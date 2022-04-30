Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
April 20: Kyle Lee Kinsey, 33, of John Day was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, assessed $1,255 in fines and fees and ordered to serve two days in jail, with credit for time served. Kinsey was also ordered to complete the Victim Impact panel program, obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete any recommended treatment, not use intoxicants and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. In addition, Kinsey's driver's license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, Kinsey pleaded guilty to driving while suspended or revoked and was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation, five days in jail with credit for time served and 25 hours of community service or work crew time, with the sentences to be served consecutively. Kinsey was also fined $1,000.
Oregon State Police
April 21
5:21 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 125. A westbound Mitsubishi Lancer driven by an 80-year-old man had drifted across the eastbound lane and struck a rock wall. The driver was transported by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day for treatment of minor injuries. The car was towed from the scene.
April 22
8:29 p.m.: Trooper responded to the Mt. Vernon area for a driving complaint and stopped a Mini Cooper on Highway 26 near milepost 159. The driver, Stewart Andrew Duwe, 60, was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the Grant County Jail, where his blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.09%. He was cited for DUII, violating the basic rule and failure to drive within a lane. The car was released to a relative.
April 24
7:24 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 76. A Nissan Frontier had ru n off the road and rolled after the 17-year-old driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured. The truck was towed.
April 25
8:05 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Volkswagen Passat for multiple traffic violations on Northwest Third Street near Bridge Street in John Day. The driver, Matthew Eric Sagaser, 37, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. The vehicle was released to a friend.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending April 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 11
Releases: 7
Arrests: 4
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 9
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 5
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending April 27:
Traffic citations filed: 7
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Small claims filed: 2
Cases on probation: 45
Hearings held: 7
Warrants issued: 1
Violating the basic rule: Tyson Jeffrey Nelson, 24, Lewiston, Idaho, April 1, 69/50 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Tomika Young Doman, 50, Crane, April 5, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Rodrigo Ruiz Rodriguez, 37, McMinnville, March 17, 40/30 zone, fined $115; Earl M.C. Binger Jr., 56, Prairie City, Feb. 9, 80/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Rodrigo Ruiz Rodriguez, 37, McMinnville, March 17, fined $265: Ryan S. Kellogg, 39, Burns, Jan. 30, fined $265.
Violating motor vehicle use restrictions: Chad Russell Watkins, 31, Central Point, April 15, fined $115.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 144 calls during the week ending April 29, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
April 22
8:31 a.m.: Responded to panic alarm at Old West Credit Union, Prairie City.
8:42 a.m.: Responded to Best Western Motel, John Day, for a welfare check.
9 a.m.: Responded to 205 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City. Travis James Freniere, 35, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
10:05 a.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for suspicious circumstances. Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 39, of Mt. Vernon was arrested for a probation violation.
1:01 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 at Dog Creek Road. Robert Thomas Bartoli, 57, of Sparks, Nevada, was cited for speeding after reportedly driving 100 mph in 55 mph zone.
2:29 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day for a trespassing complaint.
April 23
4:23 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Street, John Day, for a fraud complaint.
8:32 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
April 24
12:44 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Canton Street, John Day, for a parking complaint.
7:01 p.m.: Responded to Bear Valley for a welfare check.
April 25
12:52 pm.: Responded to Hillcrest Street, John Day, for an animal complaint.
3:13 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a driving complaint.
8:30 p.m.: Received a barking dog complaint from Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
April 26
11:12 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a dog complaint.
4:01 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for an animal complaint.
5:29 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
8:01 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
9:43 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Second Avenue, John Day, for a domestic assault report.
9:55 p.m.: Responded to South Bridge Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
April 27
11:51 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day. Storm Mensch, 23, of John Day was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.
5:08 p.m.: Responded to Rudio Road, Kimberly, for a harassment complaint.
5:43 p.m.: Responded to Dog Patch Lane east of John Day for a dispute.
6:42 p.m.: Responded to Maple Street, Granite, for a harassment report. The parties were separated.
April 28
3:20 p.m.: Responded to Marks Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a fraud complaint.
6:28 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
6:49 p.m.: Responded to Trafton Avenue west of John Day for a missing person report.
• John Day Ambulance
April 23
2:39 a.m.: Responded to River Estates Drive for a 77-year-old female who fell.
3:57 pm.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living to transport an 82-year-old male patient.
4:37 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a patient transport.
11:36 p.m.: Dispatched to Austin Junction for a 24-year-old male with alcohol poisoning.
April 24
7:36 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
10:52 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 70-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
April 25
7:48 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a sick female.
3:35 p.m.: Dispatched to Dog Creek Road for a man with difficulty breathing.
April 26
8:43 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female with increased heart rate.
April 27
1:40 a.m.: Dispatched to Thomason Lane for an 89-year-old female with chest pains.
9:25 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
8:21 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 near milepost 142 for a 10-month-old boy vomiting.
• Prairie City Ambulance
April 24
10:32 a.m.: Dispatched to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a 90-year-old female with a possible stroke. John Day Ambulance also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.