causing both vehicles to slide into another parked car.
Feb. 28
4:27 p.m.: Trooper responded to a crash involving a driver traveling east on Highway 402. The driver fell asleep and drifted off the roadway and the vehicle struck an electric pole tie-down and damaged a fence. The investigation is ongoing.
5:32 p.m.: Grant County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Oregon State Police in responding to a man asking people for money at Bare Bones Bar and trespassing. The investigation discovered that the man had attempted to open the door of a vehicle that was parked and had two children in it. Adam D. Goff, 36, Hurricane, Utah, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of unlawful entry in a motor vehicle and was transported to the county jail.
11:53 p.m.: Trooper responded with sheriff’s deputies to a report of a domestic assault at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day. The investigation revealed there were two victims and one received a serious head injury requiring staples. The suspect reportedly tossed the injured victim into the external wall of the building. Officers could not locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending March 1:
Concealed carry permits: 3
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 9
Releases: 8
Arrests: 6
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 12
Civil papers: 21
Warrants processed: 2
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 112 calls during the week ending March 1, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Feb. 23
8:55 a.m.: Responded to the Dayville Mercantile for a civil standby.
1:31 p.m.: Responded to a report of a non-injury vehicle accident at Rock Creek and Highway 26.
2:38 p.m.: Responded to a report of an animal complaint on Millie Way, Dayville.
6:07 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call reporting an unattended death on Southwest 12th Street, Prairie City.
8:09 p.m.: Responded to a report of trespassing on Pine Creek Road, John Day.
8:49 p.m.: Responded to a report of an animal complaint on East Main Street, John Day.
Feb. 24
7:30 a.m.: Responded to a report of calves outside the fence at milepost 147 on Highway 26.
10:14 a.m.: Responded to a non-injury accident at milepost 12, Highway 402.
12:24 p.m.: Responded to an animal complaint at milepost 20 on Highway 402.
5:21 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious subject on Hansen Lane, just outside of Mt. Vernon.
7:07 p.m.: Responded to a report of a forgery on East Main Street.
11:32 a.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School.
Feb. 25
6:47 a.m.: Responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm on Highway 19.
10:02 a.m.: Responded to a report of counterfeit money being passed at Monument Motel & RV Park, Highway 402, Monument.
11:32 a.m.: Responded to a report of counterfeit money at Chester’s Market, John Day.
12:03 p.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on East Main Street, John Day.
2:52 p.m.: Responded to a report of a neighbor dispute over loud music on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
6:13 p.m.: Responded to a trespassing complaint at Humbolt Elementary School, Canyon City.
Feb. 27
11:48 a.m. Responded to a report of theft on South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
1:57 p.m.: Responded to a report of disorderly conduct on West Main Street, John Day.
2:34 p.m.: Responded to a report of trespassing on East Franklin Street in Dayville.
10:31 p.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted subject at Chester’s Market in John Day.
Feb. 28
7:05 a.m.: Responded to a report of an injured animal at milepost 158 on Highway 26.
5:27 p.m.: Responded to a report of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Bare Bones in John Day. Adam Goff, 36, of Hurricane, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
6:03 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious subject on Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
7:10 p.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted subject at the Outpost in John Day. Oregon State Police also responded.
11:33 p.m.: Responded to a report of an assault on East Main Street in John Day.
11:33 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call resulting in arrest of Chenise Mutchler of John Day on a conditional release violation warrant.
March 1
12:01 p.m.: Responded to a report of a restraining order violation on East Ninth Street, Prairie City.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 23
4:13 p.m.: Advised on a non-injury single-vehicle accident at milepost 149 on Highway 26.
Feb. 27
11:04 a.m.: Advised of an abandoned vehicle at milepost 119 on Highway 395.
Feb. 28
12:13 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident at milepost 53B on Highway 395 North.
March 1
10:06 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident at milepost 181 on Highway 26.
3:45 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at milepost 161 on Highway 26.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 23
1:33 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 402 in Kimberly for an 82-year-old female with a medical issue for transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
11:36 a.m.: John Day and Prairie City Ambulance dispatched to Prairie City School for a 70-year-old female with a diabetic issue.
11:51 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Drive for an 84-year-old man with difficulty breathing and chest pain.
6:59 a.m.: Dispatched to B Avenue, Seneca, for a 63-year-old male with chest pains.
Feb. 24
9:34 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an ambulance call.
4:15 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a 41-year-old female having seizures.
5:48 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 69-year-old female who had fallen and was experiencing back pain.
Feb. 25
6:40 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 88-year-old man with possible stroke symptoms.
4:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a report of a 53-year-old female with a possible dislocated shoulder.
Feb. 26
7:51 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an ambulance call.
3:16 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Feb. 27
12:09 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 54-year-old female who had fallen and injured her head.
• Prairie City Fire
Feb. 27
6:29 p.m.: Responded to a chimney fire at North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
• United States Forest Service
Feb. 27
11:49 p.m.: Advised of illegal firewood cutting at the Wickiup Campground, in Malheur National Forest south of Canyon City.
• Monument Ambulance
Feb. 28
8:42 p.m.: Dispatched for an elderly female with high blood pressure in Monument.
10:24 p.m.: Dispatched for a 78-year-old man who had taken a fall on Cupper Creek Road, Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.