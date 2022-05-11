Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending May 4:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 6
Releases: 7
Arrests: 1
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 18
Warrants processed: 2
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending May 4:
Traffic citations filed: 10
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Small claims filed: 0
Cases on probation: 39
Hearings held: 0
Warrants issued:2
Violating the basic rule: Omar Shehata, 28, Matawan, New Jersey, March 17, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Tonya McBain, 24, Mt. Vernon, April 17, 21/30 zone, fined $225; Dylan Large, 21, Pendleton, April 1, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Jerrod Millard, 37, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 87/55 zone, fined:$440; Mark Adamo, 70, April 7, 89/55 zone, fined $440.
Exceeding the speed limit: Amelia Neubauer, 50, Bend, 75/65 zone, fined $115.
Dylan Large, 21, Pendleton, 80/55 zone, fined $265.
Jean Rezendes, 55, Corning, 81/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: William Collier, 29, Prairie City, March 31, fined $440; Charles Stout, 24, John Day, March 29, fined $440.
Driving without a license: Jerod Millard, 37, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jan. 24, fined $265; Lawrence McGinness, 65, La Grande, March 9, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: William Collier, 29, Prairie City, March 31, fined $265; Jerod Millard, 37, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jan. 24, fined $265.
Failure to obey traffic signal: Wesly Burke, 27, John Day, March 14, fined $265; William Collier, 29, Prairie City, March 31, fined $265; Charles Stout, 24, John Day, March 29, fined $265.
Operating vehicle without a required light: Nicolas Mordeno, 20, Salem, Nov. 2, fined $165.
Failure to renew registration: Lawrence McGinness, 65, La Grande, March 9, fined $115.
Exceeding vehicle length: Dalibor Sakotic, 38, Henderson, Nevada, April 12, fined $115.
Refusal to take breath test: Wesly Burke, 27, John Day, March 14, fined $650.
Failure to display license plates: Charles Stout, 24, John Day, March 29, fined $115.
Unsafe operation of motor-assisted scooter: Wesly Burke, 27, John Day, March 14, fined $115.
Careless driving: Gary Lambeth, 66, Jan. 2, Canyon City, fined $440.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 121 calls during the week ending May 4, including:
• Oregon State Police
April 30
3:15 p.m.: Received a report of a calf on Highway 26 and Pine Creek Road.
May 2
7:02 p.m.: Received a report of a horse loose on Highway 26 near Fields Creek Road.
7:07 p.m.: Received a driving complaint on Highway 26, near Moon Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff
April 27
11:51 a.m.: Arrested Storm Mensch, 23, John Day, on Main Street in John Day for possession of a weapon.
1:50 p.m.: Advised of an animal complaint on Front Street in Prairie City.
5:08 p.m.: Responded to Rudio Ranch to a report of harassment.
5:43 p.m.: Responded to a dispute on Dog Patch Road.
6:09 p.m.: Received information regarding a threatening video sent to an outside agency.
10:07 p.m.: David Colton, 26, Warm Springs, turned himself in at the Grant County Jail and was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
April 29
1:34 p.m.: Cited Kyle Schagenhauf, 53, Arcata, California, for speeding on Highway 26, near milepost 174.
4:01 p.m.: Cited Daniel Pouch, 22, Portland, for speeding (85/55 zone) on Highway 26, near milepost 140.
2:49 p.m.: Received a report of an abandoned vehicle in Izee.
April 30
9:28 a.m.: Received a 911 call of a non-injury ATV accident on West Bench Road.
3:16 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Elkhorn Motel.
May 1
1:50 p.m.: Cited Kassidy Williams, 21, John Day, for failure to register a vehicle on South Canyon Boulevard and Fourth Street.
6:30 p.m.: Received a report of a mental subject on Maple Street.
May 2
8:56 a.m.: Received a report of a residential burglar alarm on Little Dog Creek Lane.
9:52 a.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance to a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 395 milepost 104 B.
11:01 p.m.: Responded to Len’s Pharmacy on a report of a suspicious vehicle and subjects.
8:35 p.m.: Responded to a trespassing complaint on South Fork Road in Dayville.
9:05 p.m.: Assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic stop on Highway 26, near Moon Creek.
May 3
6:09 p.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Highway 26 near milepost 169 for a driving complaint.
May 4
6:00 a.m.: Responded to a residential burglar alarm on Northwest Seventh Street in John Day.
6:40 a.m.: Responded to a report of a struck deer blocking the road on Highway 26 and Indian Creek Road.
12:06 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Gibson Lane in John Day for a 48-year-old male bitten by dogs.
3:38 p.m.: Responded to a report of a shoplifter at Chester’s Market.
• John Day Ambulance
April 27
1:40 a.m.: Responded to Thomason Lane, John Day, for a male, 89, with chest pains.
2:14 p.m.: Transported a patient to the Grant County Regional Airport.
5:21 p.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for a 64-year-old male with flu-like symptoms and possible dehydration.
9:57 p.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood for an 88-year-old male with a medical issue.
April 30
8:30 p.m.: Dispatched to the Dreamers Lodge for an 81-year-old male having difficulty breathing.
10:15 p.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for an 81-year-old male with a medical alarm that turned out to be a false alarm.
May 1
10:53 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 94-year-old female with a high temperature and low blood pressure.
May 2
6:41 a.m.: Dispatched on a 911 call to Happy Valley Lane for a 93-year-old female having difficulty breathing.
May 3
10:44 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Seventh Avenue in John Day for an 86-year-old female having breathing troubles.
• Seneca Ambulance
May 2
10:05 p.m.: Dispatched to Park Avenue for a medical alarm for a 72-year-old male with high blood pressure and difficulty breathing.
