Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending May 3:
April 27
Mathew Paul Walker, 39, of John Day pleaded no contest to a charge of assault in the fourth degree and one count of menacing. Both offenses were committed Feb. 28. A charge of harassment was disposed with no conviction. He was sentenced to jail for 60 days with credit for time served and placed on 24 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, abstain from using controlled substances and have no contact with the victims.
April 28
Austin J. Catron, 21, of Canyon City pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants. The offense was committed on Nov. 7, 2022. He was sentenced to bench probation for 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $750. He was also ordered to complete a substance abuse assessment within 30 days, abstain from using alcohol or other intoxicants, install and use an ignition interlock device and complete 80 hours of community service.
Austin J. Catron, 21, of Canyon City admitted he was in contempt of court, an offense committed on April 28. Another charge of contempt was dismissed. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail consecutive to all other cases and counts.
May 1
Austin J. Cates, 19, pleaded guilty to a single count of failure to perform the duties of a driver-property damage, an offense committed on March 7. He was placed on bench probation for 18 months, ordered to pay a fine of $265 and had his license suspended for 90 days.
Robert Lee Rodriguez, 75, of Gresham pleaded guilty to a single count of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule, an offense committed on Nov. 8. A second count of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule along with a count of criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm were disposed with no conviction. He was ordered to pay a fine of $440 along with having his hunting license suspended for three years.
Cody Emmett DeMeritt, 29, of John Day pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, an offense committed on or about Jan. 5, 2022. He was sentenced to 48 hours in jail with credit for time served, 18 months of bench probation and ordered to pay a fine of $1,490. He must successfully complete the victim impact panel program within 90 days, obtain a substance abuse assessment within 30 days, abstain from using controlled substances and install an ignition interlock device.
Eugene Ellsworth Currey II, 75, of Mt. Vernon pleaded guilty to one count of reckless burning, an offense committed on Feb. 8. He was ordered to pay a fine of $440.
Daniel Lee Rodriguez Sr., 52, of West Linn pleaded guilty to two counts of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule, offenses committed on Nov. 8. He was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of community service. He was also ordered to complete a hunter's education course within 30 days and pay fines totaling $4,000. His hunting license was suspended for three years.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the period from March 16 through May 3:
Traffic citations filed: 142
Misdemeanors filed: 6
Hearings held: 68
Driver’s license suspensions: 24
Cases on probation: 6
Small claims filed: 12
Cases sent to collections: 25
Eviction judgement for plaintiff: 4
Eviction judgement for defendant: 1
Violation of the basic rule: Thomas Jeffrey Hapiuk, 50, Portland, March 9, 83/55 zone, fined $265; Tina Marie Shorts, 50, John Day, March 18, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Richard Lind Allen, 66, Madras, March 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Vidrio Rodruguez Enrique, 55, Kimberly, March 13, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jan Marie Weiher, 64, Richland, Washington, March 18, 49/30 zone, fined $165; Betty Inez Beil, 64, Canyon City, April 3, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Michael Woodrow Wenzel, 57, Dayville, March 2, 78/55 zone, fined $255; Keith Douglas Bowers, 65, Redmond, March 30, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Ian Christopher Holman, 28, Springfield, March 22, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Shonalie Oakes, 33, John Day, March 13, 55/75 zone; fined $165; Michael John Merritt, 69, Bend, April 20, 70/55 zone, fined $140; Michael Glenn Round, 52, Pendleton, Feb. 5, 77/55 zone, fined $165; Melinda Sue Mackey, 43, Albany, April 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Mary