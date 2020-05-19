Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Nicholas P. Gibson, 28, pleaded guilty May 15 to a count of second-degree failure to appear committed on Jan. 23 and second-degree theft committed on Dec. 31. He was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail, 18 months of bench probation and pay $492 in restitution and compensatory fees to Huffman’s Market. A count of second-degree forgery was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 13:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 2
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
John Barr, 26, Shasta Lake California, was cited for operating without a license and driving uninsured.
Oregon State Police
May 10: A juvenile female driver was southbound on Highway 395C, near milepost 30.5, when she failed to negotiate a sharp righthand curve in the roadway. The Chevrolet crossed the northbound lane and left the roadway, traveling along the shoulder of the northbound lane. The vehicle tripped and began to roll, coming to rest on the passenger side. The driver, who received injuries in the crash, walked about 3.5 miles to a nearby ranch, where she called 911. The female was transported to the hospital by ambulance where she was treated and released. A blood sample taken from the female driver at the hospital showed that her blood alcohol content was 0.09%, approximately three hours after the crash. The vehicle was removed by Frontier Towing.
May 10: OSP stopped a vehicle on an A Avenue in Seneca for multiple traffic offenses. Matthew J. Nelson, 40, of Seneca displayed indicators of impairment and OSP subsequently performed field sobriety tests indicating further impairment. Nelson’s operator’s license was criminally revoked for a prior DUII. OSP took the driver into custody for DUII and a driving while suspended misdemeanor. OSP transported the driver to the Grant County Jail where he provided breath samples with final blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%. He was cited and released for DUII and driving while suspended misdemeanor.
May 14: OSP responded to a noninjury, non-blocking vehicle crash on Highway 26, near milepost 154 in Mt. Vernon. When OSP arrived, the vehicle was on its wheels and had crashed into trees and rocks on private property on the westbound side of the road. The vehicle damaged trees on private property. The owner of the vehicle requested Frontier Towing. The driver was issued a citation for careless driving—accident.
May 14: OSP conducted a traffic stop near milepost 162 on Highway 26. A 16-year-old male passenger exhibited signs of intoxication. The male admitted to drinking two beers. OSP issued the juvenile a citation for minor in possession of alcohol and referred the citation to the Grant County Juvenile Department. The juvenile’s parents responded to the traffic stop to transport him home.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 94 calls during the week of May 11-17, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 11: Received a report of a felon in possession of a firearm on Ford Road.
May 13: Responded to a possible civil issue on East Main Street.
May 14: Sharon Baughman, 26, Ontario, was cited for operating a cellphone while driving.
May 15: Along with OSP, responded to a report of domestic dispute. Kayla Lambeth, 25, of John Day was arrested for assault.
May 16: Robert L. Crosby, 33, of Canyon City was cited for no operator’s license.
May 16: Cited Jared J. Baker, 24, of John Day for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
May 16: Cited Chance J. Fleetwood, 21, of Mt. Vernon for failure to wear seatbelt and no insurance.
May 17: Along with GCSO and OSP, responded to a report of a fight. Nathan M. Elledge of John Day was arrested for DUII and resisting arrest.
• Oregon State Police
May 14: Responded to a crash on Highway 26 near milepost 154.
May 16: Advised of a possible drunk driver on Rendezvous Lane.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 11: Received a report of theft at a business on Washington Street.
May 12: Received a report of theft on Alamo Creek Road.
May 15: Received a report of a tree blocking the roadway on Highway 395 North.
• John Day ambulance
May 14: Along with Prairie City ambulance, responded to a 30-year-old man on South Bridge Street.
May 15: Responded for a 65-year-old man with nausea and vomiting.
May 16: Dispatched for an 81-year-old woman that fell and possibly broke a shoulder on West Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.