Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Byron E. Freniere violated his probation conditions for failure to complete moral reconation therapy and report as directed. On May 6, he was sentenced to 10 additional hours of community service and ordered to pay a $25 probation violation fee.
Cody Combs pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass committed on Dec. 21. The adjudication was deferred, and the charges will be dismissed without entering a judgment of guilt if Combs completes 18 months of probation successfully. A count of criminal conspiracy was dismissed.
Kaylee P. Dyer, 25, pleaded guilty on May 6 to a count of hindering prosecution committed on Dec. 28. Dyer was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay $200 in fines.
Daisy P. Combs, 19, pleaded guilty to a count of fourth-degree assault and a count of harassment constituting domestic violence committed on Dec. 21. She was sentenced to 25 days in jail, 36 months of bench probation and 80 hours of community service. Charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment were dismissed.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Barry A. Wells, 66, La Center, Washington, March 30, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Natasha M. Lamm, 20, Cottage Grove, March 28, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Somer L. Robinson, 57, Dayville, March 27, fined $265; Cynthia K. Lofts, 56, Bend, April 22, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Brian W. Clugston, 56, Culver, April 4, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Andrea D. Christensen, 50, Seattle, Washington, April 6, 78/55 zone, fined $225; Sherry L. Craig-Miller, 71, Canyon City, April 17, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Amanda R. Whale-Murphy, 33, John Day, April 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Casie C. Coyne, 52, Gig Harbor, Washington, April 5, 82/65 zone, fined $225; Landon J. Cook, 24, Baker City, Jan. 31, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Stephen R. Littrell, 49, Sutherlin, April 20, 73/65 zone, fined $165; Stephen R. Bogetti, 64, Gardnerville, Nevada, April 21, 49/35 zone, fined $165; Nikolay S. Zakharov, 28, Houston, Texas, April 3, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Ashley L. Perkins, 25, John Day, April 21, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Charlotte G. Dougharity, 75, Mt. Vernon, April 9, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Tracy A. Baker, 64, Prairie City, March 31, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Bradley D. Jones, 29, Redmond, April 10, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Juvenile, Canyon City, April 23, 82/65 zone, fined $225.
Driving while suspended: Somer L. Robinson, 32, Dayville, March 27, fined $440; Tyler D. Dehiya, 27, John Day, March 19, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Angeline I. Smith, 22, Canyon City, March 11, fined $265; Melissa R. Erickson, 22, John Day, March 5, fined $265; Justin A. Scheidegger, 26, John Day, March 16, fined $265, April 9, fined $265; Tyler D. Dehiya, 27, John Day, March 19, fined $265.
No operator’s license: Leann J. Musgrove, 41, John Day, Feb. 26, fined $440.
Driving motor vehicle while using mobile electronic device: Melissa R. Erickson, 22, John Day, March 5, fined $265.
Colton J. David pleaded guilty to offensive littering and was ordered to pay a $440 fined
Oregon State Police
May 2: A state trooper entered Chester’s Thriftway to look for a wanted woman, whose car was in the parking lot. The trooper located Somer L. Robinson, 32, of Dayville at a checkstand and told her she was under arrest. Robinson resisted arrest for several minutes and kicked the trooper in the shin. Robinson screamed loudly over several minutes in Chester’s, causing people to stop and watch, and shutting down the checkstand the trooper found her at. With the assistance of a John Day police officer, the trooper took Robinson into custody. During the course of arrest and transport, Robinson damaged the handcuffs, rendering them inoperable. OSP transported Robinson to the Grant County Jail and lodged her on two misdemeanor warrants, resisting arrest, attempted assault of a public safety officer, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
May 3: A loaded log truck pulling a trailer, also loaded with logs, was northbound negotiating a curve in the roadway when the trailer tipped over and spilled the logs onto the shoulder of the northbound lane and into Canyon Creek. When the logs came off the trailer, the trailer righted itself. A southbound Dodge pickup was struck by rocks and debris, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported. The owner of the logs arranged to have the logs removed from Canyon Creek and the edge of the roadway. Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.
May 3: A state trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 115 on Highway 395B. The investigation revealed a vehicle was southbound at a stated 50 mph when the driver, Salvador Castillo, 65, swatted at a bee and drove off the southbound shoulder. Castillo over-corrected, crossing both lanes of travel before going off the northbound shoulder, striking a fence at a low speed. Castillo was not injured, and his vehicle was not damaged except for a flat tire. Castillo was issued citations for careless driving causing an accident and driving uninsured.
May 3: A state trooper responded to a reported vehicle fire near milepost 92 on Highway 395B. Investigation revealed a 53-year-old man was northbound pulling a camp trailer when his vehicle stalled. The man got out of his car and discovered it was on fire near the gas tank area. The man stated he just had work done on the gas tank in Pendleton. The man attempted to use a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. The vehicle became fully engulfed. Long Creek Fire Department responded and put out the fire. The vehicle was a total loss, and the camper sustained minor damage. Both the camper and vehicle were towed by Frontier Towing.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 185 calls during the week of May 3-9, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 3: David Darling, 46, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
May 3: Travis Freniere, 34, of John Day was cited for no insurance.
May 5: Responded to a report of harassment on East Main Street.
May 5: Ashlie Clark, 29, of John Day was cited for a driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.
May 5: Travis Freniere, 34, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured on Lyons Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 5: Brandy Arthur, 29, of Baker City was held at the Grant County Jail on a Baker County warrant.
May 7: Received a report of an assault on South Humbolt Street.
May 8: Forrest G. Hughes, 27, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
May 9: Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Reynolds Road.
• John Day ambulance
May 3: Along with GCSO and OSP, dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash with an unknown injury on Highway 395B near milepost 116.
May 5: Responded for a 58-year-old woman who fell on East Main Street.
May 8: Responded for a man with shortness of breath and low oxygen levels on Cottonwood Lane.
• Long Creek fire
May 3: Along with Long Creek ambulance, responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 395B near milepost 92.