Diane Cochran, 51, Bend, Feb. 27, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Barbra Anne Gibson, 76, Sweet Home, April 11, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Josiah Michael Eber Harter, 27, John Day, April 12, 71/55 zone, fined $140; Annette Marie Bridger, 54, John Day, March 21, 73/55 zone, fined $82.50; Matthew Eric Sagaser, 38, Mt. Vernon, July 4, 2022, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Miriam Sanchez, 37, Bend, March 30, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Jacob Dean Vernam, 43, Prineville, April 3, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Kristopher N. Pass, 24, Corvallis, Feb. 10, 59/35 zone, fined $225; Erik Locke Teel, 34, Prairie City, March 1, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Kale Edward Morris, 20, Canyon City, March 17, 69/55 zone, fined $140; Christopher Kenneth Wiseman, 45, Baker City, April 9, 49/30 zone, fined $165; Cheri Lee Gee, 53, Lebanon, March 12, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Heather Raquel Kauffman, 21, Madras, March 17, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Dakota Joyce Oldham, 22, North Logan, Utah, March 10, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Lisa Laycock Rynearson, 63, Prairie City, March 30, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Skylar Russell, 19, Kennewick, Washington, Feb. 18, 65/45 zone, fined $265; Joseph Nathaniel Tripp, 31, Redmond, March 18, 48/30 zone, fined $165; Joseph Nathaniel Tripp, 31, Redmond, March 14, 47/30 zone, fined $165; Charlotte Inez Espinosa, 34, Pendleton, March 6, 52/35 zone, fined $165; Gabrielaelena Matamorospinto 33, Portland, April 3, 78/65 zone, fined $165; Brandin Michael Lambeth, 20, Canyon City, March 23, 45/35 zone, fined $90; Mark John McCormick, 45, Oregon City, April 7, 83/65 zone, fined $225; Gary Edward Miller, 74, Mt. Vernon, April 3, 55/79 zone, fined $200; Bradley Gene Olson, 59, Mt. Vernon, April 3, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Corina Leann Anderson, 46, Canyon City, March 17, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Lauren Noelle Black, 21, Orem, Utah, March 6, 60/35 zone, fined $265; Laban Jacob Charo, Janesville, California, March 21, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Christopher Beau Cross, 34, John Day, March 27, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Jose B. Pulido-Iniguez, 45, Seneca, April 18, 47/30 zone, fined $165; Levi Michael Cheney, 37, Eugene, Feb. 13, 59/30 zone, fined $225; Toby Winegar, 48, John Day, March 17, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Branson Steven Anzaldua, 18, Vale, April 15, 56/35 zone, fined $265; William Andrew Hunt, 61, Belfair, Washington, April 27, 45/35 zone, fined $165; Mariya Sergeyevena Ivanova, 41, Houston, April 3, 79/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Ashley Armendarez, 35, John Day, March 30, fined $440; Clayton Wayne Ellis, 24, John Day, April 5, fined $440; Austin James Brown, 26, Redmond, April 10, fined $440; Christopher Boyer, 34, John Day, Feb. 21, fined $440; Daniel Justin Owens, 39, Prairie City, April 21, fined $440; Nicolas Ismael Velasquez, 38, John Day, March 20, fined $440; Kallie Rae McLean, 27, John Day, March 17, fined $440; Joseph Scott Baker, 25, Prairie City, Nov. 7, 2022, fined $440; Bryon Earl Freniere, 40, John Day, March 20, fined $440; Joshua Haskins, 39, Prairie City, March 11, fined $440; Joshua Wayne Haskins, 39, Prairie City, March 25, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Andrew Joseph Dunn, 48, Prairie City, March 29, fined $265; Ashley Armendarez, 35, John Day, March 30, fined $265; Laban Jacob Charo, Janesville, CA, March 21, fined $265; Joseph Scott Baker, 25, Prairie City, Nov. 7, 2022, fined $265; Bryon Earl Freniere, 40, John Day, March 20, fined $265; Paul Lester Herzberg, 35, Lebanon, March 16, fined $265; Nicolas Ismael Velasquez, 38, John Day, March 30, fined $265; Aiden Norris Sewell, 20, Long Creek, March 29, fined $265; Daniel Edward Reyes, 42, Heppner, March 18, fined $265; Kallie Rae McLean, 27, John Day, March 17, fined $265; Christopher Boyer, 34, John Day, Feb. 21, fined $265; Matthew Eric Sagaser, 38, Mt. Vernon, July 4, 2022, fined $265; Daniel Justin Owens, 39, Prairie City, April 21, fined $265; Mariya Sergeyevna Ivanova, 41, Houstin, April 3, fined $265; Clayton Wayne Ellis, 24, John Day, APril 5, fined $265.
