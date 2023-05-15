Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending May 10:
Traffic citations filed: 0
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 68
Driver’s license suspensions: 10
Cases on probation: 6
Small claims filed: 12
Warrants issued: 0
Exceeding speed limit: Lance Robert Woodcock, 56, John Day, May 1, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Pamela Jane Johnson, 56, Boise, April 13, 48/25 zone, fined $265; Inderjit Singh, 23, Atwater, California, Jan. 12, 48/30 zone, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending May 10:
May 4
12:43 p.m.: Trooper responded to a report of theft on Harper Creek Road, Mt. Vernon. A man reported he was sold fake jewelry by several individuals claiming the jewelry was real. Siazona Ghioceli, 33, no city of residence listed; Camisaru Miclescu, 39, of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada; and Nicolae Miclescu, 35, of Seattle, Washington, were arrested and charged with one count apiece of theft by deception and felony conspiracy.
May 8
7:14 p.m.: Trooper responded to Avenue A in Seneca for a report of harassment and arrested Carla Rena Hanson, 42, Seneca, without incident on charges of domestic harassment and DUII. {/span}
8:29 p.m.: Trooper responded to a non-injury vehicle collision on Highway 395 South, milepost 18C. The investigation revealed the driver of one of the vehicles fell asleep and ran into the rear passenger side of the second vehicle before leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch. The driver, Mark Andrew Sprague, was issued a citation.
May 9
11:51 a.m.: Trooper responded to a two-vehicle non-injury hit-and-run collision at Highway 26 and Lyons Street in John Day. The suspected driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was located at her residence. Tiffani Shae Minkowsky, 19, of John Day was cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident with property damage, not having an operator’s license and driving uninsured.
May 10
6:56 p.m.: Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a known suspended driver at Southeast Dayton Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day. The driver, Celeste Donna Lee, 31, of John Day, was issued a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured, violations for which she has had multiple contacts with law enforcement, according to the Oregon State Police. The vehicle was towed and impounded.
8:30 p.m.: Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a known suspended driver at Southwest Fourth Avenue and Brent Drive, John Day. The driver, Steven Mathew Warrington, 33, of Granite, was arrested for a misdemeanor driving while suspended charge and issued a citation for driving uninsured, violations for which he has had multiple contacts with law enforcement, according to the Oregon State Police. The vehicle was towed and impounded and Warrington was taken to the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending May 10:
Concealed carry permits: 3
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 2
Releases: 4
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 25
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 163 calls during the week ending May 10, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
May 3
9:48 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard and Southwest 4th Avenue, John Day, for a disabled vehicle.
11:54 a.m.: Responded to East 2nd Street, Prairie City, for a civil problem.
12:16 p.m.: Responded to Chester’s Market, John Day, for a report of theft.
3:55 p.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a report of criminal mischief.
5:38 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a report of a civil dispute.
7:05 p.m.: Responded to A Avenue, Seneca, for a report of disorderly conduct during a neighborhood dispute.
7:48 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Court Apartments, John Day, for a report of possible domestic violence.
8:02 p.m.: Responded to Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a report of a fight. One suspect was arrested.
9:29 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Apartments, John Day, for a report of disorderly conduct.
9:38 p.m.: Responded to Highway 7, milepost 5, for a report of a non-injury collision between an elk and a vehicle.
May 4
8:52 p.m.: Responded to Rock Springs Campground for a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow.
2:18 p.m.: Responded to the Mobil gas station in Canyon City for a driving complaint.
2:44 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital for a report of horses running loose.
2:45 p.m.: Responded to Sunset Inn, John Day, for a report of a dispute.
2:42 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Apartments, John Day, for a report of a civil problem.
May 5
4:52 p.m.: Responded to Park Lane, Dayville, for a welfare check.
May 6
6:38 a.m.: Responded to Old West Credit Union, John Day, for a report of possible theft.
1:29 p.m.: Responded to Chester’s Market for a report of theft.
5:03 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of a civil dispute.
May 7
8:22 p.m.: Responded to Indian Creek Road, Prairie City, to assist Community Counseling Solutions with a patient transport.
10:29 a.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital to assist with a person experiencing mental health issues.
May 8
12:01 p.m.: Responded to Sunset Inn motel, John Day, for a report of suspicious people.
6:31 p.m.: Responded to Bank of Eastern Oregon, John Day, for a report of a suspicious person.
7:04 p.m.: Responded to A Avenue, Seneca, for a report of an assault. Carla Rena Hanson, 42, Seneca, was arrested and charged on suspicion of DUII and harassment.
7:30 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a warrant service.
9:18 p.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
May 9
4:15 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26, milepost 98, for a report of a non-injury vehicle accident.
10:44 a.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for a report of theft.
1L30 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
11:51 a.m.: Responded to Leathers, John Day, for a report of a hit and run.
6:02 p.m.: Responded to Road 15 at Big Canyon for a report of a stranded motorist.
8:20 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26, milepost 146, for a report of a non-injury vehicle accident.
May 10
8:16 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street for a report of a civil dispute.
8:38 a.m.: Responded to Luce Creek Road, John Day, for a report of fraud.
10:10 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
12:04 p.m.: Responded to Strawberry Road, Prairie City, for a report of a suicidal person.
• Oregon State Police
May 3
10:16 p.m.: Advised of cows on the highway at Highway 26, milepost 155.
2:12 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person at Highway 395 South, milepost 10C.
May 6
10:04 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person at Highway 26, milepost 163.
May 9
10:56 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident at Highway 395 South, milepost 18C.
• John Day Ambulance
May 3
8 a.m.: Dispatched to Chevron station, Prairie City, for a report of an unconscious person.
8:47 a.m.: Dispatched to Silver Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a report of a 75-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
8:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Carpenter Road at Highway 26 for a vehicle accident with an injury.
May 4
9:16 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Dayton Street for a report of a subject in cardiac arrest.
10:53 a.m.: Dispatched for patient transport to Grant County Regional Airport.
May 6
1:33 a.m.: Dispatched to River Road, Prairie City, for patient transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
May 7
8:15 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue for a 57-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
4:53 p.m.: Dispatched for patient transport to Grant County Regional Airport.
May 8
2:19 a.m.: Dispatched to Park Avenue, Mt. Vernon, for a 72-year-old woman with trembling in her chest.
3:06 a.m.: Dispatched to B Avenue, Seneca, for a 63-year-old man with chest pain.
10:39 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 97-year-old female who fell.
4:20 p.m.: Dispatched for patient transport to Grant County Regional Airport.
8:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395, just south of Canyon City, for a multi-vehicle collision with unknown injuries.
11:25 p.m.: Dispatched for patient transport to Grant County Regional Airport.
May 9
12:16 a.m.: Dispatched to Bragga Way Road for a 63-year-old man having a heart attack.
5:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Elm Street for a 91-year-old female who fell.
9:45 p.m.: Dispatched to North Johnson Avenue for a 63-year-old female with chest pains.
• Prairie City Ambulance
May 3
12:15 p.m.: Dispatched to South Bridge Street, John Day, for an 86-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
May 5
10:06 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, John Day, for an 89-year-old man who fell.
• Prairie City Fire
May 3
12:05 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Front Street, Prairie City, for carbon monoxide alarms going off.
• Long Creek Ambulance
May 7
7:20 p.m.: Dispatched to Ritter Road for a 62-year-old female with abdominal pain.
• Monument Ambulance
May 8
5:13 a.m.: Dispatched to Cupper Creek Road for a 79-year-old man who fell.
