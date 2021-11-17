Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Nov. 12: Laura Marie Brunton, 60, of John Day pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants and violation of an ignition interlock device requirement. She was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, fined $2,225 and had her driver’s license suspended for life. In addition, she was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete any recommended treatment programs, stay out of bars and liquor stores and not use or possess intoxicants, including alcohol.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 9: At 2:08 p.m., a trooper stopped a Mazda Protege for a traffic violation on Highway 26 near milepost 161. The driver, Maria Bernadette Bologna, 55, of John Day, was cited for driving uninsured and giving false information regarding insurance.
Nov. 10: At 11:41 a.m., OSP fish and wildlife troopers responded to a report of trophy mule deer buck that had been shot and left in the Murderers Creek hunt unit. Te meat was deemed fit for consumption and was salvaged. Investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 11: At 11:18 p.m., a trooper responded to reports of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 68 in Wheeler County. The driver of a Ram pickup reported he had been traveling at about 60 mph when he rounded a curve and saw a rockslide covering both lanes of the highway. He was unable to stop and drove over the top of the slide, causing two flat tires and substantial damage to the undercarriage of his truck. The vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing, and the Oregon Department of Transportation cleared the highway.
Nov. 12: At 9:54 a.m., a trooper took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred about 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 11. A man reported he had been driving on Highway 395C near milepost 13 when he met a vehicle towing a cattle trailer on a sharp curve. The man reported that the trailer struck and damaged his vehicle, but the vehicle towing the trailer kept going. Investigation ongoing.
Nov. 12: About 4:15 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 162 to speak with an occupant known to be an out-of-compliance sex offender. While taking the man into custody, the trooper allegedly found a spring-assisted knife concealed under his clothing. Olle Leroi Starnes, 51, of John Day was arrested on charges of failure to report as a sex offender after a change of residence, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 5
Releases: 4
Arrests: 4
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 7
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 5
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov. 10:
Traffic citations filed: 19
Violations filed: 5
Misdemeanors filed: 13
Persons on probation: 42
Warrants issued: 1
Evictions in favor of tenants: 1
Evictions in favor of landlords: 0
• Violation of basic rule: Scott J. Pence, 53, Sunriver, Sept. 25, 78/55 zone, fined $265.
• Violation speed limit: Savio Philip, 26, Seattle, Oct. 16, 94/65 zone, fined $440.
• Driving uninsured: Gage Robert Lambeth, 21, John Day, April 18, fined $265; Thomas Edward Pfeifer, 52, Prairie City, Sept. 25, fined $265; Tanner Joseph Prock, 25, John Day, May 31, fined $265; Wade Franklin Keith, 29, Ponderay, Idaho, Jan. 4, 2020, fined $265; Wade Franklin Keith, 29, Ponderay, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2020, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Gage Robert Lambeth, 21, John Day, April 18, fined $440; Thomas Edward Pfeifer, 52, Prairie City, Sept. 25, fined $440; Tanner Joseph Prock, 25, John Day, May 31, fined $265; Tanner Joseph Prock, 25, John Day, June 13, fined $440; Wade Franklin Keith, 29, Ponderay, Idaho, Jan. 4, 2020, fined $440; Wade Franklin Keith, 29, Ponderay, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2020, fined $440.
• Open container of alcohol: Andrean P. Kuzmin, 52, Silverton, Oct. 5, fined $265.
Nov. 8: Elmer Ray Ahrendsen pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. Ahrendsen was sentenced to one year of probation, five days in jail with credit for time served and 20 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 150 calls during the week ending Nov. 12, including:
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 5: Responded to Highway 26 at Lower Yard Road for a report fo an injured animal.
Nov. 9: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 174 for a report for an injured animal. Prairie City Public Works dispatched an injured deer.
Nov. 10: Advised of a deer vs. vehicle accident on Highway 26 east of Prairie City.
Nov. 11: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395 at Long Creek.
Nov. 12: Responded to Highway 395 South for a hit and run.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 6: Responded to the John Day Motel for a domestic violence call.
Nov. 6: Responded to the Meadowbrook Apartments in John day for a restraining order violation.
Nov. 6: Responded to West Bench Road for a scam report.
Nov. 6: Responded to Wiley Creek for a report of trespassing and possible poaching.
Nov. 6: Responded with Oregon State Police to South Canyon Boulevard near Dark Horse Rentals, John Day, for an injured animal report.
Nov. 6: Responded to West Main Street in John Day. Matthew Paul Walker, 38, was arrested on a restraining order violation.
Nov. 6: Advised of a trespassing complaint at the Monument Fire Department.
Nov. 6: Responded to Humbolt Street in Canyon City for a report of trespassing and restraining order violation. Report unfounded.
Nov. 7: Responded to Sunflower Flat for a trespassing complaint.
Nov. 7: Performed a public assist at Long Creek Mountain.
Nov. 7: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 147. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 7: Responded to Northeast Front Street, Prairie City, for a residential alarm.
Nov. 7: Responded to the parking lot of Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day for a stalking report.
Nov. 7: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a domestic dispute.
Nov. 8: Responded to Pineview Lane, Canyon City, for an unattended death.
Nov. 8: Responded to Prairie City for a report of elder abuse.
Nov. 8: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a driving complaint.
Nov. 8: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments,, John Day, for a welfare check.
Nov. 8: Performed a public assist at Texas Creek.
Nov. 8: Responded to Dayville Church for a trespassing complaint.
Nov. 8: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Nov. 9: Responded to Les Schwab in John Day for a commercial alarm.
Nov. 9: Advised of a search and rescue call fro Seneca.
Nov. 9: Responded to Dollar General in John Day for suspicious circumstances.
Nov. 9: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a theft report.
Nov. 9: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a juvenile problem.
Nov. 9: Responded to Canyon City for a fraud report.
Nov. 9: Made a traffic stop on East Main Street in John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 9: Made a traffic stop at Highway 26 and Gunther. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 9: Responded to Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a juvenile problem.
Nov. 10: Responded to Northwest First Avenue, John Day, for a welfare check.
Nov. 10: Responded to Prairie City for a civil issue.
Nov. 10: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City. Robert L. Crosby II, 35, was arrested on a probation violation.
Nov. 11: Responded to Bare Bones, John Day, for a fight.
Nov. 11: Advised of a theft of services complaint on Screech Alley Loop, John Day.
Nov. 11: Advised of a tree that had fallen onto a house and vehicle on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Nov. 11: Responded to the Polaris dealership in John Day for possible unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Nov. 11: Responded to Highway 402 for a domestic violence report.
Nov. 11: Responded to the Seventh Street Sports Complex, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Nov. 11: Responded to North Main Street, Prairie City, for a report of juveniles trespassing.
Nov. 12: Responded to Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for a civil issue.
Nov. 12: Responded to West main Street, John Day, for an alarm at a bank. Unfounded.
• John Day Ambulance
Nov. 6: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for a dizziness complaint.
Nov. 6: Responded with Long Creek Ambulance to Highway 395 North for a rollover accident with injuries.
Nov. 6: Responded to Northwest Fifth Street for a fall injury.
Nov. 7: Responded to Budget 8 Motel for a man with hypertension.
Nov. 9: Dispatched to Southwest First Street for a possible heart attack.
Nov. 10: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 10: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 11: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 11: Responded with Prairie City Ambulance to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a fall injury.
Nov. 11: Responded to Cottonwood Street for a fall injury.
Nov. 12: Patient transfer at the airport.
