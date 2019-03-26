Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Charges brought against Andrew S. Ballou, 25, Mt. Vernon, were dismissed March 15 after a civil compromise was granted. Ballou was originally charged with felony second-degree burglary, felony first-degree theft and misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass allegedly committed at an Oregon Telephone Co. building in Mt. Vernon on Nov. 15.
Charges brought against Ronald Lambeth, 66, Canyon City, were dismissed March 19 in the interests of justice. Lambeth was originally charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony first-degree criminal trespass and misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief allegedly committed at a residence in Canyon City on Dec. 28.
Stephen L. Meeks III, 28, Bend, pleaded guilty March 14 to two counts of first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, all felonies committed on Dec. 5. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison, 36 months post-prison supervision and a $600 fine. His driver’s license was suspended for one year, and he was ordered to pay $3,672 in compensatory fines for four individuals. Seven counts were dismissed, including theft, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and driving while a license was suspended or revoked. Two counts of first-degree theft were merged into the burglary counts.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 17
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 12
Releases: 13
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
March 18: Daniel Wagner, 26, Hines, was cited for speeding, 82/65 zone, and failure to install an ignition interlock.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 162 calls during the week of March 18-25, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 18: Advised of loud noise at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 19: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a domestic report. Fawn Warrington, 38, John Day, was arrested and charged with interfering with a 911 call.
March 20: Took a harassment report at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 21: Advised of criminal mischief at the high school in John Day.
March 21: Responded to Main Street in downtown John Day for a noninjury crash.
March 21: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Kellyn A. Joslin, 33, John Day, was cited for no driver’s license or insurance and failure to properly wear a seat belt.
March 22: Received a report of loud noise at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 22: Responded to a noise complaint at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 23: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street for a theft report.
March 24: Advised of a theft report at South Canyon Boulevard and Fourth Street in John Day.
March 24: Assisted with safe removal of a horse running loose on West Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
March 21: Advised of cows on Highway 26 near Moon Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 18: Received a report of a domestic incident on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
March 20: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Dog Creek Road in John Day.
March 21: Received a report of a suspicious person at a motel on Highway 26 east of Prairie City.
March 22: Advised of harassment from a residence on Highway 26 east of John Day.
March 22: Received a report of shots fired on Charolais Heights Road in John Day.
March 22: Received a report of a missing person.
March 23: Received a report of a domestic incident on West Sixth Street in Prairie City.
March 23: Advised of fraud on East Third Street in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
March 18: Responded with Monument ambulance to John Day Street for an elderly woman.
March 18: Dispatched to South Hall Street in Prairie City for a 911 call.
March 18: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a 91-year-old man.
March 19: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 19: Dispatched to Thomason Lane for an 86-year-old man.
March 19: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a person who had fallen.
March 19: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 19: Dispatched with Monument ambulance to Highway 402 for a female patient.
March 20: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 20: Responded with John Day police to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 7-month-old infant.
March 21: Dispatched to Aslin Avenue in Mt. Vernon for a 70-year-old woman with back pain.
March 21: Responded to Laycock Creek Road for a 75-year-old man.
March 21: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 21: Paged to Three Point Road for a man who had fallen and had difficulty breathing.
March 22: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 22: Dispatched to East Fifth Street in John Day for a 911 call.
March 23: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for an 85-year-old woman with abnormal bleeding.
March 23: Dispatched to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a woman with headaches and shortness of breath.
March 23: Transported a woman from a senior home in Prairie City to the hospital in John Day.
March 23: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a possible overdose.
March 24: Responded to La Costa Avenue in John Day for an 85-year-old woman.
March 24: Dispatched to Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
March 24: Responded to an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day, but the caller refused the ambulance.
March 24: Dispatched to Belshaw Creek Road for a 72-year-old woman with unusual bleeding and vomiting.
• Mt. Vernon fire
March 20: Responded to a brush fire near the Mt. Vernon city shops on Council Drive.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
March 23: Advised of boulders on Highway 26 in Picture Gorge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.