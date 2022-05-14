Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
May 5: Dakota Charles Stout, 24, of John Day was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in connection with an incident on March 1. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to complete the Harney County Treatment Court program. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed.
May 5: Dakota Charles Stout, 24, of John Day pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment, all misdemeanors, in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 4. A count of interfering with making a report was dismissed. Stout was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and was ordered to complete the Harney County Treatment Court program.
May 5: Based on guilty pleas he entered at a previous hearing in March, Dakota Charles Stout, 24, of John Day was sentenced on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine stemming from an incident in July 2020. Stout was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and was ordered to complete the Grant County Treatment Court program.
May 10: Ty Brandon Prusak, 23, of Bend pleaded guilty of failure to appear on a criminal citation for missing a court hearing on a probation violation charge in December 2020. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Oregon State Police
April 26
10:41 a.m.: Trooper responded to a crash on Highway 26 near milepost 164. It was determined that a Ford Explorer had pulled off the highway onto the eastbound shoulder and was preparing to turn left into the westbound lane. As an eastbound farm truck approached, the Explorer pulled into the eastbound lane and stopped in the truck's path. The truck swerved and went into a sideways slide, striking the Explorer. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Explorer, Terri Denise Pine, 57, of Baker City, was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
April 28
8:17 a.m.: Trooper responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 54, in Wheeler County. A red Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading west on the highway had gone off the road and down an embankment. Evidence suggested the driver committed suicide inside the truck after the crash. The wreck was discovered by a passing Oregon Department of Transportation worker, likely a day after the incident. The driver has been identified as a 54-year-old Prineville man. The death is being investigated by the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office.
May 1
3:08 p.m.: Trooper stopped to investigate a disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 138. The trooper recognized one of the vehicle occupants as having an outstanding arrest warrant and took him into custody. Dakota Charles Stout, 24, of John Day was taken to the Grant County Jail and booked on three warrants.
May 8
8 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near milepost 7. A Chevrolet HHR had gone off the road, apparently the night before, and rolled down the bank, coming to rest on the passenger side. No one was found in or around the vehicle. There was no sign of airbag deployment or bleeding injury. The Oregon Department of Transportation, John Day Ambulance and Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle is unknown and the registered owner could not be contacted.
11:53 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 190. A Toyota Sequoia driven by a 44-year-old Springfield woman struck and killed a deer that was crossing the road. The vehicle was damaged but drivable. No injuries to the driver were reported.
May 9
9:43 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 176 for a single-vehicle crash. A Cadillac Escalade was heading east when it struck and killed a calf on the roadway, damaging the vehicle. The driver, a 50-year-old John Day man, was not injured.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending May 11:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 10
Releases: 18
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers:
Warrants processed: 15
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 161 calls during the week ending May 11, including:
• Oregon State Police
May 5
1:03 p.m.: Responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Highway 26 near milepost 172 for a driving complaint.
May 6
7:52 p.m.: Advised of an out-of-gas motorist on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
May 7
7:11 a.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer collision on Highway 395 North near milepost 106B. No injuries reported.
May 8
11:49 a.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer collision on Highway 26 near milepost 149. No injuries reported.
12:40 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
8:31 p.m.: Advised of a disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
May 9
7:34 a.m.: Advised of cows on the roadway on Highway 26 near Dayville.
8:26 p.m.: Advised of cows on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
8:45 p.m.: Advised of cows on Highway 26 near Dayville.
9:36 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. cow collision on Highway 26 near Prairie City.
• Grant County Sheriff
May 5
10:11 a.m.: Advised of suspicious vehicle on Northeast Third Avenue east of the county fairgrounds, John Day.
12:03 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 south of Grant Union High School, John Day, for an animal complaint.
3:05 p.m.: Responded to Granite for a subject with mental health issues.
3:38 p.m.: Responded to Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a welfare check.
5:16 p.m.: Received a report of a burglary at an address on Highway 395 South in Canyon City.
