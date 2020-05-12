Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 6:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 2
Releases: 3
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 2
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 103 calls during the week of May 4-10, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 5: Benjamin K. Yocum, 20, of Crooked River Ranch was cited for driving uninsured.
May 7: Received a report of a noninjury crash on West Main Street.
May 9: Received a report of harassment on Southwest Brent Drive.
May 9: Received a report of theft on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Oregon State Police
May 6: Received a livestock complaint of calves on the roadway on Highway 26 in Dayville.
May 7: Along with Long Creek ambulance, responded to a semi-truck crash on Highway 395.
May 7: Received a report of a black and white cow on the road on Highway 26
May 10: Along with JDPD, Seneca ambulance and John Day ambulance, responded to a single-vehicle crash near Silvies Resort.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 4: Received a report of fraud in Long Creek.
May 4: Received a report of shots fired on Carpenter Pond Road.
May 4: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Second Street.
May 4: Received a report of burglary on Red Boy Road.
May 5: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Adams Road.
May 5: Received a report of criminal mischief on Ingle Street.
May 7: Received a report of criminal mischief on North Humbolt Street.
May 9: Received a report of theft on Wilson Street.
• John Day ambulance
May 4: Responded to a 77-year-old man who had lost consciousness on Southwest First Avenue.
May 5: Responded to an 80-year-old man on Eastside Lane.
May 5: Dispatched for an unresponsive elderly woman on Northwest Charolais Heights.
May 7: Along with Seneca ambulance, dispatched to a man that fell on Spring Road.
May 7: Dispatched for a woman with chest pain and difficulty breathing on North Johnson Avenue.
May 10: Responded to an 81-year-old woman on East Main Street.
• John Day fire
May 10: Responded to a report of a possible brush fire on Marysville Lane. It was an unreported, controlled burn.
• Long Creek ambulance
May 8: Along with John Day ambulance, dispatched for a man with a nose bleed that would not stop on Second Street.