No operator's license: Andrew Joseph Dunn, 48, Prairie City, March 29, fined $265; Thomas Edward Pfeifer, 39, Prairie City, March 25, fined $265; Daniel Edward Reyes, 42, Heppner, March 18, fined $265; Mariya Sergeyevna Ivanova, 41, Houston, April 3, fined $265.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Bryon Earl Freniere, 40, John Day, March 20, fined $440.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Boe Charles Workman, 18, Prairie City, April 13, fined $265; Brock David Haak, 19, Bates, April 13, fined $265.
Failure to yield to emergency vehicle: Daniel Justin Owens, 39, Prairie City, April 21, fined $265.
Failure to renew registration: Daymone Patrick Crowe, 30, John Day, March 12, fined $115; Paul Lester Herzberg II, 35, Lebanon, March 16, fined $115; Kallie Rae McLean, 27, John Day, March 17, fined $115; Matthew Eric Sagaser, 38, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 25, 2022, fined $115.
Failure to drive within lane: Edwin Adorno Winkleman, 67, Dayville, March 8, fined $265.
Careless driving: Jordan Randall Rosas, 23, John Day, April 8, fined $340.
Operating vehicle without proper fenders: Joseph Scott Baker, 25, Prairie City, Nov. 17, 2022, fined $165.
Failure to stop for pedestrian: Kale E Morris, 20, Canyon City, Feb. 11, fined $225.
Failure to use traction tires: Joshua Aaron Chapman, 29, Dayville, March 24, fined $165.
Angling closed area: Cole Joshua Mucken, 19, Silverton, March 24, fined $115; Kevin Chen, 31, John Day, March 26, fined $65.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending May 3:
May 2
12:08 a.m.: Trooper responded to a crash involving a vehicle traveling west on Highway 26 near milepost 71 that lost control and rolled. The driver broke his arm and was transported to Prineville, where he received care. OSP John Day was assisted by Wheeler County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and the Mitchell Fire Department. The vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing. Fisher Kaiden, 22, received a citation for careless driving and driving uninsured.
5:45 p.m.: Trooper stopped Joshua Wayne Haskins, 39, of Prairie City for a traffic violation. The driver was issued multiple traffic citations and the vehicle was towed due to the driver having a suspended license and no vehicle insurance. Trooper ordered a non-preference impound and the vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing.
May 3
8:06 p.m.: OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that struck a deer on Highway 26 near milepost 160. Levi Hahn Brown, 43, of Mt. Vernon sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was given a ride to the hospital by a friend. Other individuals moved the damaged bike to a nearby residence. The driver was cited for operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending May 3:
Concealed carry permits: 6
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 10
Releases: 10
Arrests: 5
Citations:0
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 20
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 187 calls during the week ending May 3, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
April 26
6:51 a.m.: Advised of small slash piles burning on Daly Street in Prairie City.
1:41 p.m.: Advised of an animal complaint on County Road 58.
2:38 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance for a 37 year-old female with a migraine on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
4:29 p.m.: Advised of a parking complaint at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
4:16 p.m.: Advised of a controlled burn in Long Creek.
April 27
5:51 a.m.: Investigated a missing person and conducted a welfare check at the Sunshine Guard Station.
8:38 a.m.: Received a report of dogs attacking people at Dixie Creek.
8:53 a.m.: Advised of an unattended death on Rimrock Drive in Mt. Vernon.
11:50 a.m.: Received a report of a possible stolen vehicle on North Second Avenue in John Day.
12:41 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious circumstance on Northwest First Street in John Day.
2:14 p.m.: Received a report of shots fired on West Bench Road in John Day.
8:00 p.m.: Conducted a welfare check at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
11:15 p.m.: Warrant service on Northeast Dayton Street in John Day.
11:17 p.m.: Investigated possible trespassing on Southeast Hillcrest Road in John Day.
April 28
9:18 a.m.: Responded to a shoplifter at Huffman's Market in Prairie City.
11:26 a.m.: Responded to an animal complaint at Blue Mountain Hospital.
1:19 p.m.: Responded to a request for a welfare check on Highway 395 North.
1:43 p.m.: Responded to a report of a person experiencing mental health issues on Maple Street in Granite.
3:56 p.m.: Responded to a report of harassment and theft on McHaley Street in Prairie City.
6:09 p.m.: Advised of a dispute on McHaley Street in Prairie City.
