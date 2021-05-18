Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Two charges of second-degree disorderly conduct against Josva T. Halseide, allegedly committed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 27, were dismissed on Jan. 28 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because the defendant is in a facility for the mentally ill and receiving services.
Two charges of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence against Keith A. Mark, allegedly committed on March 12, were dismissed on May 12 based on a motion by Carpenter because the victim and eyewitness are uncooperative with the state and the victim actively advocates for the defendant.
Robert L. Crosby, 34, pleaded guilty to a count of harassment committed on April 2. Crosby was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation, 20 hours of community service and ordered to pay $200 in fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 12:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 11
Releases: 12
Arrests: 3
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 38
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 2
Grant County Justice Court
Careless driving: Christian J. Wallace, 19, Anderson, California, April 10, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Christian J. Wallace, 19, Anderson, California, April 10, fined $265.
Mason R. Zipp pleaded guilty to unlawful entry on state wildlife and was ordered to pay a $440 fined.
Marguerite C. Decourcelle pleaded guilty to unlawful entry on state wildlife and was ordered to pay a $440 fined.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 192 calls during the week of May 10-16, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 11: Received a report of a pet stolen from a residence. Arrested Melenda Dethman, 60, of John Day for first-degree burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
May 11: Bradley Bolin, 34, of Mt. Vernon was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
May 11: Received a report of a horse running loose near Canton Street and West Main Street.
May 12: Mary K. Armstrong, 33, of John Day was cited for speeding.
May 12: Ashlie R. Clark, 29, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
May 14: Responded to a report of a driver coming into city limits who had been swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on Highway 26.
May 15: Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
May 15: Cited Susan L. Burton, 61, of John Day for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
May 15: Cited Jordan K. Cole, 28, of Renton, Washington, for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
May 15: Cited Lacey M. Mortimore, 38, of John Day for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
May 15: Cited Robert B. Wolf, 63, of Boise, Idaho for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• Oregon State Police
May 11: Advised of an injured elk near Picture Gorge.
May 14: Received a report of a driver swerving, nearly hitting other vehicles on Highway 26 near Pine Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 10: Responded to a report of possible elder abuse in Long Creek.
May 10: Received a report of a dispute in Dayville.
May 11: Received a report of theft in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
May 10: Dispatched to an elderly woman with back pain on Northwest Canton Street.
May 12: Responded for an 83-year-old woman with shortness of breath on Brent Lane.
May 12: Transport for a woman who was dizzy, nauseated and confused on Valley View Drive.
May 14: Responded for an 83-year-old woman not feeling well on Brent Lane.
May 14: Responded for a 71-year-old woman with respiratory distress on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
May 14: Responded for an 18-year-old man with an amputated finger.
May 14: Responded for an 82-year-old woman vomiting.
• Seneca ambulance
May 11: Along with John Day ambulance, paged for a woman with an erratic heart rate.
