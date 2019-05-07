Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
John A. Loveday, 55, Prineville, pleaded guilty May 2 to third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, committed on March 27. He was sentenced to 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees. Misdemeanor charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and two counts of menacing constituting domestic violence were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 1:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 6
Releases: 10
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
April 29: Roger Bloomer, 22, Mist, was cited for violating the basic rule, 75/55 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Scott Danzinger, 63, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, April 15, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Bernard F. VanLaake, 81, Costa Mesa, California, April 13, 84/55 zone, fined $165; Justin D. Hovey, 42, Carlton, March 28, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Sherry L. Mickey, 48, Mt. Vernon, April 3, 50/30 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Jessica E. Dunford, 36, Lehi, Utah, April 1, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Benjamin A. Harris, 38, Bend, March 22, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Cody Brown, 26, Monument, Oct. 27, 75/45 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Reuben P. Harvey, 23, Seneca, Feb. 7, fined $225; Cody Brown, 26, Monument, Oct. 27, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Reuben P. Harvey, 23, Seneca, Feb. 7, fined $375.
• Failure to renew registration: Brian P. Donahue, 60, John Day, March 18, fined $115.
• Failure to properly use safety belt: Kristen K. Walz, 37, Monument, Aug. 23, fined $115.
• Use of cellphone while driving: Tammy S. Hoherz, 22, Bentley, North Dakota, March 7, fined $165.
• Operating without required light: Nick Gibson, 27, Prairie City, Jan. 23, fined $165.
• Operating without proper fenders: Eric M. Vanderzanden, 29, Banks, March 30, fined $165.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Tony D. Fordice, 59, Ashwood, April 3, fined $150.
• No operator’s license: Jesse W. Linscott, 33, Baker City, Feb. 26, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
April 21: Responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 26 east of Dayville. A westbound pickup truck left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting the occupants, two men ages 20 and 33. One was flown to a hospital in Bend with life-threatening injuries, while the other was transported to the hospital in John Day with non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants had blood alcohol levels above the legal limit. The investigation continues.
April 22: A cow carcass was found at an Oregon Department of Transportation gravel yard on Highway 26 west of Dayville. A man at a nearby ranch said the carcass came from the ranch. He was told to remove the carcass or he would be cited.
May 1: Observed a man riding a bicycle back and forth across both lanes of Highway 395 in Canyon City who seemed to be impaired. The man refused to do field sobriety tests and was arrested. At the Grant County Jail, he refused a breathalyzer test, so blood samples were taken. Anthony J. Capaldo, 61, John Day, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 2: Benjamin H. Monroe, 22, John Day, was cited for two counts of shooting a turkey by prohibited methods, with a rimfire rifle.
May 2: A hunter reported that he had mistakenly killed two turkeys. He was warned for exceeding the daily bag limit for turkeys.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 145 calls during the week of April 29-May 5, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 29: Responded to the hospital in John Day for an unwanted person.
April 29: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a dispute in progress.
April 30: Advised of telephonic harassment at an apartment on East Main Street in John Day.
April 30: Received a dispute report from a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
May 3: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street for a harassment report.
May 3: Responded to an apartment on East Main Street in John Day for a dispute.
May 4: Dispatched to a burglary report at two businesses on East Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
April 29: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near Pine Creek.
April 30: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near Pine Creek.
May 1: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near Pine Creek, landowner contacted.
May 1: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near Pine Creek, landowner contacted again.
May 1: Received a livestock complaint at a ranch near Dayville.
May 4: Advised of an animal complaint from the Highway 395 and Adam Road area.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 29: Advised of a fraud report on Schoolhouse Lane in Mt. Vernon.
April 30: Received a report of a suspicious person on Day Spring Road in John Day.
May 1: Advised of a civil problem on Northwest Cozart Avenue in Prairie City.
May 2: Received a theft report from South McCallum Avenue in Prairie City.
May 3: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
May 4: Received a theft report from Half Street in Prairie City.
May 4: Advised of a domestic dispute on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
April 29: Transported a patient to Bend.
April 29: Responded to Northeast Seventh Street in John Day for an 86-year-old woman.
April 30: Dispatched to an apartment on East Main Street in John Day.
April 30: Received a 911 call from Highway 395 north of Mt. Vernon.
April 30: Responded to Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
May 1: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Street in John Day for a woman who had fallen.
May 1: Responded to an apartment on South Main Street in Prairie City for a 52-year-old woman with a possible broken ankle.
May 2: Received a 911 call from an elementary school in Canyon City for a 13-year-old.
May 2: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
May 2: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a young child with a possible seizure.
May 2: Dispatched with Monument ambulance to Wilson Street in Monument for an elderly man with difficulty breathing.
May 3: Responded to Vista Lane in Mt. Vernon for a 4-year-old with a possible seizure.
May 3: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a hospital transport.
May 3: Paged to East Fifth Street in John Day for a 78-year-old woman with a high temperature and disorientation.
May 4: Responded to an apartment on Southwest First Street in John Day for a 77-year-old man with diabetic issues.
• John Day fire
May 2: Responded to a report of a power pole and fence on fire at La Costa Road and Highway 26 in John Day.
May 4: Dispatched to a repair shop on Apple Road in John Day for a report of black smoke.
• Prairie City fire
May 4: Attempted to locate a fire visible from North River Road and the Summit Prairie Road area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.