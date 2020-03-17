Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Zyna M. Richardson, 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to a count of second-degree burglary and a count of third-degree criminal mischief committed on July 10. She was sentenced to serve 20 days in jail, 36 months of bench probation and pay $500 in fines. Counts of theft and second-degree trespass were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 11:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 21
Bookings: 13
Releases: 12
Arrests: 3
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Justice Court
Dog as a public nuisance: Tabitha Graves, 23, John Day, Jan. 19, fined $135.
Oregon State Police
March 8: Transported a 45-year-old woman from Prairie City to the Grant County Jail. The woman was arrested by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree domestic assault. The woman’s 12-year-old son was taken into protective custody by the Department of Human Services.
March 9: Responded to a reported rollover crash on Highway 395B near milepost 107. The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was traveling northbound on icy roads when the driver lost control, sliding across the southbound lane of travel and going over an embankment and rolling. The vehicle came to a rest on its side on Beech Creek. The driver and his passenger were given a ride from the scene by a passerby. The passenger was evaluated at the hospital for possible injury. The driver never made any effort to notify law enforcement of the crash. The driver was cited for a careless driving accident and failure to report an accident to a police officer. Frontier Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. It appeared the gas tank did not rupture, nor did any hazardous materials spill from the vehicle into Beech Creek. Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified of the crashed vehicle in the waterway.
March 9: Responded to a reported crash on Highway 395C near milepost 15. The driver was traveling northbound at a stated 65 mph when he encountered slush in the roadway. The vehicle started to slide. The driver was unable to recover from the slide and hit a hard snow bank off the northbound shoulder, then traveled about 15 feet down the embankment before coming to a rest. The vehicle sustained body damage but was drivable. Frontier Towing responded and pulled the vehicle back onto the road.
March 10: Responded to a car versus semi crash on Highway 26 near milepost 162. The car was traveling eastbound behind the semi. The semi stopped for a school bus with red lights activated. The driver behind the semi was distracted by a pedestrian and struck the rear trailer of the semi. Vehicles sustained damage. The driver of the car was cited for following too closely. OSP conducted a Level 2 inspection of the semi and found no deficiencies. The rear trailer of the semi did not sustain significant enough damage to result in the unit being placed out of service.
March 14: Mackenzie R. Clark, 24, of Prairie City was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Grant County. He was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 149 calls during the week of March 9-15, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 10: Arrested William J. Collier Jr. of Prairie City on violation of a no contact order/harassment.
March 10: Responded for a call for disorderly conduct.
March 10: Responded to a noninjury motor vehicle crash OSP handled on Ford Road.
March 15: Responded to a report of theft on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Oregon State Police
March 9: John Day ambulance called for a motor vehicle crash on Highway 395 near milepost 107.
March 9: Along with the sheriff’s office, responded to a report of a slide off near Starr Ridge.
March 14: Advised of hogs loose and creating a hazard on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 10: Received an animal complaint on West Bench Road.
March 12: Received a call for a domestic dispute on South Scenic Drive.
March 13: Assistance was provided for campers stuck in the snow near Slide Creek Campground.
• John Day fire
March 11: Along with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, responded to a tree across a power line that started a fire.
• John Day ambulance
March 9: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for an 11-month-old child.
March 10: Responded for a 66-year-old man who had fallen.
March 11: Received a report of a 66-year-old man who was not breathing.
March 13: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for a 74-year-old man with difficulty moving and confusion on Izee Paulina Lane.
March 14: Responded for a 45-year-old woman who wasn’t breathing on Southwest First Street.
