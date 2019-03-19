Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Burton W. Soto, 40, Coos Bay, pleaded guilty March 14 to misdemeanor failure to appear committed on Jan 31. He was sentenced to 45 days jail. A second-degree charge of misdemeanor failure to appear was dismissed. The sentence was concurrent with a misdemeanor conviction for interfering with making a report.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 13:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 6
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
March 11: Richard Smith, 37, Milton-Freewater, was arrested and charge with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Micah D. Britton, 40, Bend, Feb. 19, 75/55 zone, fined $140.
Oregon State Police
March 10: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper observed suspicious behavior by two individuals on Forest Service Road 16 and stopped their vehicle on County Road 16. Philomena J. Dutcher, 35, Canyon City, was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
March 12: After responding to East 11th Street in Prairie City, Victoria J. McLean, 36, Prairie City, was arrested and charged on an outstanding Baker County warrant.
March 13: While checking on a disabled motorist on Highway 26 west of Mitchell, a trooper noticed signs of intoxication by the driver. Following field sobriety tests, Patrick K. Ryan, 55, Spring Creek, Nevada, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.22 percent.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 156 calls during the week of March 11-17, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 11: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 east of John Day, James O’Neill, 51, Bend, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
March 11: Received a call about an unwanted person at an apartment on East Main Street in John Day.
March 11: Received a report of a missing person from a motel in John Day.
March 11: Advised of suspicious circumstances at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 12: Responded to fraud report in John Day.
March 14: Advised of a theft on West Main Street in John Day.
March 15: Received a report from Northwest Second Avenue in John Day of a stolen identification card.
March 15: Following a traffic stop at Marysville Road and Edgewood Drive, Karina P. Robinson, 19, Mt. Vernon, was cited for driving without a license or insurance.
March 15: Responded to Wilderness Road in John Day for a possible explosion or fireworks.
March 15: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Christian L. Claughton, 44, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
March 15: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a noise complaint.
March 16: Responded with state police and sheriff’s deputies to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a report of a fight.
March 16: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Melinda J. Moss was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
March 16: Responded to a gas station on West Main Street in John Day for a violation of release conditions report.
March 16: Following a traffic stop on Southwest Fourth Street in John Day, Stephanie M. Briney, 40, La Grande, was cited for driving with no proof of insurance.
March 17: Responded to a warehouse on First Street in John Day for a suspicious person report.
March 17: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, Karina P. Robinson, 19, Mt. Vernon, was cited for driving without a license or insurance.
March 17: Following a traffic stop on Northwest Third Street in John Day, Karina P. Robinson, 19, Mt. Vernon, was cited for driving without a license or insurance.
March 17: Responded to a noise complaint at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 17: Following a warrant served on Moore Street in John Day, Jay G. Williams, 28, was arrested on a Umatilla County warrant.
• Oregon State Police
March 12: Received a report of a road hazard on Highway 26 in Picture Gorge.
March 15: Advised of a possible cougar killing livestock on Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 11: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Dixie Creek Road in Prairie City.
March 11: Received a report of an unwanted person on South Washington Street in Prairie City.
March 11: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
March 13: Received a report of an unwanted person on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
March 14: Advised of harassing by phone on South Main Street in Prairie City.
March 14: Received a report of a theft at a grocery store in Prairie City.
March 16: Search and rescue personnel traveled to Four Corners northwest of Prairie City for a training exercise.
March 16: Advised of a theft on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
March 11: Responded to an apartment on East Main Street in John Day.
March 13: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a woman with difficulty breathing and chest pains.
March 14: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a 78-year-old man with chest pains.
March 14: Dispatched to Highway 395 in Mt. Vernon for an 85-year-old woman.
March 14: Responded to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for an elderly woman with leg pain.
March 14: Dispatched to Highway 26 near Dayville for an injured man waiting in a vehicle.
March 15: Responded to Highway 26 in Dayville for a woman who had fallen.
March 16: Paged to Southwest First Street in John Day for a 40-year-old woman with pancreatic symptoms.
March 17: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a 50-year-old woman.
March 17: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a 911 call.
March 17: Transported a patient from a senior home in John Day.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
March 13: Advised of a large rock on Highway 19 near Picture Gorge.
March 14: Received a report of rocks on Highway 395 north of Starr Ridge.
March 14: Advised of a road hazard on Highway 26 west of Highway 19.
March 15: Received a report of a rock hazard on Highway 395 near Meadowbrook Pass.
• John Day rural fire
March 17: Responded with Mt. Vernon fire to a structure fire on Childress Loop west of John Day.
• Dayville fire
March 17: Received a report of a burning pasture on Highway 26 near Picture Gorge called in as a wildfire.
