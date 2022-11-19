Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Nov. 17
Justin Scheidegger, 28, of John Day pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants. Additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed. Scheidegger was given a suspended sentence but was placed on bench probation for two years and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel program, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment, and not to use or possess intoxicants during the period of his probation. His driver's license was suspended for one year, and he was fined $250.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov. 16:
Traffic citations filed: 16
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 25
Driver’s license suspensions: 1
Cases on probation: 16
Small claims filed: 2
Warrants issued: 2
Violation of the basic rule: Alan Onofre Maldonado, 37, Bend, Oct. 26, 88/55 zone, fined $440; Caitlin Taylor Hubble, 32, Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 24, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Teresa Crossley, 41, Weiser, Idaho, Oct. 29, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Brian Russel Claus, 46, Bend, Oct. 31, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Ross Alan day, 51, Keizer, Oct. 29, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Damon Olson, 27, John Day, Oct. 24, 42/30 zone, fined $165; Thomas S. Portlock, 57, Portland, Oct. 23, 79/55 zone, fined $225; Corey J. Robinson, 23, Prineville, Oct. 23, 78/55, fined $225; Kyler J. Powell, 21, The Dalles, Oct. 23, 78/55 zone, fined $225; 17-year-old male, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 29, 21/30 zone, fined $225; Richard Clay Bradford, 65, Parma, Idaho, Oct. 22, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Steven Patrick Dunbar, 20, Boise, Oct. 20, 77/55 zone, fined $165; Jacob Ryan Batease, 28, Prairie City, Oct. 23, 74/65 zone, fined $115; Bryan David Barry, 66, Bend, Oct. 22, 44/30 zone, fined $140; Michele Charlene Upson, 53, John Day, Sept. 9, 50/35 zone, fined $140; Stephenie Ann Allen, 55, Canyon City, Nov. 1, 30/20 zone, fined $200; Edwin Leroy Newby, 68, John Day, Oct. 27, 33/20 zone, fined $275; Rebecca B. Harwell, 545, New Orleans, Nov. 6, 38/25 zone, fined $165; 17-year-old male, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 22, 75/55 zone, fined $140; 17-year-old male, John Day, Oct. 29, 55/30 zone, fined $265; Garrity E. O'Crowley, 40, Diamond, Oct. 3, 42/25 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 14, fined $440; Aaron Lamb, 47, Drain, Oct. 22, fined $440; Loren Joseph Hodge, 44, John Day, Oct. 27, fined $440.
No operator's license: Steven Patrick Dunbar, 20, Boise, Oct. 20, fined $265.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Joseph Vernon Radinovich, 44, John Day, Oct. 5, fined $385; Linda Marie Jones, 57, John Day, Oct. 19, fined $375.
Careless driving: Bruce Waring, 71, Lincoln City, Oct. 23, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: Sean Patrick O'Grady, 52, Ilwaco, Washington, Sept. 26, fined $225.
Failure to carry valid registration card: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 14, fined $115.
Failure to carry proof of insurance: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 14, fined $265.
Passing in a no passing zone: Christopher Richard Conant, 39, Chatham, Illinois, Oct. 20, fined $265.
Hunting from or across highway: Jeffery peabody, 64, Central Point, Oct. 29, fined $115.
Unreasonable sound amplification: Michael Wyatt Hagopian, 34, John Day, Oct. 22, fined $95.
Use of prohibited lighting: Judith Leann Scott, 22, Pendleton, Sept. 26, fined $165.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 12
2:04 p.m.: Trooper responded to South Fork Road near milepost 7 for a report of a poached deer. The hide of a mule deer and a gut pile were located and evidence collected. Investigation ongoing.
4:49 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 125 for a single-vehicle non-injury crash. A Cadillac SRX went off the highway and down a steep embankment, coming to rest on its wheels in the John Day River. The driver was on crutches and told the trooper he had numerous medical issues. He said he believed he fell asleep or blacked out, causing the crash. Jon T. Mars, 62, of Spray was cited for failure to drive within a lane and will be put in for a driver evaluation. Grant County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation also responded.
Nov. 13
12:15 a.m.: Olle Leroi Starnes, 52, of John Day was cited in lieu of custody for failure to report a change of residence.
