Circuit Court
Oct. 25
Abigail Frances Mobley, 38, of Ontario pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants. Mobley was sentenced to 15 days of jail time with credit for time served and 18 months of bench probation. Mobley’s driver’s license was suspended for one year and she was fined $2,000. As conditions of probation, she was ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel program, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment, refrain from using intoxicants and install an ignition interlock device in her vehicle.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 19
11:04 p.m.: Vehicle stopped near milepost 175 on Highway 26. Driver made trooper aware of information pertinent to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office reckless burning investigation earlier in the day that led to the arrest of an adult male. Information forwarded to sheriff’s office.
Oct. 21
8:57 p.m.: A driver headed south on US Highway 395B near milepost 76 struck a cow while traveling 55 miles per hour. The driver was uninjured and the cow was visibly injured yet able to walk. The cow’s owner was advised and declined to pursue an insurance claim against the driver.
Oct. 24
9:05 a.m.: A driver contacted OSP advising that he’d struck a deer about an hour prior. The vehicle was drivable and the driver left the scene. The deer was removed from the roadway and the driver was provided with a case number.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Oct. 26, 2022:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 8
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations:5
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 24
Warrants processed: 2
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
• Arrests and citations
Mathew Walker, 39, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Nicholas Mobley, 28, of Renton, Washington, was cited for driving while suspended.
Bruce Waring, 70, of Lincoln City was warned for careless driving.
Aaron Lamb, 47, of Drain was cited for driving while suspended.
Shawn Kelso, 51, of Boise was cited for violating the basic rule, 80/55 zone.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 145 calls during the week ending Oct. 26, 2022, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Oct. 19
5:16 p.m.: Advised of a grass fire on Bear Gulch Road.
Oct. 20
1:43 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on County Road 62.
2:13 p.m.: Advised of a fraud report.
2:57 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Blue Gulch.
3:00 p.m.: Advised of a parking complaint at Len’s Pharmacy.
4:46 p.m.: Responded to South Washington Street in Prairie City for a welfare check.
4:57 p.m.: Responded to a report of a dispute at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City.
6:53 p.m.: Advised of an animal complaint on Canyon Creek Lane, Canyon City.
7:54 p.m.: Investigated a civil dispute between a landlord and tenant on Bridge Street, John Day.
Oct. 21
5:21 a.m.: Investigated an injury accident with OSP on Izee-Paulina Highway.
4:38 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 151. Shawn Allen Kelso, 51, of Boise cited for violating the basic rule, 80/55 zone.
4:55 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud on West Main Street, John Day.
11:19 p.m.: Responded to a report of a prowler on Northwest Third Avenue, John Day. OSP assisted.
Oct. 22
1:45 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 157. Aaron George Lamb, 47, of Drain cited for driving without insurance.
Oct. 23
12:30 p.m.: Livestock complaint/road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
1:12 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 near milepost 1C, John Day. Nicholas Mobley, 28, of Renton, Washington, was cited for driving while suspended.
1:20 p.m.: Report of a suspicious subject on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
2:50 p.m.: Welfare check on West Franklin Street, Dayville.
5:03 p.m.: Report of a phone scam in Long Creek.
5:08 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for an unresponsive woman.
Oct. 24
1:24 a.m.: Responded with OSP to a 911 call with nobody speaking on Reynolds Drive, Prairie City. Jesse Cole Rigel, 37, of Prairie City was arrested for domestic assault.
11:23 a.m.: Report of an overdue motorist on River Estates Lane.
12:42 p.m.: Report of a cat caught in a vehicle door at NAPA Auto Parts, John Day.
4:08 p.m.: Trespass complaint at Dollar General, John Day.
5:30 p.m.: Livestock complaint on Highway 26, near milepost 137.
Oct. 25
8:12 a.m.: Report of a vehicle that ran off the road and needed a tow at the junction of Forest Service Roads 10 and 45.
10:46 a.m.: Report of fraud on West Main Street, John Day.
3:11 p.m.: Responded to a bank alarm at Old West Federal Credit Union, John Day. Unfounded, false alarm.
4:09 p.m.: Report of a vehicle parked and blocking a Forest Service road at Kelsey Butte.
8:13 p.m.: Investigated a domestic dispute with OSP at a self-storage facility on Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
8:33 p.m.: Advised of a possible DUI on Highway 26, near milepost 176.
11:37 p.m.: Advised of a burglar alarm on Highway 26.
11:43 p.m.: Advised of a hydrant problem at Grant Union High School, John Day.
11:56 p.m.: Removed a dead deer from the highway on Highway 26, near milepost 160.
Oct. 26
9:41 a.m.: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on County Road 18.
11:24 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud at the DMV office, John Day.
1:34 p.m.: Advised of an injured cow at Four Corners.
5:01 p.m.: Advised of a parked vehicle on County Road 18. County road is closed.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 21
7:02 a.m.: Dispatched an injured deer on Highway 26, near milepost 161.
11:12 a.m.: Advised of cows on Highway 26 near milepost 168.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Oct. 21
11:56 a.m.: Ambulance transport to Boise.
• John Day Ambulance
Oct. 20
2:42 a.m.: Transported a patient to Blue Mountain Hospital from Silvers Lane.
5:45 p.m.: Ambulance transport from Blue Mountain Care Center.
Oct. 21
1:33 a.m.: Transported one to Blue Mountain Hospital from South Main Street, Prairie City.
8:59 a.m.: Responded with Prairie City Ambulance to an 83-year-old female who fell at Blue Mountain Care Center.
2:55 p.m.: Ambulance transport from Blue Mountain Care Center.
3:58 p.m.: Responded to an 83-year-old man with a distended stomach and fever on West Third Street, Prairie City.
9:08 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Oct. 22
12:35 p.m.: Responded to an 87-year-old male with a medical equipment issue at Valley View Assisted Living.
1:01 p.m.: Responded to a 79-year-old female with an injury at Valley View Assisted Living.
Oct 23.
10:47 a.m.: Dispatched for a female subject with chest pains on La Costa Avenue.
Oct. 25
10:33 a.m.: Dispatched for a 66-year-old female with intense stomach pains and difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Oct. 22
12:38 p.m.: Responded to a 75-year-old woman with severe leg pain on North Highway 395.
• Seneca Ambulance
Oct. 26
1:03 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to a 69-year-old woman with leg pain on Park Avenue.