8:55 p.m.: Responded with Mt. Vernon Fire Department and OSP to a vehicle on fire on Highway 26.
April 29
12:24 a.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Highway 395.
2:11 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious subject at Bare Bones in John Day.
4:30 p.m.: Advised with OSP of an unwanted subject and possible drunk driver on Wes Franklin Avenue in Dayville.
5:17 p.m.: Advised of a rollover accident with injuries on County Road 18.
6:22 p.m.: Responded to a non verbal 911 call on West Bench Road in John Day.
April 30
12:05 p.m.: Advised of loud noise on Canton Street in John Day.
2:11 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious subject on North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
2:00 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suicidal subject on Dog Creek Road in John Day.
3:07: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
7:44 p.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Maple Street in Granite.
8:48 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call about a mental subject on Adam Road in Canyon City.
May 1
6:37 a.m.: Advised of trespassing on East Main Street in John Day.
8:11 a.m.: Responded to a report of illegal hunting in the Elkhorns. Unfounded, subject butchering roadkill deer.
8:11 a.m.: Sunnie Moore, 25, was arrested on a Grant County detainer in the Elkhorns.
10:31 a.m.: Responded to a report of an assault at Blue Mountain Hospital.
11:16 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint/hazard on Highway 26, near milepost 150.
11:58 a.m.: Joseph Warren, 39, of Canyon City was arrested for domestic violence on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
12:06 p.m.: Responded to a report of a dispute at Mosier's in John Day.
12:43: Responded to a report of water rights issues on Highway 26, near milepost 135.
1:36 p.m.: Responded to a report of a theft at US Bank in John Day.
2:10 p.m.: Responded to a report of a chainsaw taken on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
2:32 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call reporting a dispute at the Elkhorn Apartments in John Day.
5:09 p.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on West Front Street in Prairie City.
April 2
8:47 a.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on Daly Street in Prairie City.
10:36 a.m.: Responded to a civil problem on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
1:17 p.m.: Investigated suspicious circumstances on Top Road in Monument.
2:36 p.m.: Responded to a report of a theft on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
10:53 p.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances at the Mobile Station in Canyon City.
April 3
11:54 a.m.: Responded to a report of a cvil problem on East Second Street in John Day.
12:16 p.m.: Responded to a report of a theft at Chester's Market in John Day.
3:55 p.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on Hillcrest Drive in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
April 29
1:31 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26.
May 1
6:01 a.m.: Advised of an injured deer on Highway 26, near milepost 160.
May 3
10:16 a.m.: Received a report of cows on the highway on Highway 26, near milepost 155.
1:12 p.m.: Received a report of a suspicious subject on Highway 395 South, near milepost 10C.
• John Day Ambulance
April 26
10:57 a.m.: JD and PC ambulances responded to a 70-year-old male having a possible heart attack
11:12 p.m.: Ambulance transfer to the airport.
April 27
10:23 p.m.: PC/JD ambulances responded to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City. One patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
April 29
3:41 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a 41-year-old female with seizures.
10:05 p.m.: Ambulance transport to airport.
April 30
10:47 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for a 51-year-old female with an arm injury and difficulty breathing.
3:27 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a 73-year-old male who had collapsed and was having difficulty breathing.
6:45 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue in John Day for an 83-year-old female who pressed her medical alarm.
May 1
12:17 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Street in John Day for a report of a 21-year-old female having a seizure.
4:26 p.m.: Transported patient to airport.
May 2
6:38 a.m.: Transported patient to airport.
10:36 a.m.: Responded to Dixie Creek Road for an 87-year-old woman with a medical issue.
9:26 p.m.: Transported patient to airport.
May 3
8:47 a.m.: Dispatched to Silvers Lane in Mt. Vernon for a 75-year-old man who was semiconscious with trouble breathing.
• Seneca Ambulance
April 30
11:28 a.m.: Responded with JD ambulance for an 80-year-old male who had been bucked off a horse in Seneca.
• US Forest Service
April 29
1:45 p.m.: USFS law enforcement responded to illegal firewood cutting, abandoned fire and abandoned property on 49-20 Road.
April 30
2:19 p.m.: Patrolled an area where illegal firewood cutting was reported on Johnson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.