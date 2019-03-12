Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Kristopher M. Goodwin, 28, John Day, was found guilty March 6 of violating probation conditions for a 2017 harassment case, including failing to pay fines and fees and failing to complete anger management counseling. He was also found guilty of violating probation conditions for a 2018 unlawful possession of a firearm case, including failing to complete anger management counseling, community service and paying fines and fees. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 6:
Concealed handgun licenses: 18
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 11
Releases: 11
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 2
March 4: Harry Hosey, 72, Walla Walla, Washington, was cited for speeding, 44/25 zone.
March 4: Bradford Williams, 57, San Jose, California, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 74/55 zone.
March 4: Calvin Hack, 27, John Day, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 74/55 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: William V. Wetherald, 57, Bend, Nov. 3, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Sharon A. Fritsch, 57, Beavercreek, Jan. 13, 78/55 zone, fined $225.
• Exceeding speed limit: Gud F. Leal Ponce, 47, Prairie City, Feb. 3, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Dale J. Bogardus, 51, Baker City, Feb. 13, 59/40 zone, fined $165; Natalie C. Morgan, 41, Baker City, Feb. 15, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Andrew E. Long, 55, Bend, Jan. 14, 55/30 zone, fined $225.
• Driving uninsured: Tamara L. Michael, 48, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 3, fined $265; Tena K. Montange, 46, John Day, Jan. 2, fined $265; Christine N. Daum, 30, Prairie City, Feb. 15, fined $1,000; Tanaya S. Robinson, 38, John Day, Feb. 21, fined $200; Andria L. Kelley, 24, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 13, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Tamara L. Michael, 48, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 3, fined $440; Tena K. Montange, 46, John Day, Jan. 2, fined $440; Joseph S. Hayzlett, 43, John Day, Dec. 26, fined $440; William V. Wetherald, 57, Bend, Nov. 3, fined $440; Christine N. Daum, 30, Prairie City, Feb. 15, fined $2,000; Tanaya S. Robinson, 38, John Day, Feb. 21, fined $400.
• Failure to register vehicle: Tamara L. Michael, 48, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 3, fined $115; Tena K. Montange, 46, John Day, Jan. 2, fined $115.
• Operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone: James R. Tippett, 39, Union, Jan. 12, fined $265.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Ronald B. Hodge, 77, John Day, Feb. 10, fined $340.
• Operating a motor vehicle without required light: Riley T. Clark, 22, Long Creek, Feb. 2, fined $165.
• Michael C. Mokres, 34, Grants Pass, pleaded guilty March 6 to driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was sentenced to 30 hours community service, 18 months probation and $708 in fines and fees. A charge of driving without insurance was dismissed.
• Gregg A. Chambers, 30, Cape Coral, Florida, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to second-degree failure to appear. He was sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 in fines and fees.
• Tommy J. West, 59, McMinnville, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and $350 in fines and fees.
• Chance West, 19, McMinnville, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to hunting on enclosed land. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and $850 in fines and fees. His hunting privileges were suspended for 36 months.
• Colton J. David, 23, Dayville, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to driving with a suspended license. He was sentenced to 30 hours community service and $1,185 in fines and fees.
• Jacob C. Brown, 30, John Day, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to keeping a dog as a nuisance. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
• Spencer R. Polzel, 42, Redmond, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to hunting without a game tag. He was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
Oregon State Police
March 3: Following a traffic stop for no license plate light on Highway 26 east of John Day, Sheila A. Owens, 49, John Day, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.17 percent.
March 3: Following a traffic stop for crossing the fog line on Highway 26 in Dayville, Mark D. Reasoner, 52, John Day, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.328 percent.
March 4: Responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in John Day and arrested John C. Hopper, 56, John Day, for failing to register as a sex offender.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 135 calls during the week of March 4-10, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 4: Responded to a noninjury crash on West Main Street in John Day.
March 6: Dispatched to a noninjury crash on South Canyon Boulevard.
March 7: Following a traffic stop on South Canyon Boulevard at Fourth Street, Tammy Hoherz, 49, Bentley, North Dakota, was cited for driving while using a cellphone.
March 9: Advised of shots fired on East Main Street in John Day.
March 9: Responded to an empty home near the Seventh Street Complex in John Day for suspicious circumstances.
March 10: Received a 911 call for an intoxicated suicidal person on North Canyon Boulevard.
March 10: Advised of a theft near the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
March 5: Advised about calves on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road.
March 5: Received a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 26 near Laycock Creek Road.
March 8: Advised of a jackknifed semi truck with no injuries on Highway 395 near Ritter Butte Summit.
March 10: Received a report of a black calf on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 4: Advised of a theft on Northwest Bridge Street in John Day.
March 9: Search and rescue personnel responded for persons stuck in a cabin on Dixie Creek Road in Prairie City.
March 9: Received a report of a theft on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
March 9: Advised of rocks on Highway 26 in Picture Gorge.
• John Day ambulance
March 5: Dispatched to Park Avenue in Seneca for a 911 call.
March 7: Paged to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 79-year-old man.
March 7: Responded to Northeast Seventh Street in John Day for a man with a nose bleed.
March 8: Dispatched to Highlan Drive in Mt. Vernon.
March 10: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
• Grant County Probation and Parole
March 5: Arrested Melissa A. Haynes, 28, John Day, on a Umatilla County warrant.
• John Day public works
March 5: Received a call for a burst water line on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
• John Day fire
March 6: Responded to an electrical fire on North Canyon City Boulevard.
