Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 29:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 3
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 2
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Robert J. Fenili, 33, Bend, March 4, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Rodd M. Ambroson, 65, Joseph, Feb. 7, 70/55 zone, fined $140.
Exceeding speed limit: Juvenile, 16, John Day, Nov. 12, 79/65 zone, fined $165.
Violation of provisional license restriction: Juvenile, 16, John Day, Nov. 12, fined $200.
Operating with nonstandard light: Kaleb K. Voigt, 39, Sandpoint, Idaho, Feb. 27, fined $140; Dereck E. Boggs, 22, Kimberly, March 13, fined $165.
Failure to properly use safety belt: Nickole E. Dalessio, 28, Mt. Vernon, March 12, fined $115.
Failure to drive within lane: Daniel J. Heuston, 41, Richland, Washington, Dec. 10, fined $265.
Refusal to take a breath test: Daniel J. Heuston, 41, Richland, Washington, Dec. 10, fined $650.
Oregon State Police
April 28: OSP conducted a traffic stop for speed violation on Highway 26 near milepost 155. OSP contacted a 26-year-old male driver. After further investigation, OSP searched the vehicle and located a firearm and marijuana extract. Andrew S. Ballou of Mt. Vernon was cited in lieu of custody for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana extract.
April 29: OSP stopped a white Chevrolet pickup displaying a California license plate for violation of posted speed, 48/30 zone on Highway 395C near milepost 2. Daniel R. Cook, 55, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor arrest warrant out of Lincoln County, New Mexico. The subject was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged on the arrest warrant. He was issued a citation for violation of the posted speed. The vehicle was secured at the scene, and the vehicle keys were later released to a friend.
April 30: OSP stopped a blue 1991 Mercedes sedan near milepost 1 on Highway 395C for multiple traffic violations. On contact with the driver, Benjamin K. Yocum, 20, of Crooked River Ranch, OSP saw indicators of impairment. Yocum consented to field sobriety tests and displayed additional indicators of impairment. OSP arrested Yocum for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Another trooper found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Yocum’s vehicle was released to a passenger. OSP transported Yocum to the Grant County Jail. He submitted to a breath test with a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.10%. OSP cited and released the driver for DUII-Alcohol. OSP also issued the driver citations for driving uninsured, open container and MIP-Alcohol.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 66 calls during the week of April 27 to May 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 29: Steven Warrington, 30, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended violations and no insurance.
April 29: Jeffrey Cook, 23, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended violations and no insurance.
April 29: Received a report of a grass fire on Adam Road.
May 1: Cited Devon P. Pace, 19, of Canyon City for driving while suspended and no insurance.
• Oregon State Police
May 1: Along with Oregon Department of Transportation, advised of a disabled vehicle blocking Highway 26.
May 2: Along with JDPD, GCSO, John Day ambulance and Mt. Vernon fire, responded to an accident on Highway 26 between Dayville and Mt. Vernon.
May 3: Advised of livestock on the Highway on Highway 26.
May 3: Advised of an injured animal on the roadway on Highway 395B.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 29: Received a report of theft in Seneca.
May 1: Received a report of burglary on Jenkins Road.
May 2: Received a report of criminal mischief on Ingle Street.
• John Day ambulance
April 30: Along with Prairie City ambulance, paged for a woman with flu-like symptoms on South Johnson Avenue.
May 1: Responded for a 76-year-old woman with intestinal issues on South Johnson Avenue.
May 1: Responded to a 41-year-old woman who was intoxicated.
May 3: Responded for an 84-year-old man who had fallen on South Main Street.
May 3: Responded to a 74-year-old woman with chest pains on North Johnson Street.
