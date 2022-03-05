STOCK gcso logo

Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.

Grant County Circuit Court

Oregon State Police

Grant County Sheriff

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending March 2:

Concealed handgun licenses: 9

Average inmates: 12

Bookings: 7

Releases: 10

Arrests: 4

Citations: 5

Fingerprints: 2

Civil papers: 22

Warrants processed: 1

Asst./welfare check: 0

Search and rescue: 1

Justice Court

The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 2:

Driver's license suspensions: 6

Persons on probation: 45

Traffic citations filed: 22

Small claims/civil filed: 6

Hearings held: 9

Careless driving resulting in an accident: Haleigh Chanel Crismon, 20, Portland, Dec. 31, fined $340.

Dispatch

Grant County dispatch worked XXX calls during the week ending XXX, including:

• Oregon State Police

• Grant County Sheriff’s Office

• John Day Ambulance

• Long Creek Ambulance

• John Day Fire