7:52 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a suspicious person.
May 6
8:22 a.m.: Responded to Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a release agreement violation.
9:04 a.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Spray for a driving complaint.
10:32 a.m.: Responded to Prairie City Park for a criminal mischief complaint.
9:17 p.m.: Responded to Les Schwab, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
10:18 p.m.: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a suspicious vehicle.
May 7
8:18 a.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Lane, south of Canyon City, for a welfare check.
10:39 a.m.: Responded to McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a civil problem.
11:04 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a dispute report.
12:27 p.m.: Responded to the Sinclair station, John Day, for a report of shots fired within the city limits or urban growth boundary.
5:15 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 175 to assist a motorist.
May 8
8:59 a.m.: Responded to Ingle Creek to deliver an emergency message.
10:37 a.m.: Responded to North McHaley Avenue, Prairie City, for a civil problem.
Noon: Responded to Depot Park, Prairie City, for a juvenile problem.
2:51 p.m.: Responded to North McHaley Avenue, Prairie City, for a civil problem.
4:56 p.m.: Responded to Les Schwab, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
5:19 p.m.: Responded to Cougar Crossing Road, Canyon City, for a welfare check.
6:42 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 160 for a livestock complaint.
10:25 p.m.: Received a parking and noise complaint from Fourth Street, Prairie City.
May 9
12:36 p.m.: Responded to Maple Street, Granite, for a welfare check.
1:44 p.m.: Responded to Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a welfare check.
4:59 p.m.: Responded to Les Schwab, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
6:24 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for an animal complaint.
10:43 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Street, John Day, for a 911 call with a dispute in the background; caller had mental health issues and was in distress.
May 10
1:02 p.m.: Responded to Bumpy Road, John Day, for an animal complaint.
2:52 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a theft report.
8:13 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 159 to check on parked vehicle. Cynthia Anne Pacifico, 53, of San Diego cited on charges of open container and driving while suspended.
11:12 p.m.: Responded to Elkhorn Motel, John Day, to follow up on a theft report. Kassidy lee Williams, 21, of John Day cited.
May 11
8:14 a.m.: Responded to Bumpy Road, John Day, for a barking dog complaint.
10:27 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Seventh Avenue, John Day, for a civil issue.
2:22 p.m.: Responded to Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon, for warrant service. Storm L. Mensch, 23, of Mt. Vernon arrested on three outstanding warrants.
2:25 p.m.: Responded to West Franklin Street, Dayville, for a welfare check.
• John Day Ambulance
May 4
8:02 p.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, Prairie City, for an 88-year-old male with loss of appetite and weakness.
May 5
5:14 p.m.: Dispatched to North Main Street, Prairie City, for a 65-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
May 6
1:14 p.m.: Dispatched to Hanson Lane, Mt. Vernon, for an unresponsive 95-year-old female.
May 7
1:53 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
3:19 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:02 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 82-year-old male with a medical issue.
5:10 p.m.: Patient transport from Valley View Assisted Living.
May 8
1:03 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, Prairie City, for an 88-year-old male with weakness and confusion.
7:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 7 near milepost 7 for a motor vehicle crash.
4:49 p.m.: Dispatched to Screech Alley Loop for a 64-year-old male with flu-like symptoms.
May 9
8:04 a.m.: Patient transport, Burns.
11:14 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 87-year-old male with a medical issue.
12:45 p.m.: Dispatched to Harper Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for an 80-year-old female with seizures.
May 11
10:44 a.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 70-year-old female with a fall injury.
1:24 pm.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 55-year-old female requesting medical transport.
4:32 p.m.: Dispatched to North Dayton Street for a 78-year-old male in need of a list assist.
• Seneca Ambulance
May 4
6:46 p.m.: Dispatched to B Avenue for a 62-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• John Day Fire
May 7
3:36 a.m.: Responded to Dog Patch Lane for a brush fire.
• Dayville Fire
May 6
8:55 a.m.: Dispatched to Thompson Avenue for an 86-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
