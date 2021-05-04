Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 28:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 11
Releases: 15
Arrests: 4
Citations: 6
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Shawn Kite, 53, of Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
Raegan Sherman, 26, of John Day was cited for driving uninsured, failure to install interlock ignition device and violation of posted speed, 52/35 zone.
A juvenile was cited for violation of posted speed, 82/65 zone.
Kassidy Williams, 20, of Canyon City was cited for violation of posted speed, 48/35.
Monique Pierson-Kreitzberg, 51, of Harrisburg was cited for violation of posted speed, 63/35 zone.
A juvenile was cited for no driver’s license and driving uninsured.
Oregon State Police
April 26: A vehicle was eastbound, negotiating a curve, when the rear end began to slide, due to snow and slush roadway conditions. The rear end of vehicle slid into the westbound lane. Another car was traveling westbound when it crashed into the rear driver’s side door of the car that slid. The driver of the car that slid was uninjured. The driver traveling westbound received minor injuries, and refused medical attention. The car that slid was removed from the scene by Frontier Towing. The vehicle that was traveling westbound was removed from the scene by Roadrunner Towing. Oregon Department of Transportation conducted traffic control during the incident.
April 27: A vehicle was eastbound, negotiating a sweeping righthand curve, when the car drifted onto the shoulder of the eastbound lane. The vehicle drove into the deep snow, which covered the eastbound barrow ditch. The vehicle drove in the barrow ditch before it tripped and rolled over onto its top, partially blocking the eastbound lane. The driver was uninjured in the crash. The vehicle was removed by Frontier Towing. ODOT assisted with traffic control.
April 27: A state trooper issued a 51-year-old man a citation in lieu of custody for failure to register as a sex offender. The subject had been released from prison and returned to John Day on April 8 and was instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. He had completed 14 days of quarantine as of April 22.
April 27: A state trooper initiated a traffic stop on a known suspended driver after he passed by him near West Main Street in John Day. At about 6:09 p.m., the subject was taken into custody without incident for driving while suspended. The driver, Jeremiah J. Alsop, 39, of John Day was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged. Alsop was a issued citation for driving while suspended and for failure to install interlock ignition device and failure to change address on his identification. The vehicle was released to a female passenger who had valid driving privileges and was the vehicle’s registered owner.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 185 calls during the week of April 26 to May 2, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 27: Bradley R. Bolin, 34, of Mt. Vernon was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
April 29: Sarah Ake, 32, of John Day was cited for having dog as a public nuisance on Highland Place.
April 29: Received a report of dogs locked in the back of an SUV on a warm day on Northwest Bridge Street.
April 30: Advised of a noninjury crash at a business on South Canyon Boulevard.
April 30: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Southeast Hillcrest Drive. Ty J. Round, 41, of John Day was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
May 2: Responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest Brent Drive. Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day was arrested.
May 2: Austin L. Ranft, 29, of Redmond was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Highway 26 near milepost 161.
• Oregon State Police
April 26: Advised of a driving complaint on highway 395 near milepost 72.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 26: Shawn C. Kite, 52, of Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
April 27: Colton J. David, 25, of Spray was held on a Jefferson County warrant.
April 27: Received a report of someone shooting in the city limits in Seneca.
April 27: Bryon Freniere, 38, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
April 30: Shawn Kite, 53, of Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended on Half Street.
April 30: Advised of a trespassing complaint in Canyon City. Ian E. Humbird, 25, of Canyon City was arrested.
May 1: Along with OSP, responded to a report of a subject shooting a firearm in Seneca city limits. Devon P. Pace, 21, of John Day was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.
• John Day ambulance
April 26: Dispatched for a man with chest pain on North Canyon Blvd.
April 28: Along with Long Creek ambulance, dispatched for a man having seizures on Ritter Road.
April 29: Responded for a 60-year-old woman with a nose bleed on West Main Street.
April 29: Along with Seneca ambulance, paged for a woman with high blood pressure.
April 30: Responded for an 80-year-old woman with shortness of breath and confusion and fatigue on Cottonwood Street.
May 1: Along with Dayville Fire, responded for a 71-year-old woman who had been stung by a scorpion on Franks Creek Road.
May 2: Paged for a 60-year-old man with chest pain on Trafton Lane.
• John Day fire
April 30: Responded to a structure fire on Northwest Third Avenue.
• Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
April 29: Received a report of a cougar that took down a calf elk in a rural area on Top Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.