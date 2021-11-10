Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Nov. 5: The court dismissed misdemeanor charges of harassment and second-degree criminal mischief against Ashley Kae Post of Portland. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident on Aug. 30.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 5: About 12:15 p.m., a trooper contacted a man who was riding a minibike on the streets of John Day. A records check showed the man’s driver’s license had been suspended. Travis James Freniere, 35, was issued a citation for driving while suspended.
Nov. 6: At 12:39 p.m., a trooper responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Ram 1500 pickup on Highway 395B near milepost 71. The driver, a 32-year-old Lakeview woman, was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 3:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 7
Releases: 6
Arrests: 4
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov 3:
Traffic citations filed: 12
Small claims/civil filings: 3
Hearings held: 23
Persons on probation: 41
License suspensions: 5
Cases to collections/DOR: 89
Evictions in favor of landlord: 1
Evictions in favor of tenant: 1
• Violation of basic rule: Barang Sary, 51, Providence, Rhode Island, Oct. 13, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jacob T. Hunter, 38, Prineville, Oct. 8, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kyle Gregory Douglass, 32, Prineville, Oct. 23, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Zachary R. Carson, 37, Walla Walla, Washington, Oct. 5, 82/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Emanuel Eddie, 50, West Valley City, Utah, Sept. 4, 90/65 zone, fined $440; William Lexis Shannep, 57, Fruitland, Idaho, July 2, 92/65 zone, fined $390; Mario Andres Heder, 33, Spokane Valley, Washington, July 5, 91/65 zone, fined $390.
• Operating without proper fenders: Jesse John Walton, 32, La Pine, Sept. 22, fined $165.
• No operator’s license: Emanuel Eddie, 50, West Valley City, Utah, Sept. 4, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, Sept. 25, fined $265; Emanuel Eddie, 50, West Valley City, Utah, Sept. 4, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, Sept. 25, fined $440; Michael Andrew Salanti, 65, Mt. Vernon, April 7, fined $440.
• Failure to install ignition interlock device: Michael Andrew Salanti, 65, Mt. Vernon, April 7, fined $440.
• Open container of alcohol: Fred P. Kuzmin, 48, Woodburn, Oct. 5, fined $265;Timothy William Pickett, 54, Glide, Oct. 2, fined $265; Tyler Edward Couch, 28, Troutdale, Sept. 22, fined $265.
Nov. 1: Travis James Freniere of John Day pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended. On the first count, he was sentenced to a year of probation, five days in jail with credit for time served and 20 hours of community service and was fined $500. On the second, he was sentenced to a year of probation, 10 days in jail with credit for time served and 30 hours of community service, and he was fined $750.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 186 calls during the week ending Nov. 5, including:
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 29: Responded to Highway 395 near milepost 25C for a broken-down motorist.
Oct. 30: Responded to Huckleberry Creek for a cold trespass report.
Nov. 2: responded to Highway 26 near milepost 164 for a report of a calf on the highway.
Nov. 3: Responded to Highway 26 near Moon Creek for an injured deer.
Nov. 4: Responded to Main Street near Bare Bones, John Day, for a driving complaint.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 29: Advised of a harassment report on Dog Creek Road.
Oct. 29: Stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near Muse Road and warned driver for speeding and failure to dim headlights.
Oct. 30: Assisted a motorist on Highway 395 South near milepost 35C.
Oct. 30: Responded to North McHaley Street for a juvenile problem.
Oct. 30: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day for a domestic violence call. Arrested James Jones, 22, of John day on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Oct. 30: Stopped a motorist at Highway 26 and Highway 395C. Elijah Allison, 46, of Mt. Vernon was cited for driving uninsured.
Oct. 30: Highway 26 at South Fork Road. Warned a motorist for improper lighting.
Oct. 30: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on North Clark Street in Canyon City.
Oct. 30: Warned a driver for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 159.
Oct. 30: Warned a driver for speeding on Main Street near Chester’s Market in John Day.
Oct. 30: Removed a road hazard from Highway 395 near milepost 8C.
Oct. 30: Responded to a non-injury accident on Laycock Road.
Oct. 31: Assisted a motorist on Northwest Bridge Street, John Day.
Oct. 31: Responded to an illegal fireworks report between Hombolt and Portal streets in Canyon City.
Oct. 31: Advised of a possible underage drinking party on Wall Creek Road.
Oct. 31: Overdue hunters found safe at Kelsy Meadows.
Oct. 31: Responded to an alarm call on Patterson Bridge Road, John Day.
Nov. 1: Responded to North McHaley Road for an abandoned boat.
Nov. 1: Responded to the Veterans Affairs office in John Day for a suspicious subject.
Nov. 1: Responded to Canyon Creek Cross Training, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
Nov. 2: Responded to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a theft report.
Nov. 2: Responded to a report of scam calls in Canyon City.
Nov. 2: Responded to Screech Alley Loop, John Day, for an animal complaint.
Nov. 2: Arrested Laura Brunton, 60, of John Day on a Grant County warrant.
Nov. 3: Responded to North Johnson Street for a criminal mischief complaint.
Nov. 3: Assisted a motorist on Highway 26 near Pine Creek.
Nov. 3: Performed a welfare check on West Main Street in John Day.
Nov. 3: Responded to Cozart Street in Prairie City for a scam letter.
Nov. 4: Responded to North Johnson Street for a report of overdue motorists.
Nov. 5: Assisted with a sendoff parade at Grant Union High School.
Nov. 5: Responded to Highway 26 at Daly Street in Prairie City for a parking complaint.
Nov. 5: Responded to Hillcrest Street in John Day for a driving complaint.
Nov. 5: Assisted with a sendoff at Grant Union High School.
Nov. 5: Responded to Carter Corner for a driving complaint.
Nov. 5: Responded to Pine Creek Road for a report of harassment and restraining order violation.
Nov. 5: Responded to Hillcrest Road, John Day, for a noise complaint.
Nov. 5: Search and rescue call at Keeney Meadows.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 29: Responded to North Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a fall injury.
Oct. 30: Responded to East main Street, John Day, for an intoxicated individual behind the Ugly Truth.
Oct. 30: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Avenue, John Day, for a female with breathing difficulties.
Oct. 30: Dispatched with Seneca Ambulance to D Avenue in Seneca for a male with chest pains.
Oct. 30: Patient transfer at the airport.
Oct. 30: Dispatched with prairie City Ambulance to Overholt Avenue in Prairie City for a female with chest pains and shortness of breath.
Oct. 31: Responded to East 11th Street, Prairie City, for a male with broken hands.
Nov. 1: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living in John Day for a medical call.
Nov. 2: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 2: Dispatched to Harper Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a female with dehydration, diabetic issues and severe asthma.
Nov. 2: Responded with Long Creek Ambulance to East Main Street, Long Creek, for a female with a persistent nosebleed.
Nov. 3: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for a fall injury.
Nov. 3: Dispatched with Long Creek Ambulance to East Main Street, Long Creek, for a severe nosebleed.
Nov. 3: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 5: Responded to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for a fall injury.
• John Day Fire
Nov. 5: Assisted with sendoff at Grant Union High School.
