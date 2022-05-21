Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
May 14
1:12 p.m.: A fish and wildlife trooper seized a mule deer buck head from a Ram 1500 pickup in the Northside Wildlife Management Unit. The driver was warned for unlawful possession of a game animal and driving without a license. The passenger, Michael Colby Gibbs, 37, was cited for open container of alcohol and warned for permitting unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending May 18:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 3
Releases: 5
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
May 16
Carol Tonwsend, 65, of John Day was cited for careless driving resulting in an accident.
Jessica Burkhart, 40, of Toledo was cited for speeding (81/65 zone).
Kassidy Williams, 21, of John Day was cited for third-degree theft.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending May 18:
Traffic citations filed: 11
Driver's license suspensions: 18
Cases on probation: 42
Hearings held: 9
Warrants issued: 1
Violation of the basic rule: Christopher John Nelson, 32, Sisters, April 18, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Richard C. Kelley, 54, Sutherlin, April 14, 49/30 zone, fined $165; Sierra Lynn Dahlen, 22, Seneca, April 7, 99/65 zone, fined $440; Jonathan R. Sieg, 27, Bend, Jan. 24, 58/45, fined $165; J.D. Richard Scarberry, 33, Eugene, May 8, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Souner B. Crain, 46, Klamath Falls, March 14, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, John Day, April 10, fined $440; Kimberly Rose Baggerly, 51, John Day, March 30, fined $440; Michael J. Terkelson, 43, La Grande, April 17, fined $440; Brian Theodore Sicha, 58, Dayville, April 25, fined $440; Jim Edd Roba, 47, Prairie City, April 23, fined $440; Kenneth Michael Felix, 31, John Day, April 22, fined $440; Quentin Michael Hanner, 22, Long Creek, Feb. 19, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, John Day, April 10, fined $265; Kimberly Rose Baggerly, 51, John Day, March 30, fined $265; Michael J. Terkelson, 43, La Grande, April 17, fined $265; Brian Theodore Sicha, 58, Dayville, April 25, fined $265; Jim Edd Roba, 47, Prairie City, April 23, fined $265; Kenneth Michael Felix, 31, John Day, April 22, fined $265; David Robert Kodesh, 26, Canyon City, Nov. 30, fined $265.
Expired registration sticker: Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, John Day, April 10, fined $115; Michael J. Terkelson, 43, La Grande, April 17, fined $115.
Improper operation of a motor-assisted scooter: David Wesly Burke, 27, John Day, March 14, fined $115.
Unlawful take or possession of a game mammal: Kyle Freischmidt, 34, Nampa, Idaho, Feb. 1, fined $440.
Improper use of 911: Philomena June Dutcher, 38, Prairie City, fined $440.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 112 calls during the week ending May 17, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
May 11
7:18 p.m.: Responded to Oregon Telephone Corp. office, Mt. Vernon, for a burglar alarm.
8:38 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
9:15 p.m.: Responded to West Franklin Street, Dayville, for a civil problem.
May 12
7:35 a.m.: Responded to Seneca City Hall for a theft report.
8:17 a.m.: Responded to Bumpy Road, Joh Day, for a barking dog complaint.
5:03 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Apartments, John Day, for a welfare check.
6:06 p.m.: Responded to Wilderness Road, John Day. Nicholas James Alexander, 44, of John Day was arrested on charges of menacing, domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
10:58 p.m.: Responded ti Pine Creek Road east of John Day for a dispute.
May 13
8:14 a.m.: Responded to Southwest First Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
3:16 p.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Seventh Street Sports Complex, John Day, for a driving complaint.
3:22 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 east of John Day for a deer vs. vehicle crash.
10:27 p.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Patterson Drive, Canyon City.
May 14
7:26 a.m.: Traffic stop at Highway 395 and Park Avenue, Mt. Vernon. Driver warned for speeding.
8:02 a.m.: Responded to Forest Service Road 4020 for an illegal hunting complaint.
9:03 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 and Bridge Street, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
9:35 a.m.: Responded to West Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a restraining order complaint.
10:05 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of John Day for a road hazard.
1:15 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 at Moon Creek Road. Driver warned for speeding.
1:25 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 at Moon Creek Road. Driver warned for violating the basic rule.
4:47 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 171. Driver warned for speeding.
6:24 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a public assist.
6:26 p.m.: Received a report of harassment at the Little league fields, John Day.
6:37 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 at Dixie Summit for a suspicious vehicle.
May 15
8:55 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 and La Costa Road for a livestock complaint.
9:28 a.m.: Received a lost animal complaint from Magone Lake.
May 16
4:27 a.m.: Responded to Canyon City Market for report of unwanted subjects.
7:33 a.m.: Responded to Highway 19 between Monument ad Kimberly for a livestock complaint.
7:55 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Dayville for a livestock complaint.
8:47 a.m.: Responded to Aslin Avenue, Mt. Vernon, for a welfare check.
7:17 p.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
May 17
9:16 a.m.: Responded to Chevron station, Mt. Vernon, for a possible drunk driver. Unable to locate.
1:52 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a hit and run.
1:40 p.m.: Responded to Seventh Street Sports Complex, John Day, for a loud music complaint.
3:04 p.m.: Responded to Third Street Extended, John Day, for suspicious vehicle.
7:01 p.m.: Responded to Mobil station, Canyon City, for a driving complaint. Blake Ibarra, 29, of Canyon City was arrested for driving under the influence.
8:32 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
8:36 p.m.: Responded to Canyon City Market for a theft of services (gas) complaint.
8:46 p.m.: Responded to Highway 402 near milepost 8 for a livestock complaint.
• Oregon State Police
May 16
1:25 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious circumstances report on Highway 26 near milepost 139.
• John Day Ambulance
May 11
4:32 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a lift assist of a 78-year-old male.
8:05 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 74-year-old female losing consciousness.
May 13
9:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for for a medical alarm.
10:17 a.m.: Dispatched to C&M Apartments for a 73-year-old male with a possible stroke.
10:29 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market for a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Both patients refused medical treatment.
6:26 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
May 14
10:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Trafton Lane for a 99-year-old male with stroke symptoms.
9:57 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a 25-year-old male with seizures.
May 16
12:35 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a patient transport.
7:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 83-year-old female with a diabetic issue.
May 17
9:31 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a female in possible anaphylactic shock.
• John Day Fire
May 14
9:32 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street for smoke detection reported by alarm company.
9:35 p.m.: Responsible party asked firefighters to stand down. False alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.