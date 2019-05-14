Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 11
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 5
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
May 6: Edward Lix, 63, Orangevale, California, was cited for exceeding the posted speed, 44/25 zone.
May 6: Joshua Stalcup, 30, Burns, was cited for violating the basic rule 75/55 zone.
May 8: James Jones, 20, John Day, was cited for driving without insurance.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Norman R. Woodham Jr., 71, Prineville, April 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Michael S. Bass, 29, Prairie City, April 14, 71/55 zone, fined $125; Sherry L. Dress, 71, John Day, April 3, 80/55 zone, fined $225.
• Exceeding speed limit: Tina L. Stearly, 57, Canyon City, April 14, 81/65 zone, fined $165; Chelsey L. McDaniel, 34, Prairie City, April 25, 74/65 zone, fined $140.
• Violation speed limit: Daniel W. Wagner, 26, Hines, March 17, 82/65 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Michele Trimble, 43, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 17, fined $265; Stephen P. Hancock, 43, Canyon City, April 2, fined $265, April 13, fined $265, April 16, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Michele Trimble, 43, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 17, fined $440.
• Failure to register vehicle: Michele Trimble, 43, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 17, fined $115.
• Failure to renew registration: Stephen P. Hancock, 43, Canyon City, April 2, fined $115, April 13, fined $115.
• Failure to install an ignition interlock device: Daniel W. Wagner, 26, Hines, March 17, fined $440.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 154 calls during the week of May 6-12, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 6: Responded to a reported death on South Hillcrest Road in John Day.
May 6: Received a harassment report from an apartment on East Main Street in John Day.
May 6: Advised of a harassment complaint at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
May 7: Responded to Northwest Second Avenue in John Day. Robert D. Herrera was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
May 10: Dispatched to a report of a rattlesnake at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
May 10: Received a call about a suspicious vehicle on East 11th Street in John Day.
May 11: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at an automotive shop on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 6: Advised of suspicious circumstances on West Franklin Avenue in Dayville.
May 6: Received a theft report from Laycock Creek Road.
May 8: Advised of a burglary report on North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City.
May 8: Responded to Highway 26 near Austin Junction for a noninjury crash.
May 10: Advised of a crash with injuries on Highway 395 near Meadowbrook Pass.
May 10: Received a domestic dispute call from Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
May 10: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
May 10: Received a domestic dispute call from Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
May 10: Advised of a theft on Wilderness Lane in John Day.
May 11: Received a report of a theft at the Billy Fields Campground up Fields Creek Road.
May 11: Advised of a suspicious vehicle at a church in Canyon City.
• John Day ambulance
May 6: Dispatched with Seneca ambulance to Park Avenue in Seneca for an elderly woman.
May 6: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue in John Day for a hospital transport.
May 6: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
May 6: Received a 911 call from South Washington Street in Prairie City.
May 7: Dispatched with Prairie City ambulance to North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City for a man who had fallen.
May 8: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City for a man who was unable to move.
May 8: Received a call from Aslin Avenue in Mt. Vernon for an 81-year-old man with abdominal pain.
May 8: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a 46-year-old man with uncontrolled vomiting. John Day police were summoned for an unattended death.
May 9: Received a 911 call from Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day.
May 11: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
May 11: Responded to Hansen Lane in Mt. Vernon for a 96-year-old man who was nonresponsive.
May 11: Dispatched to Southwest Violet Street in Mt. Vernon for a 70-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
May 12: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 36-year-old woman with an electrical burn.
• John Day fire
May 6: Responded to Luce Creek Road for a report of a hay field fire.
• Prairie City fire
May 7: Advised of a possible fire near the water tower northeast of Prairie City.
May 9: Received a report of a possible fire near the timber mill site west of Prairie City.
• Forest Service
May 9: Advised of a possible fire in the Cinnabar Mountain area south of Mt. Vernon.
