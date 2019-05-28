Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 22:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 11
Releases: 10
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 10
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
May 20: Ryan Dean, 24, Salt Lake City, Utah, was cited for exceeding the speeding limit, 53/35 zone, and driving uninsured.
Justice Court
• Driving uninsured: Candice M. Mecham, 35, John Day, March 31, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
May 19: Contacted occupants of a vehicle parked on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road. After the driver allegedly provided false information, it was determined he was driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant from Umatilla County. A search of the vehicle turned up a crystal substance presumed to be methamphetamine. Kevin S. Chamberlain, 28, Pendleton, was arrested and charged with providing false information to a police officer, failure to present an operator’s license and possession of methamphetamine. Lee Scott, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
May 20: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 west of John Day, Brian O. Luglan was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.07%.
May 23: Investigated a domestic assault incident at a grocery store in Prairie City and established probable cause to charge a man with fourth-degree assault and menacing.
May 23: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 in Canyon City, a search of a vehicle turned up an opened bottle of whiskey. Terry L. Whitten, 53, John Day, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.12%.
May 25: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 east of Dayville, an open container of alcohol and marijuana was found in the vehicle. Jeffrey T. Martin, 39, Prineville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.06%.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 168 calls during the week of May 20-26, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 20: Dispatched to a harassment complaint at Riverside Trailer Park in John Day.
May 24: Received a report of a fraudulent phone call on North Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
May 24: Darla C. Carpenter, 55, Prairie City, was cited on Chimney Gulch Road for using a cellphone while driving.
May 24: Investigated a burglary report at an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day.
May 24: Received a 911 call about a domestic case on Northwest Second Street in John Day.
May 24: Advised of a suspicious vehicle at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
May 24: Received a 911 call about disorderly conduct on Northwest Second Street in John Day.
May 25: Responded to a noise complaint at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
May 25: Jason D. Ross, 22, was cited at a gas station on West Main Street in John Day for providing alcohol to a minor.
May 25: Responded with sheriff’s office assistance to a domestic dispute report at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
May 26: Advised of a noninjury crash on West Main Street in John Day.
May 26: Responded with sheriff’s office and state police assistance to a report of a small child running barefoot down Main Street. The child was located and was safe.
May 26: Dispatched with sheriff’s office assistance to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a domestic dispute.
• Oregon State Police
May 23: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 402.
May 23: Received a livestock complaint on Highway 395 near Seneca.
May 25: Advised of cattle on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road.
May 25: Received a livestock complaint on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
May 26: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 26 at Blue Mountain Summit.
May 26: Received a report of loose cows on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 20: Received a 911 call about an unwanted person on North Cozart Street in Prairie City.
May 21: Advised of fraud on North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
May 21: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Canyon Mountain Trail in Canyon City.
May 22: Advised of a livestock complaint on West Bench Road in John Day.
May 23: Received a report of a suicidal person in the Monument area.
May 23: Advised of trespassing on Wiley Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
May 23: Received a report of an assault in the Marysville area in John Day.
May 23: Advised of a sexual abuse report in Seneca.
May 24: Received a report of a suspicious person at the airport in John Day.
May 26: Received a 911 call about a domestic case on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
May 20: Transported a patient to a hospital in Bend.
May 20: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day.
May 20: Responded to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 46-year-old woman.
May 21: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man.
May 22: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
May 22: Paged to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for a man with back pain and trouble moving.
May 23: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a 78-year-old woman.
May 24: Dispatched to Ogilvie Drive in John Day for a 99-year-old woman.
May 24: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a woman with pain in her side.
May 24: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
May 25: Responded to Patterson Drive in Canyon City for a 5-year-old girl with an allergic reaction.
May 26: Dispatched to North Clark Street in Canyon City for a 60-year-old man.
May 26: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
• Long Creek ambulance
May 24: Paged to Highway 395 North in Long Creek for a medical emergency.
• U.S. Forest Service
May 25: Advised of a forest fire at the Strawberry Lake Campground.
