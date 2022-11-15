Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Nov. 14
Christopher C. Boyer, 33, pleaded guilty to failure to appear in the second degree as well as criminal mischief in the first degree. Boyer was sentenced to 55 days in jail for each count, and the sentences can be served concurrently.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov. 9:
Misdemeanors filed: 5
Traffic citations filed: 25
Small claims/civil filed: 2
Hearings held: 7
Suspensions: 11
Cases on probation: 16
Community service hours performed: 4
Violation of the basic rule: Jeremy Wayne Loud, 49, John Day, Sept. 24, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Adrienne Erin Wilson, 34, Donnely, Idaho, Oct. 8, 67/55 zone, fined $165; Alexandria Nicole Wachtel, 24, Baker City, Oct. 9, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Michael Shane Taylor, 54, Redmond, Oct. 9, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Brandon Lawrence Knoll, 39, Springfield, Oct. 16, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Jose Kikahunanui Gaceta III, 53, Sweet Home, Oct. 24, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Douglas Alan Vandenborn, 52, Bend, Oct. 26, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Michael E. Warren, 58, Prineville, Oct. 30, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Larry D. Wood, 78, Springfield, Oct. 30, 74/55 zone, fined $100.
Exceeding speed limit: Aaron D. Klefman, 27, Sept. 30, 35/25 zone, fined $115; Genevieve Violet Perdue, 32, Oct. 8, 45/35 zone, fined $115; Quinten Michael Hallgarth, 19, Oct. 9, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Mandi Louise Loud, 47, Oct. 11, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Kathryne Lucia Scott, 34, Bend, Oct. 16, 35/25 zone, fined $115; Walter Paul Lorence, 59, Halfway, Oct. 22, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Carolyn Zanotto, 51, Redmond, Oct. 29, 62/35 zone, fined $265.
Driving with suspened or revoked license: Brad Lee Hartwick, 46, Oct. 19, fined $440; Mathew Walker, 39, Oct. 19, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Brad Lee Hartwick, 46, Oct. 19, fined $265; Mathew Walker, 39, Oct. 19, fined $265.
Failure to wear motorcycle helmet: Brad Lee Hartwick, 46, Oct. 19, fined $115.
Exceeded permitted weight limit: Anthony I. Reeves, 55, Oct. 10, fined $200.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 4
9:01 a.m.: Dale Dwane Voetberg, 46, of La Grande was cited for careless driving with an accident involved on Highway 26, milepost 174.
11:48 p.m.: Callie Gill-Deford, 23, was arrested for DUI on Highway 26, milepost 162. Gill-Deford’s breath sample reportedly measured 0.18%. She was also cited for speeding and lodged in the Grant County Jail.
Nov. 5
9:55 a.m.: Dionico Rafael Pereyda, 19, of Milton-Freewater was cited for careless driving with an accident involved. Pereyda reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and struck an ODOT road reflector, culvert grate and gravel embankment. Pereyda’s car went airborne and struck a tree stump head-on before rolling onto its side on the shoulder of the northbound lane. Pereyda was transported from the scene by ambulance prior to the arrival of the citing officer.
Nov. 7
2:45 p.m.: Joseph Scott Baker, 24, of Gladstone was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and no/improper mudflaps. Baker was initially stopped for an equipment violation.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 6
Releases: 6
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 9
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 7
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 154 calls during the week ending Nov. 9, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Nov. 2
7:50 a.m.: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at Keeney Fork.
9:39 a.m.: Transport to Umatilla.
7:39 p.m.: Report of a driving complaint and domestic incident at West Main Street in John Day.
8:07 p.m.: Report of a mental subject on West Brent in John Day.
Nov. 3
10:21 a.m.: Responded to a commercial panic alarm at Rocky Mtn. Dispensary.
11:56 a.m.: Responded to a civil issue on Brent Street in John Day.
2:48 p.m.: Conducted a welfare check on 12th Street in Prairie City.
6:39 p.m.: Responded to a juvenile problem on Aslin Avenue in Mount Vernon.
6:54 p.m.: Overdue motorist/missing person at Camp Creek.
Nov. 4
9:21 a.m.: Responded to a hit and run at The Outpost in John Day.
10:31 a.m.: Attempted warrant service at the Elkhorn Apartments in John Day.
2:06 p.m.: Parking complaint at the Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day.
4:09 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call for a dispute over a car on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
11:13 p.m.: Report of kids throwing rocks at houses on Northwest 7th Avenue in John Day.
Nov. 5
11:19 a.m.: Responded with BLM law enforcement officer to a dispute in Chester’s parking lot
2:24 p.m.: Information about elder abuse at Marks Creek.
11:59 p.m.: Deschutes County served local warrant on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
Nov. 6
5:29 a.m.: Advised of a missing person in Grant County.
9:16 a.m.: Burglar alarm at Little Dog Creek Lane.
