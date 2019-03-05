Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Stanley Dehiya, 73, John Day, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Jan. 2. He was sentenced to 15 days jail, 24 months probation and $1,855 in fines and fees. His driver’s license was suspended for one year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 6
Releases: 11
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
"Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 2
Feb. 25: Marcia Kimball, 73, Bend, was cited for driving without a license or insurance.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Hawk Lee, 57, John Day, Feb. 21, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Robert G. Brinkley Jr., 45, Colton, Jan. 5, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Jennifer L. Ung, 31, Salem, Feb. 4, 52/30 zone, fined $265; Siler T. Head, 26, Florence, Alabama, Jan. 21, 56/30 zone, fined $265; Kyle R. Erickson, 23, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 14, 35/25 zone, fined $115; Eric McClure, 34, Meridian, Idaho, Feb. 4, 70/65 zone, fined $165; Troy W. Hanson, 44, Baker City, Feb. 13, 74/65 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Gary R. Rapp, 56, Prairie City, Feb. 4, 38/25 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Colton J. David, 23, Dayville, Dec. 20, fined $220; Jimm E. Roba, 44, John Day, Jan. 21, fined $265; Heather M. Railey, 27, Long Creek, Jan. 19, fined $135.
• Driving while suspended: Jimm E. Roba, 44, John Day, Jan. 21, fined $440.
• Operating with a nonstandard light: Colton J. David, 23, Dayville, Dec. 20, fined $140.
• Failure to register vehicle: Robert L. Shigley Jr., 50, Winston, Sept. 22, fined $115.
• Registration sticker expired: Heather M. Railey, 27, Long Creek, Jan. 19, fined $65.
• No operator’s license: Heather M. Railey, 27, Long Creek, Jan. 19, fined $135.
• Billy R. Reeves II, 47, Troy, Idaho, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to possession of game with a falsely applied tag. His hunting privileges were suspended for 36 months, and he was ordered to pay $1,690 in fines, fees and restitution. A second count of unlawfully taking wildlife was dismissed.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 21: Investigated a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 26 just past Dixie Summit. Linda M. Cochran was cited for failure to drive in the lane.
Feb. 21: Investigated a single-vehicle injury crash with a deer on Highway 26 near Indian Creek Road.
Feb. 24: Investigated a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 26 west of Dayville. The driver was unable to avoid a rock that fell on the highway.
Feb. 27: Investigated a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 395 south of Seneca. A northbound fully loaded log truck pulling a trailer swerved to avoid a southbound vehicle during a snowstorm. The trailer drifted into deep snow and then slid off the roadway and fell on its side. The truck remained upright.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 72 calls during the week of Jan. 27 to March 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 1: Following a traffic stop on East Main Street in John Day, Crystal M. Joslin, 39, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license and no insurance.
March 1: Received a fraud complaint from Northeast Charolais Heights in John Day.
March 1: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Fritz M. Voigt, 37, Prairie City, was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license and no insurance.
March 1: Received a report about drug activities at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 1: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, Timothy Keith, 35, Prairie City, was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license and no insurance.
March 2: Following a traffic stop on South Canyon Boulevard at Southwest Fourth Street, Diane L. Hartwick, 63, John Day, was cited for using a cellphone while driving.
March 3: Following a traffic stop on North Canyon Boulevard, William J. Collier, 26, Mitchell, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
• Oregon State Police
March 1: Responded with John Day ambulance, sheriff’s deputies and John Day police to Highway 26 near Golf Course Road for a vehicle crash with injuries.
March 2: Received a report of an injured elk on Highway 395 near Battle Mountain.
March 2: Advised of a large hay bale on Highway 26 near Fields Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 2: Search and rescue personnel responded to Strawberry Creek Road.
March 3: Advised of a suicidal person on Highway 26 west of Dayville.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 27: Responded to Southwest First Street in John Day.
Feb. 28: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a 90-year-old woman.
Feb. 28: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to West Sixth Street in Prairie City for a man who had slipped and fallen.
Feb. 28: Dispatched to Picnic Creek Road in Mt. Vernon for a medical alarm.
Feb. 28: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 1: Responded with Grant County search and rescue personnel to Ricco Ranch Road in Prairie City for a medical call.
March 1: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 1: Dispatched to an acute care facility on Ford Road in John Day for an unconscious 51-year-old man.
March 3: Responded with Dayville fire to West Franklin Avenue in Dayville for a person with a breathing problem.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
March 2: Advised of a large amount of standing water on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.