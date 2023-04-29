Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending April 26:
April 21
1:08 p.m.: Trooper responded to a two-vehicle non-injury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 169. The driver of the first vehicle had pulled to the shoulder on the south side of the highway, facing eastbound to check his mailbox. After checking his mailbox, he left the shoulder and attempted to cross the highway without yielding to oncoming traffic. The second vehicle was traveling eastbound and swerved to his left into the westbound lane to avoid the collision but was unable to avoid the collision due to the first vehicle traveling across the highway. The driver of the first vehicle was issued a citation for careless driving.
April 24
1:39 p.m.: Bruce Wayne Kightlinger, 73, Prairie City, was arrested at the Oregon State Police station in John Day while registering for his annual sex offender registration. During the interaction, Kightlinger reported that he had changed residences three months ago and failed to update his address. He was charged on suspicion of failure to report a change of residence as a sex offender (felony), and failure to report complete and accurate information.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending April 26:
Concealed carry permits: 15
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 8
Releases: 6
Arrests: 3
Citations:0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 27
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 156 calls during the week ending April 26, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
April 19
9:50 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a report of criminal mischief.
April 20
12:23 p.m.: Responded to Third Street Extended, John Day, for a report of a suspicious person.
12:50 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of disorderly conduct.
2:20 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26, milepost 152, for a report of a power pole on fire.
April 21
9:43 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a report of shots fired.
April 22
5:06 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon to help move a cow off the road.
6:31 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
10:05 p.m.: Responded to the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street, John Day, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
10:43 p.m.: Responded to South McHaley Avenue, Prairie City, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
April 23
7:36 a.m.: Responded to West Front Street, Prairie City, for a report of overdue motorists.
3:51 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Fifth Avenue, John Day, for a report of theft.
10:44 p.m.: Responded to the Grant County Jail, Canyon City, for a report of contempt of court.
April 24
12:35 p.m.: Responded to East Franklin Street, Dayville, for a welfare check.
4:29 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Street, John Day, for an unwanted subject.
9:35 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a civil dispute.
April 25
2:03 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a report of suspicious circumstances surrounding a man with a broken ankle.
11:43 a.m.: Responded to North Bridge Street, John Day, for a report of a hit and run.
3:08 p.m.: Responded to School House Drive, Dayville, for a report of a suspicious person.
5:12 p.m.: Responded to NAPA Auto Parts, John Day, for a report of harassment.
9:04 p.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a report of trespassing.
9:51 p.m.: Responded to Chester’s Market, John Day, for a report of a suspicious person.
10:05 p.m.. Responded to a report of a dispute at Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
April 21
1:03 p.m.: Advised of a motor vehicle crash at Highway 26 in Prairie City.
April 22
9:29 p.m.: Advised of a cow on the road at Highway 26, milepost 169.
April 23
9:45 a.m.: Advised of a cow on the road at Highway 395 North, milepost 87B.
• John Day Ambulance
April 19
5:16 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for patient transport.
6:27 p.m.: Dispatched to Dayville for patient transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
April 21
12:01 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an unknown medical issue.
April 22
6:39 p.m.: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments for a 36-year-old man who was losing consciousness.
April 23
6:23 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue for a 57-year-old man complaining of chest pains.
1 p.m.: Dispatched to Canyon Creek Apartments for a 58-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
9:59 p.m.: Dispatched to Thompson Avenue, Mt. Vernon, for an 88-year-old man with stroke symptoms.
April 24
3:06 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 62-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
6:51 p.m.: Dispatched to Green Acres Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a 62-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head.
April 25
9:56 a.m.: Dispatched to Bragga Way for a 63-year-old man with a possible heart attack.
12:55 p.m.: Dispatched to the Grant County Regional Airport for patient transport.
4:06 p.m.: Dispatched to the Seventh Street Park Complex for a woman who had fallen and injured her face and leg.
• Prairie City Ambulance
April 22
10:48 a.m.: Dispatched to North Cozart Avenue for a 70-year-old woman with a possible stroke.
8:51 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Kilbourne Street for a 62-year-old woman with chest pains.
April 23
9:52 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center for a 50-year-old woman who had fallen and hit her head.
8:15 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center for a 51-year-old woman with complications from a fall.
• Monument Ambulance
April 21
5:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Colony Lane for a 48-year-old man with an asthma attack.
