Grant County Circuit Court
One count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon against Robert A. Malloy allegedly committed Dec. 6 was dismissed March 5 based on a motion by District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating it was in the best interests of justice.
Two counts of recklessly endangering another person against Nadia Runkle allegedly committed Dec. 6 were dismissed March 5 based on a motion by District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating it was in the best interests of justice.
David W. Burke, 25, pleaded guilty March 5 to criminal driving while suspended or revoked on Aug. 17. He was sentenced to serve 18 months of bench probation and pay $1,100 in fines.
Casey J. Miller, 38, pleaded guilty March 5 to driving under the influence of intoxicants on Jan. 1. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of bench probation and ordered to pay $1,855 in fines. His license was suspended for a year, and he was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 4:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 11
Releases: 14
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Shaun Hill, 28, of Canyon City was cited for offensive littering on March 2.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Josh J. Hanson, 24, Redmond, Feb. 20, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Jacob M. Dupuis, 22, La Grande, Feb. 16, 72/65 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: John P. Patton, 34, Kennewick, Washington, Feb. 14, 71/65 zone, fined $165; Marco J. Harrell, 38, Alexander City, Alabama, Jan. 31, 74/45 zone, fined $265; Taylor P. Castle, 25, John Day, May 10, 95/65 zone, fined $465; Daniel G. Kelly, 58, Bend, Feb. 12, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Anthony R. Urioste, 54, Bend, Jan. 8, 50/30 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Michelle R. Daniels, 55, La Grande, Dec. 24, fined $265; David J. Darling, 45, Canyon City, Aug. 7, fined $265; Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, Aug. 15, fined $265; Alexander P. Da Silva, 40, East Wenatchee, Washington, Aug. 1, fined $265; Mayra E. Ontiveros Carreon, 25, Mitchell, Jan. 23, fined $265; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, Baker City, Aug. 9, fined $265; Amy M. Gilbert, 37, Valley, Washington, Aug. 7, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: David J. Darling, 45, Canyon City, Aug. 7, fined $440, Sept. 5, fined $440; Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, Aug. 15, fined $440; Mayra E. Ontiveros Carreon, 25, Mitchell, Jan. 27, fined $440, Jan. 23, fined $440; James W. Moss, 41, John Day, Dec. 28, fined $440; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, Baker City, Aug. 9, fined $440; Ernest W. Dawson III, 45, John Day, Aug. 6, fined $440.
Registration sticker expired: David J. Darling, 45, Canyon City, Aug. 7, fined $115; Brian P. Stillman, 52, Vale, Jan. 20, fined $115.
Driving without a license: Alexander P. Da Silva, 40, East Wenatchee, Washington, Aug. 7, fined $265; Amy M. Gilbert, 37, Valley, Washington, Aug. 7, fined $265
Failure to drive within lane: Graham W. Gebhardt, 21, Bend, Nov. 17, fined $265; Ethan J. DeLong, 29, Baker City, Dec. 24, fined $265.
Operating without required light: David J. Darling, 45, Canyon City, Sept. 5, fined $165.
Unsafe passing on the left: Thomas J. Fisher, 24, John Day, Feb. 13, fined $265.
Careless driving: Graham W. Gebhardt, 21, Bend, Nov. 17, fined $440.
Oregon State Police
March 4: Stopped a gray 2004 Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation near milepost 86 on Highway 395B. The driver, Thomas R. Taylor, 53, stopped halfway in the southbound lane of travel. OSP had probable cause to arrest the man on a previous domestic violence investigation. OSP arrived, interviewed Taylor and arrested him without incident. A consent search was conducted, and a vial of suspected methamphetamine was seized. Taylor’s vehicle was left where it constituted a hazard. Doug’s Towing responded and towed the vehicle as a hazard.
March 4: OSP conducted a traffic stop at milepost 117 on Highway 395B for speed. OSP contacted Jennifer L. Desjardins, 59, of Diamond and noticed signs of impairment. Conducted standardized field sobriety test, and Desjardins was placed under arrest for DUII. OSP transported Desjardins to the Grant County Jail. Her vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing.
March 6: OSP officers assisted in the investigation of a resident of John Day for burglarizing four businesses in John Day. Bobby L. Ruston, 42, was contacted at his residence and arrested. A search warrant was served on his residence, and stolen items from all four businesses were recovered. The female occupant in the residence, Ronnie Gunter, 21, was arrested as an accomplice.
March 6: The driver of a 2004 Cadillac was stopped for violation of the basic rule, 70/55 zone. He exhibited indicators of impairment and was asked to participate in field sobriety tests. Further indicators of impairment were observed during the tests. Sylvester Mahone, 47, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he provided a breath sample that showed no alcohol. He cooperated with a drug recognition expert exam. At the conclusion of the DRE exam, the driver was found to be under the influence of cannabis. He was booked and later released to a sober driver.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 122 calls during the week of March 1-8, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 2: Advised of a theft of services at a John Day business.
March 4: Received a report of a drunk driver on West Highway 26.
March 5: Received a report of a minor in possession of marijuana.
March 5: Called for a dispute at a business on West Main Street.
March 6: Responded to a burglary call. Bobby Ruston, 42, of John Day was arrested on multiple burglary charges. Ronnie Gunter, 21, of John Day was booked and released for theft by receiving.
March 6: Responded to a report of theft on Northwest Bridge Street.
March 7: Arrested Tyler D. Dehiya on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
March 3: OSP was advised of a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 26 near milepost 94.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 4: Advised of a fight at at a business on Highway 26.
• John Day fire
March 4: Received a report of a grass fire on Highway 26.
March 5: Responded to a grass fire on South Canyon Boulevard.
• John Day ambulance
March 2: Responded for a 45-year-old woman with chest pains on Southwest First Avenue.
March 3: Responded for a 94-year-old woman with stomach problems on South McHaley Avenue.
March 4: Dispatched for a man with chest pain and difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
March 5: Dispatched for a woman with vomiting and stomach pain on Southwest First Avenue.
March 6: Called for a 63-year-old woman having a seizure.
March 6: Called for a 66-year-old man with difficulty breathing on Canyon Creek Lane.
March 7: Along with Seneca Ambulance, responded to a 60-year-old man with chest pain and difficulty breathing on East Avenue in Seneca.
March 7: Requested for an 80-year-old man with low oxygen on West Main Street.
• United States Forest Service
March 3: Advised of a report of a fire burning off of Highway 395B.
