Grant County Circuit Court
Two counts of harassment against Shiloh S. Stinnett, allegedly committed on Aug. 12, were dismissed on Nov. 12 based on a motion by the state in the interests of justice.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Nov. 11:
Concealed handgun licenses: 13
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 0
Releases: 2
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 2
Search and Rescue: 1
Artur Zacarias, 41, Bend, was cited for violation of basic rule, 88/55 zone.
Gage Immoos, 29, Prairie City, was cited for driving uninsured.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Luis Omar Cruz Aguilar, 28, Bend, May 14, 75/55 zone, fined $165; William M. Pasiechnik, 37, Prineville, Sept. 22, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Lan Marberry, 40, Salem, Oct. 14, 78/55 zone, fined $265; David P. Billar, 41, Dayville, Oct. 1, 69/55 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Jeffery C. Cook, 24, La Grande, April 29, fined $440; Adrian Couey, 35, John Day, June 9, fined $440, Sept. 11, fined $440, Sept. 17, fined $440; William J. Collier Jr., 27, John Day, March 29, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Adrian Couey, 35, John Day, June 9, fined $265, Sept. 11, fined $265; Patricia K. Culver, 63, Mt. Vernon, April 20, fined $265; Jeffrey C. Cook, 24, La Grande, April 29, fined $265.
Joseph A. Krotzer of Claskanie was convicted of hunting on enclosed lands. He was ordered to pay $465 in fees and fines.
Olivia L. Krotzer of Rainier was convicted of hunting on enclosed lands. She was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
Justin J. Levi Krotzer of Rainier was convicted of hunting on enclosed lands. He was ordered to pay $465 in fees and fines.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 8: Oregon State Police responded to a noninjury, blocking semi crash on Highway 395C near milepost 13 in Grant County. When OSP arrived, the semi was on its wheels blocking the southbound lane. Due to the road conditions, the semi wasn’t able to move on its own. The semi had minor damage to the driver’s side of the cab. The vehicle that hit the semi was no longer on scene. Both parties exchanged information. Oregon Department of Transportation was on scene graveling the highway and helped move the semi to a turn out.
Nov. 9: OSP responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at milepost 198 on Highway 26. Investigation revealed the vehicle was eastbound at a stated 50 mph, negotiating a curve, when it lost traction on packed snow. The vehicle started to slide, and the driver was unable to recover. The vehicle rotated 180 degrees and entered a ditch off the eastbound shoulder, striking a hill where it came to an uncontrolled rest. The driver and his juvenile passenger were not injured. The vehicle sustained minor damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frontier Towing.
Nov. 10: OSP stopped a known suspended driver at Southwest Brent Street near West Main Street in John Day. The driver, Steven M. Warrington, 31, of Granite is a chronic suspended and uninsured driver. Warrington has been cited by the John Day Police Department and OSP numerous times for driving while suspended violations and driving uninsured and OSP has previously impounded vehicles driven by Warrington. Warrington did not have insurance on the vehicle he was currently driving. OSP issued Warrington citations for driving while suspended and uninsured. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair responded and impounded the vehicle.
Nov. 11: OSP responded to an injury, single-vehicle crash near milepost 108 on Highway 395B. The vehicle was southbound on icy roads at an estimated 40 mph when it started to slide. The driver, a 76-year-old man, tried to correct the slide, but was unable. The vehicle rotated to the left, crossed the northbound lane of travel, entered a ditch and then struck a hillside. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side and came to a rest, blocking the northbound lane of travel. The driver was transported via ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital with apparent minor injuries. The two passengers in the vehicle were not injured. At the request of the driver, Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair responded and removed the vehicle.
Nov. 12: A ranch near Kimberly reported locating a hunter who had trespassed across their land to recover a bull elk. The suspect remained on scene with ranch personnel until a Fish and Wildlife trooper responded. The suspect, Michael J. Milner, 49, of Kerby was ultimately issued a criminal citation for second-degree criminal trespass. The ranch manager allowed the suspect and his party to finish recovering the bull elk.
Nov. 14: OSP responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at milepost 96 on Highway 395B. Investigation revealed the vehicle was headed southbound and negotiated a curve when it lost traction on packed snow and ice. The vehicle started to slide, and the driver was unable to recover. The vehicle left the roadway on the northbound side of the road into a ditch and started to roll, coming to an uncontrolled rest in the ditch on its wheels. The driver was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital. The driver received minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frontier Towing.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 132 calls during the week of Nov. 9-15, including:
• John Day Police Department
Nov. 11: Received a report of a vehicle with an infant riding on the passenger’s lap in the front near Apple Road.
Nov. 13: Along with GCSO and OSP, responded to shots fired on Southeast Second Avenue.
Nov. 13: Along with GCSO and OSP, responded to shots fired on South Bailey Place.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 9: Advised of a rollover, noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 198.
Nov. 10: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
Nov. 12: Received a report of a noninjury crash involving a vehicle hitting a deer on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 9: Received a report of theft on Maple Street.
Nov. 10: Received a report of a noninjury crash on County Road 21.
Nov. 11: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Forest Road 10.
Nov. 13: Received a report of theft on North Humbolt Street.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 9: Responded for a 75-year-old woman with elevated blood sugar on Valley View Drive.
Nov. 10: Paged for an 82-year-old woman suffering from weakness and spasms on East Main Street.
Nov. 11: Paged for a man with possibly broken ribs on East Main Street.
Nov. 13: Responded for an elderly patient with severe back and leg pain on West Riverside Street.
Nov. 14: Dispatched to Canyon City for an 85-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on North Clark Street.
