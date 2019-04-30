Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of second-degree intimidation against Evan P. Sledge, 41, The Dalles, committed Aug. 18 was dismissed April 22 following a motion by the district attorney that conditions of a diversion agreement were met.
Charges against Thelma E. Dunkelberer, 75, John Day, of first-degree theft allegedly committed Oct. 24 and third-degree theft allegedly committed Jan. 13 were dismissed April 22 following a motion by the district attorney that the defendant lacked the fitness to proceed and was unlikely to regain the fitness needed to proceed in the foreseeable future.
A misdemeanor charge against Thomas V. Busby, 47, Prairie City, of menacing constituting domestic violence was dismissed April 23 following a motion by the district attorney that the victim was uncooperative.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 17
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 7
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
• Exceeding speed limit: Mendy L. Hillman, 49, John Day, April 3, 94/65 zone, fined $440; Latasha L. Smarr, 26, Prairie City, March 9, 75/65 zone, fined $85.
• Driving uninsured: Christopher J. Keith, 38, Prairie City, March 22, fined $500.
• Driving while suspended: Christopher J. Keith, 38, Prairie City, March 22, fined $1,000.
• Failure to renew registration: Christopher J. Keith, 38, Prairie City, March 22, fined $250.
• Jacob C. Brown, 30, John Day, was convicted April 22 of having a dog as a public nuisance. He was ordered to pay $1,167 in fines, fees and restitution.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 129 calls during the week of April 22-28, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 22: Received a 911 call about a suicidal person at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
April 23: Responded to a loud noise complaint at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
April 24: Received a report about a theft in John Day.
April 24: Responded to a drug store in John Day for a shoplifting report.
April 24: Advised of a suspicious person at a storage business on West Main Street in John Day.
April 25: Followed up on a theft report at a business in the airport industrial park in John Day.
April 25: Received a report of an assault in John Day.
April 25: Took a report from a victim of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash in John Day.
April 25: Advised of an intoxicated person on Northwest Fifth Avenue in John Day.
April 25: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Bridge Street in John Day.
April 26: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John for a child abuse report. Todd M. Winegar, 42, Mt. Vernon, was arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation and fifth-degree harassment.
April 27: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 in east John Day, Judah A. Lockwood, 30, Klamath Falls, was cited for speeding, 50/25 zone.
April 27: Received a report of drug activity at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
• Oregon State Police
April 27: Advised of illegal hunting near Dale.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 22: Advised of criminal mischief on Middle Fork Lane in Bates.
April 23: Received a report of an unattended death on Ritter Road in Ritter.
April 23: Advised of shots fired from a caller in downtown John Day.
April 24: Received a custodial interference report from Mt. Vernon.
April 24: Advised of a suspicious person on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
April 25: Received a report of a dispute on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
April 25: Advised of a dispute on McCallum Street in Prairie City.
April 26: Received a report of a suicidal person at a farm near Monument.
April 26: Advised of littering at the Canyon Mountain gravel pit in Canyon City.
April 27: Received a report of an unattended death in Dayville.
April 27: Advised by 911 call of a prowler on South Bridge Street in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
April 22: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
April 24: Paged for an elderly man on Hansen Lane in Mt. Vernon.
April 24: Responded to a senior home in Prairie City for a 50-year-old woman.
April 25: Dispatched to Southwest First Street in John Day for a woman with pain.
April 26: Responded to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon for a man with abdominal pain.
April 26: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for an 85-year-old man with pain.
April 26: Responded to a senior home in Prairie City for an 87-year-old woman who had fallen and injured her hip.
• Monument fire
April 24: Received a 911 call about a structure fire on Highway 402 in Monument.