Nov. 14
7:45 a.m.: A trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 151 to dispatch an injured deer caught in a wire fence. A fish and wildlife trooper processed the deer for salvage. Four quarters and two backstraps were taken to Russell's Meats in Canyon City for donation to the Grant County Food Bank.
Nov. 15
3:39 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Jeep Cherokee for multiple traffic violations at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Bridge Street, John Day. Justin Alan Scheidegger, 28, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving uninsured.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 3
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 11
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
• Arrests and citations
Austin Catron, 20, Mt. Vernon, cited for speeding (55/35 zone), failure to use lights and careless driving.
Cindy Chappel, 42, John Day, cited for driving uninsured.
Mark Hodgkinson, 53, Gresham, cited for speeding (45/30 zone).
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 110 calls during the week ending Nov. 15, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Nov. 10
1:46 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
11:31 a.m.: Responded to Highway 7 near milepost 4 for an abandoned vehicle.
12:44 p.m.: Responded to North Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for an abandoned vehicle.
2:13 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 in Dayville for a suspicious person.
2:31 p.m.: Responded to west Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
5:21 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a mental health call.
7:14 p.m.: Responded to County Road 63 near Highway 395 South for a non-injury crash.
8:11 p.m.: Took a report of a lost dog from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
Nov. 11
11:16 a.m.: Took a report of dogs barking for hours from Northeast Seventh Avenue, John Day.
3:01 p.m.: Responded to Prairie City Antiques for a report of a dispute. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, and Paul Ferretti, 60, both of Prairie City, were arrested for menacing.
5:31 p.m.: Took a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 26 near milepost 145.
5:53 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South, Seneca. Driver warned for lighting violation.
8:52 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person on Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon.
9:35 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person on Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon.
Nov. 12
4:25 p.m.: Took a report of cattle on Highway 26 near milepost 169.
6:50 p.m.: Advised of a drunken driver near Huffman's Market, Prairie City.
8:25 p.m.: Advised of a trespassing complaint on Dog Patch Lane, John Day.
9:39 p.m.: Advised of a subject refusing to leave Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day.
Nov. 13
8:04 p.m.: Advised of shots fired on North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
8:06 p.m.: Took a report of an assault on Screech Alley Loop, John Day.
8:11 p.m.: Advised of a wounded buck on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
9:08 p.m.: Advised of an accident with injuries on East Main Street, John Day.
Nov. 14
3:50 a.m.: Advised of horses running at large at Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon.
11:59 a.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a mental health call.
3:37 p.m.: Took a theft report from Front Street, Prairie City.
Nov. 15
7:50 a.m.: Olle Starnes, 52, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County Parole and Probation Office warrant.
8:53 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a report of verbal harassment.
3:52 p.m.: Assisted Oregon State Police with a traffic stop on Northeast Seventh Avenue, John Day.
5:42 p.m.: Took a report of trespassing on Dog Creek Road near John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 11
5:31 p.m.: Advised of an intoxicated driver on Highway 26 near milepost 145.
Nov. 12
7:09 a.m.: Advised of a dead deer on Highway 26 near milepost 127.
7:55 a.m.: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near milepost 169.
6:06 p.m.: Advised of a possible intoxicated driver near Huffman's Market, Prairie City.
Nov. 14
Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 170. Christopher Braden, 39, of Kingsville, Texas, cited for speeding (80/55 zone).
• John Day Ambulance
Nov. 10
1:52 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 83-year-old female with hip pain.
Nov. 11
78:34 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an unattended death.
Nov. 13
10:28 a.m.: Dispatched to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for s 70-year-old male who fainted.
11:46 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Hillcrest Drive. Transported a 23-year-old male to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Nov. 14
10:29 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 82-year-old male with abdominal pain.
Nov. 15
12:21 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 67-year-old male who fell and was unresponsive.
2:18 a.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
4:49 a.m.: Dispatched to Elkview Drive for a 42-year-old male who lost consciousness.
8:08 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a 40-year-old female who lost consciousness.
11:20 p.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Nov. 13
3:10 p.m.: Dispatched to 13th Street for a 77-year-old female with chest pains. John Day Ambulance also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.