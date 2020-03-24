Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Feb. 26:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 7
Releases: 9
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 18
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Jamie L. James, 36, Vancouver, Washington, Feb. 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Gregory A. Harestad, 71, Portland, Feb. 19, 79/55 zone, fined $265; David A. Hartt, 66, Riddle, Sept. 27, 85/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding speed limit: Bryan M. Crow, 32, Junction City, Jan. 13, 56/25 zone, fined $265; Kenneth A. Kolstad, 71, Big Bend, Feb. 27, 88/65 zone, fined $440; Lucas D. Palmer, 27, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 31, 58/45 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding length: Tye L. Taylor, 55, Midvale, Utah, Jan. 15, fined $115; Matthew J. Barnes, 32, Citrus Heights, California, March 3, fined $115.
Driver failing to report accident: James R. Miller, 20, John Day, March 9, fined $220.
Carless driving—accident: James R. Miller, 20, John Day, March 9, fined $220.
Falsified log entries: Eric D. Valle, 30, Brawley, California, Nov. 14, fined $265.
On March 18, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Joshua Zeigler, Prairie City, for $615.11.
On March 18, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Joshua Scott Herburger, Mt. Vernon, for $635.96.
On March 18, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Terry L. Whitten, John Day, for $562.62.
On March 18, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Erika R. Prophet, Prairie City, for $690.04.
On March 18, the court granted a judgment for Quick Collect Inc. against Robert Copenhaver for $300.
On March 20, the court granted a judgment for Suzette Mael, against Rhonda Jacobs, Prairie City, for $658.
Oregon State Police
March 16: Arrested a 69-year-old man for violating a “no contact order” issued by Grant County Circuit Court.
March 17: Stopped a vehicle near West Main Street and Northwest Third Avenue in John Day for not having a front license plate. The driver, Devan J. Haynes, 26, was misdemeanor suspended. OSP cited and released the driver for driving while suspended and also issued violation citations for improper display, failure to install ignition interlock device and driving uninsured. The vehicle was not towed.
March 17: Responded to a noninjury, non-blocking vehicle crash on Highway 395C, near milepost 41.5 in Harney County. When OSP arrived, the vehicle was on its wheels in the ditch on the north bound side of the road. Oregon Department of Transportation arrived on scene and conducted traffic control. The owner of the vehicle didn’t want the vehicle towed. The owner said he would remove the vehicle. The vehicle was tagged and left at the scene.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 98 calls during the week of March 16 to March 22, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 18: Received a report of a dispute on West Main Street.
March 20: Received a report of theft on West Main Street.
March 20: Dispatched for a report of theft on West Main Street.
March 21: Conducted a traffic stop and cited Blaine Ross of Canyon City for failure to register vehicle.
• Oregon State Police
March 16: Responded to a report of calves on Highway 26.
March 20: Dispatched to a report of pigs on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 16: Received a report of theft on Highway 395 S.
March 19: Received a report of shots fired on Ridge Road.
• John Day ambulance
March 17: Responded to an unresponsive 82-year-old woman on Broken Leg Lane.
March 18: Received a call of a 59-year-old woman complaining of illness on Highway 402.
March 19: Responded for a patient who fell in the bathroom on South Johnson Avenue.
March 20: Responded for an elderly woman with difficulty breathing on Highway 26.
March 22: Responded for a 65-year-old man with difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
