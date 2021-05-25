Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
David W. Kreger, 28, pleaded guilty to a count of harassment committed on Jan. 27 and fourth-degree assault committed on Feb 12. Kreger was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 18 months of supervised probation, 30 hours of community service and ordered to pay $300 in fines. Counts of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 19:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 11
Releases: 14
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 8
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Andrew Roberts, 54, of Vancouver, Washington, was cited for violation of posted speed, 46/35 zone.
Scott Iverson, 28, of Portland was cited for careless driving and violation of posted speed, 73/35 zone.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 194 calls during the week of May 17-23, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 17: Jolin C. Goskin, 41, of Graham, Washington, was cited for speed on Highway 395 near milepost 1.
May 17: Kendal L. Fancher, 25, of John Day was cited for speeding on Northwest Seventh Street.
May 18: Stacey Heinrich, 54, of Mt. Vernon was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
May 18: Spencer Leifheit III, 44, of Mt. Vernon was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
May 18: Arrested Erik Mountain, 43, of John Day for second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
May 18: Responded for a report of a domestic disturbance on West Main Street.
May 19: Toby Thomas, 34, of Mt. Vernon was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
May 19: Kenneth Rochefort, 61, of Vancouver, Washington, was cited for speeding.
• Oregon State Police
May 20: Received a report of an elk-versus-vehicle crash on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 17: Received a report of theft on School House Lane.
May 21: Jeremiah Alsop, 39, of John Day, was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
• John Day ambulance
May 17: Dispatched to an elderly woman with back pain on Northwest Canton Street.
May 18: Responded for an 83-year-old woman with diabetic issue on Brent Lane.
May 18: Responded for a woman who fell on Highway 26.
May 21: Responded to a report of a male subject who was unconscious for a short time.
May 22: Dispatched for an elderly woman with difficulty breathing on Brent Lane.
• Long Creek ambulance
May 21: Along with the John Day ambulance, dispatched to an elderly woman with back and chest pain on Highway 380N.
