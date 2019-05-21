Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Shawn M. Long, 27, Grants Pass, was acquitted by a jury May 14 of driving under the influence of intoxicants, cannabis, allegedly committed Feb. 3, 2018.
Mark D. Reasoner, 52, Madras, pleaded guilty May 2 to driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing to take a test for intoxicants committed on March 3. He was sentenced to 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and $3,005 in fines and fees. His driver’s license was suspended for one year, and he was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drives. A charge of failure to drive within the lane was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 15: concealed handgun licenses, 7; average inmates, 13; bookings, 5; releases, 8; arrests, 2; citations, 3; fingerprints, 7; civil papers, 15; warrants processed, 1; asst./welfare check, 0; search and rescue, 0.
May 10: Carlton Dehart, 74, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 70/55 zone.
May 10: Julianne Hanson, 39, Canyon City, was cited for having a dog as a nuisance.
May 13: Taylor Castle, 25, John Day, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 95/65 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Jeffery R. Chapman, 59, Nampa, Idaho, April 16, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Lucas D. Decker, 19, Pendleton, April 26, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Michael R. Woodward, 56, Greenacres, Washington, April 8, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Heather R. Collins, 38, Pilot Rock, April 3, 74/55 zone, fined $140; Roger W. Bloomer, 22, Mist, April 26, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Donald W. Evans, 71, Riley, April 11, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Colton J. Madden, 22, Eugene, April 15, 75/55 zone, fined $140.
• Exceeding speed limit: Terrence K. Crabb, 67, Canyon City, April 10, 75/65 zone, fined $140; Bonnie R. McBride, 49, Vancouver, Washington, April 5, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Lindsay D. Gollott, 32, Baker City, April 10, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Jasmine N. Haddad, 24, Portland, March 29, 63/45 zone, fined $140; Alexander Hung, 26, Portland, March 29, 63/45 zone, fined $140.
• Violation speed limit: Jake W.W. Zurbrugg, 28, Klamath Falls, March 27, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Troy D. Wells, 46, Mt. Vernon, March 28, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Troy D. Wells, 46, Mt. Vernon, March 28, fined $440.
• Switched license plates: Troy D. Wells, 46, Mt. Vernon, March 28, fined $115.
• Failure to stop and remain stopped: Christine D. Duvall, 50, Prairie City, Feb. 7, fined $225.
• Exceed the maximum weight: Todd I. Cooper, 57, Dayville, April 3, fined $300.
• Exceed the permitted weight limit: Jerry Smith, 60, Baker City, April 16, fined $150.
• Operate with a nonstandard light: Dylan G. Brandsma, 25, John Day, April 6, fined $165.
• No operator’s license: Miguel L. Lundy, 38, Sweethome, March 24, fined $265.
• Failure to carry a valid registration: Miguel L. Lundy, 38, Sweethome, March 24, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
May 5: Observed a vehicle traveling on Canyon Creek Lane in Canyon City with a leashed dog dragged behind. The dog was transported to a veterinarian and would likely survive with treatment.
May 8: Observed a man on a release agreement from driving under the influence of intoxicants enter a bar on Main Street in John Day. The odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected on the man’s breath. Anthony J. Capaldo, 61, John Day, was arrested and charged with contempt of court.
May 10: Investigated a possible elk poaching case on Forest Road 2610 in the Ochoco National Forest. It was a yearling Angus cow that that had been hit by a vehicle.
May 10: Investigated a vehicle that left Highway 395 near Dale and rolled several times down a steep ravine before landing upright in a creek. Both occupants, 74 and 73, from Washington, were transported by air to a hospital in Boise, Idaho.
May 11: Following a traffic stop at South Canyon Boulevard and Southwest Second Avenue in John Day, the driver was unable to complete field sobriety tests and was taken to the Grant County Jail, where a blood sample was taken. The driver’s blood alcohol content was 0 percent, but he told the trooper he had snorted a line of methamphetamine earlier. Daryl V. Burton, 62, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, controlled substances.
May 12: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 near Meadowbrook Pass, Neal J. Martin, 54, was arrested on multiple felony arrest warrants from Lake County.
May 13: Investigated a crash at Highway 26 and Dog Creek Road. A vehicle pulled out onto the highway in the path of a vehicle pulling a utility trailer. Both vehicles were able to get off the roadway, and no injuries were reported.
May 13: Investigated a crash on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon. A vehicle struck a horse that was running down the highway. The driver was not injured, and the horse was transported to the veterinarian by its owner.
May 17: Investigated a state reader board on Highway 395 and Adam Road in Canyon City that was struck by a passing commercial vehicle.
May 17: Investigated a crash on Highway 26 west of Dayville. A 16-year-old female driver from Bend over-corrected, left the highway and rolled several times. She was not seriously injured and was cited for careless driving.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 123 calls during the week of May 13-19, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 13: Responded to a theft report from the hospital in John Day.
May 14: Dispatched to a crash with no injuries on West Main Street in John Day.
May 16: Received a report of a hit-and-run crash in John Day.
May 17: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a report of credit card fraud.
May 17: Kassandra J. Binks, 23, The Dalles, was arrested on East Main Street in John Day based on a Wasco County warrant.
May 19: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a harassment report.
• Oregon State Police
May 13: Advised by 911 call of two horses on Highway 26 in west of John Day.
May 14: Received a 911 call about a crash without injuries on Highway 26 at Golf Course Road.
May 14: Advised of a suspicious person on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 13: Received a 911 call about a dispute on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
May 13: Advised of a theft on Highway 402 in the Monument area.
May 13: Received a harassment report from the high school in John Day.
May 13: Advised of an assault on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
May 13: Received a suspicious circumstances report from Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
May 14: Advised of identity theft on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
May 14: Received a theft report from Dayville.
May 16: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
May 17: Received a theft report from Prairie City.
May 17: Received a call about suspicious circumstances on Blue Gulch Road in John Day.
May 17: Received a 911 call about a suicidal person on West Main Street in John Day.
May 18: Received a report of an assault at a motel in Mt. Vernon.
May 18: Advised of criminal mischief on North McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
May 19: Received a call about a suicidal person on Indian Creek Road.
May 19: Responded with Monument ambulance for a suicide.
• John Day ambulance
May 13: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a 43-year-old woman who hit her head.
May 13: Dispatched to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon for a 63-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
May 13: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
May 13: Dispatched to Highway 395 south of Canyon City for a man who was having a stroke.
May 14: Transported a patient to Bend.
May 14: Received a 911 call from Thomason Lane.
May 15: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
May 16: Dispatched to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for an unresponsive 60-year-old man. John Day police then responded for an unattended death.
May 17: Transported a patient to Redmond.
May 17: Responded with Seneca ambulance to C Avenue for an 87-year-old woman who was not responsive.
May 18: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for an 87-year-old man with back pain.
May 18: Responded to First Avenue in John Day for a 63-year-old woman with a medical alarm.
• Seneca fire
May 15: Paged to an excavator fire at the air strip in Seneca.
• Mt. Vernon fire
May 18: Responded with John Day fire to Laycock Creek Road for a report of a barn or shop fire.
• Dayville fire
May 18: Responded to a home on West Franklin Avenue in Dayville for a possible electrical short.