11:20 a.m.: Theft complaint at the Mini-Mart in Dayville.
11:29 p.m.: Advised of an accident on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
Nov. 7
12:56 p.m.: Responded to dogs that killed chickens and ducks on Highway 26.
1:06 p.m.: Responded to suspicious circumstances on Highway 395 South.
3:18 p.m.: Welfare check at East Riverside Street in Mt. Vernon.
5:40 p.m.: Report of a suspicious vehicle at Eastern Oregon Realty in John Day.
6:07 p.m.: Officer contact at Grant Union High School.
7:22 p.m.: Traffic stop. Driver Austin Catron arrested for DUI.
Nov. 8
7:29 a.m.: Dispatched with OSP to a motorist assist on Highway 395B, Milepost 113.
8:17 a.m.: Traffic stop at Keeney Fork, driver warned for speed.
9:40 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle on North Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
1:18 p.m.: Found property at ODOT.
3:39 p.m.: Dispatched to a report of trespassing on West Main Street in John Day.
4:07 p.m.: Officer contact at Prairie City School.
Nov. 9
11:58 a.m.: Robert L Crosby II was arrested on a Grant County warrant on North Main Street in John Day.
1:07 p.m.: Report of a theft from a cargo container at Carter Rest Area.
4:18 p.m.: Kevin H. Wong, 44, of Portland was cited for driving while suspended on Highway 395C, milepost 1.
7:58 p.m.: OSP was requested to contact a Dayville resident regarding a roadstruck deer at the South Fork Mini-Mart.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 2
10:32 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 395, milepost 15.
8:42 p.m.: Report of a non-injury accident on Highway 26, milepost 150.
Nov. 3
5:53 a.m.: Report of a semi-truck in the ditch on Highway 26 near Antone Ranch.
11:00 a.m.: Responded with sheriff’s office to a report of theft of services at Chevron.
Nov. 4
4:45 a.m.: Report of a logging truck on its side on Highway 26, milepost 174.
Nov. 7
4:16 p.m.: Report of an injured elk calf on Strawberry Road in Prairie City.
6:37 p.m.: Dispatched with sheriff’s office to a report of a calf on the highway on Highway 26, milepost 136.
Nov. 8
6:21 p.m.: Dispatched to a vehicle vs. cow accident at the Blue Basin Trailhead.
Nov. 9
6:45 p.m.: 911 call reporting a dead deer in the highway on Highway 26, milepost 151.
• John Day Ambulance
Nov. 2
6:44 p.m.: Responded to a female having chest pains on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
7:02 p.m.: Responded to a female with unknown symptoms on West Main Street in John Day.
Nov. 3
7:28 a.m.: Responded to an 85-year-old male with heart problems and high blood sugar on Sunset Road in John Day.
11:45 a.m.: Responded to a bedridden female patient on Moon Creek Lane in Mt. Vernon.
12:33 p.m.: Responded to a 91-year-old female with bloody vomit on Valley View Drive in John Day.
1:50 p.m.: Responded to an 84-year-old male who had a fall on Valley View Drive in John Day.
Nov. 5
4:56 a.m.: Responded to a female that had fallen on West Main Street in John Day.
3:16 p.m.: Ambulance service at Dollar General in John Day.
Nov. 7
10:45 a.m.: Dispatched to a medical alarm on Valley View Drive in John Day.
4:40 p.m.: Responded for an elderly woman who fell on RNR Ridge Road in John Day.
Nov. 8
8:51 a.m.: Ambulance transport at Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
3:46 p.m.: Dispatched with Long Creek Ambulance to an elderly female with chest pain on South Eagle Street in Long Creek.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Nov. 6
10:23 a.m.: Ambulance call on South Main Street.
Nov. 9
5:24 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance for a medical alarm on Dixie Creek Road.
• USFS
Nov. 2
7:47 a.m.: Fire burn information at Black Butte.
Nov. 3
8:20 a.m.: Fire burn information at Summit Prairie.
Nov. 7
8:06 a.m.: Fire burn information at 16RD/1662 RD.
Nov. 8
7:41 a.m.: Fire burn information at 16RD/1662 RD.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Nov. 5
9:24 a.m.: Dispatched with sheriff’s office, OSP and John Day Ambulance for a rollover accident on Highway 395 North, milepost 75B.
• ODOT
Nov. 4
5:29 a.m.: Report of a big rock in the highway on Highway 19, milepost 116.
5:43 a.m.: Report of hazardous road conditions on Highway 395B, milepost 95.
5:51 a.m.: Report of whiteout conditions on Beech Creek and Long Creek mountains.
7:24 a.m.: Report of a boulder on the highway on Highway 26, milepost 93.
• Dayville Ambulance
Nov. 9
8:17 a.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance for a subject with a back injury on Ervin Street.
