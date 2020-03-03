Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 26:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 20
Bookings: 5
Releases: 10
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Joshua C. Halvorson, 30, Hillsboro, Sept. 12, 88/65 zone, fined $340; Desiree W. Sam, 32, Burns, July 24, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Joseph C. Dobyns, 44, Happy Valley, Oct. 10, fined $265; Desiree W. Sam, 32, Burns, July 24, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Joseph C. Dobyns, 44, Happy Valley, Oct. 10, fined $440.
Failure to register vehicle: Joseph C. Dobyns, 44, Happy Valley, Oct. 10, fined $115.
Open container of alcohol: Elssa B. Mosso, 24, Seneca, Dec. 22, fined $265.
On March 1, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Angela R. Gibson, Prairie City, for $561.59.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 25: A driver was eastbound when a deer ran down the eastbound embankment into the travel path of the driver’s vehicle. The vehicle struck the deer head on, killing it. This was a noninjury crash. The driver called his own tow who responded from Bend. Oregon Department of Transportation removed the deer.
Feb. 27: OSP was called to respond to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury near milepost 6 on State Route 7. The vehicle was southbound when it drifted off the right shoulder and hit gravel. The driver overcorrected and started to slide sideways across the road, crossing the northbound lane of travel, striking a snow bank and then rolling on the passenger side, coming to a rest and blocking both lanes of travel. One passenger was transported by ambulance. The driver and the two remaining passengers were uninjured. One of the passengers, a 17-year-old woman from Caldwell, Idaho, was listed as a missing person in NCIC and was entered by the Caldwell Police Department. OSP took this juvenile into protective custody and transported her to the John Day OSP office, where OSP released her to the Grant County Juvenile Department to be reunited with her mother. OSP cited the driver for a careless driving accident and driving uninsured. Frontier Towing responded and removed the vehicle.
Feb. 27: Stopped a vehicle near milepost 140 on Highway 26 for traveling at 85 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. One of the passengers, a 37-year-old man, had a felony warrant for his arrest for a parole violation out of Clatsop County. OSP arrested Bryon E. Freniere, 37, of John Day without incident and transported him to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
Feb. 28: OSP took a 52-year-old subject into custody for failing to change his address of residence with the Oregon State Police Sex Offender Registration. He was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 118 calls during the week of Feb. 24 to March 1, including:
• John Day Police Department
Feb. 27: Received a report of theft of aluminum cans at a business on West Main Street.
Feb. 29: Responded to a report of a burglary on Northwest Bridge Street.
Feb. 29: Arrested Jonathon Philibert on a restraining order violation.
March 1: Arrested Matthew E. Sagaser, 35, of John Day for violation of a release agreement.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 26: Along with Oregon Department of Transportation, advised of boulders at the Highway 26-Highway 19 junction with both lanes blocked.
Feb. 29: Received a report of cows on the road on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
March 1: Responded to a call of a horse on the road on Highway 26 near milepost 162.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 24: Received a report of trespassing on Beech Creek Road.
Feb. 25: Received a report of a juvenile problem on North Washington Street.
Feb. 26: Received a driving complaint on Highway 395 near milepost 9.
• John Day fire
Feb. 27: Assisted school with noise parade.
• Prairie City fire
Feb. 27: Assisted school with noise parade.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Feb. 27: Along with GCSO, ODOT and OSP, responded to a grass fire that got out of control on Highway 26.
• John Day ambulance
Feb. 24: Paged for a 67-year-old man on Cribbage Lane.
Feb. 27: Called for a rollover crash on Highway 7 near mile post 6.5.
Feb. 27: Received a call for a 65-year-old man with chest pains.
Feb. 28: Responded for a 90-year-old woman who had fallen on Northwest Second Avenue.
Feb. 28: Responded to a 65-year-old man with pain in his neck and arms.
Feb. 29: Responded for a 65-year-old man with neck pain.
March 1: Received a call of an 80-year-old woman who was barley responsive on Valley View Drive.
• Parole and Probation
Feb. 24: Took a subject into custody.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Feb. 25: Received a report of a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 175-177.
Feb. 28: Advised of rocks on Highway 395C near milepost 11-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.