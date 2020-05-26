Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 6
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 86 calls during the week of May 18-22, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 18: Cited Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day for driving while suspended and no insurance.
May 21: Krista Sheedy, 30, of John Day was cited for failure to obey traffic device on Fourth Street.
• Oregon State Police
May 18: Advised of pigs on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
May 21: Advised of a slide off on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 18: Received a report of fraud on Ingle Street.
May 21: Received a report of shots fired on Highway 26 near milepost 178.
• John Day ambulance
May 18: Paged for a 78-year-old man on Southeast Hillcrest Road.
May 18: Responded to a 73-year-old woman on Northwest Canton Street.
May 19: Dispatched for a woman who was dizzy and had difficulty standing on West Bench Road.
May 20: Responded for an 85-year-old man on Highway 26 near milepost 140.
May 20: Along with Oregon State Police and Seneca ambulance, dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Highway 395 near milepost 24.
May 22: Dispatched for a woman with a possible diabetic issue on West Main Street.
• John Day fire
May 20: Dispatched for a report of propane fumes on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Long Creek ambulance
May 19: Paged for a patient transport on East Main Street for an 81-year-old man with swelling/fluid retention.
• Canyon City Fire
May 22: Responded to a report of black smoke on Adam Drive.
• Grant County Road Department
May 20: Advised of flooding on County Road 20.
