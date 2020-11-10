Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
John D. Colton, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to a count of first-degree criminal trespass committed on June 21. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 18 months of supervised probation and to pay $350 in fines and fees. A count of first-degree criminal trespass was dismissed.
Dakota M. Alegre, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Aug. 8. He was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and 18 months of bench probation, and his license was suspended for a year. He was ordered to pay $1,355 in fees and a DUII fine. Two counts of recklessly endangering another person were dismissed on a civil compromise.
Britt Wilcox admitted Nov. 4 to two counts of contempt of court. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Nov. 4:
Concealed handgun licenses: 13
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 9
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations: 6
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 3
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Donald E. Hobbs, 52, Prineville, June 10, 77/55 zone, fined $265; William M. Pasiechnik, 37, Prineville, Sept. 22, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Lan Marberry, 40, Salem, Oct. 14, 78/55 zone, fined $265; David P. Billar, 41, Dayville, Oct. 1, 69/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Cindy M. Sandage, 48, Vernona, Sept. 24, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Jeffrey D. Noland, 61, Leawood, Kansas, Oct. 13, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Delayna L. Murray, 27, Puyallup, Washington, Sept. 28, 42/30 zone, fined $165; Yeime P. Shipley, 26, Garden City, Idaho, Sept. 20, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Colten L. Puzey, 24, Clatskanie, Sept. 22, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Austin D. Russell, 21, La Pine, Sept. 21, 51/35 zone, fined $165; James N. Molinaro, 42, Boise, Idaho, Nov. 1, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Richard F. Kephart, 72, Grants Pass, Oct. 12, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Robert A. Arnold, 58, Seattle, Washington, Oct. 14, 52/35 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Donald E. Hobbs, 52, Prineville, June 10, fined $440.
Careless driving—accident: Darold P. Conely, 25, Elk, Washington, Sept. 29, fined $440.
Open container of alcohol: Kristi A. Granberg, 60, Corbett, Oct. 3, fined $265.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Donald E. Hobbs, 52, Prineville, fined $440.
Motor vehicle use restrictions: Morgan D. Wingerd, 25, Mulino, Oct. 26, fined $115; Kyle R. Sayre, 41, Mulino, Oct. 26, fined $115.
Christopher R. Hoppe, was convicted of driving while suspended and open container of alcohol. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and to pay $1,490 in fees and fines.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 3: Oregon State Police responded to North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon for a report of an unwanted subject in a vehicle. OSP found Karina Robinson, 20, of Mt. Vernon in the reporting party’s vehicle, hiding under trash. Robinson was acting paranoid and making bizarre statements that did not make sense. The reporting party wanted Robinson charged. OSP had previously contacted the jail who advised they would not lodge Robinson due to COVID-19 restrictions. OSP cited and released Robinson for second-degree criminal trespass.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 150 calls during the week of Nov. 2-8, including:
• John Day Police Department
Nov. 2: Dispatched for a possible violation of a release agreement on West Main Street.
Nov. 6: Nicholas E. Filloy, 41, of California was cited for speeding on Highway 395S near milepost 1, 63/35 zone.
Nov. 7: David Darling, 46, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Northwest Third Street.
Nov. 8: Responded to a report of a possible drunk driver on Northeast Second Street.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 3: Cited Karina Robinson, 20, of Mt. Vernon for trespassing.
Nov. 8: Along with Oregon Department of Transportation and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a slide off on Highway 7 near milepost 8.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 2: Received a report of criminal mischief at Dayville School.
Nov. 2: Received a report of theft in Monument.
Nov. 2: Received a report of theft on East Front Street.
Nov. 4: Received a report of theft on South Bridge Street in Prairie City.
Nov. 5: Received a report of theft on Pine Creek Road.
Nov. 8: Advised of a slide-off on Highway 395B.
Nov. 8: Along with ODOT and OSP, advised of a semi that slid off on Highway 395C.
Nov. 8: Along with ODOT and OSP, advised of a truck and trailer in the ditch on Highway 395B near milepost 96.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 2: Along with Long Creek ambulance, dispatched for a sick elderly woman on East Main Street.
Nov. 2: Dispatched for an elderly woman with possible diabetic issues on West Riverside.
Nov. 2: Dispatched for a 3-year-old child who ingested a large amount of mentholated topical ointment on West Main Street.
Nov. 3: Received a report of a 43-year-old woman with abdominal pains on Third Street.
Nov. 4: Responded for an 87-year-old woman feeling ill on Northeast Seventh Avenue.
Nov. 5: Along with Prairie City ambulance, responded for a 67-year-old woman on Kilburn Street.
Nov. 6: Dispatched to Canyon City for a woman who fell and needed a lift assist on Brent Lane.
Nov. 8: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for a man with nausea and cough on Second Street.
• Monument Ambulance
Nov. 7: Along with John Day, responded for a patient with heart issues on Third Street.
• U.S. Forest Service
Nov. 4: Received a report of a grass fire on Nans Rock Road. Interagency fire dispatch was advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.