Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Nov. 3: James William Cook Jr., 31, of Canyon City was found guilty by a jury of telephonic harassment stemming from an incident that occurred on Oct. 28, 2020. He was sentenced to bench probation for one year, fined $100, ordered to complete 30 hours of community service or work crew time and ordered to take a parenting class.
Nov. 15: Timothy Alan Edwards Jr., 30, of John Day pleaded guilty to one count of harassment. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, three days in jail with credit for time served and 30 hours of community service or work crew time.
Nov. 16: Robert L. Crosby of Canyon City was found guilty of violating the conditions of his probation by possessing or using controlled substances, failing to complete community service work, failing to pay financial obligations, changing his residence without approval and failing to complete a court-ordered treatment program. His probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve 150 days in jail with credit for time served since his most recent arrest.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 14: About 7:45 a.m., a 28-year-old man was taken into custody on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon and transported to the Grant County Jail. Travis Benjamin Farr of Canyon City was cited for driving while suspended, speeding and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 9
Releases: 6
Arrests: 4
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 42
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Nov. 15: Joshua Allan, 25, of Newberg was cited for violation of the basic rule, 75/55 zone.
Nov. 17: Kiowa Scott, 25, of John Day was arrested on a charge of third-degree theft.
Nov. 17: Rosas Ornela, 46, of Beaverton was cited for violating a road closure and having an open container of alcohol.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov. 17:
Traffic citations filed: 15
Violations filed: 1
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Hearings held: 17
Persons on probation: 42
License suspensions: 7
Evictions in favor of tenant: 1
Small claims in favor of plaintiff: 1
• Violation of basic rule: Christopher David Lardy, 43, Hines, Oct. 29, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Deborah J. Webb, 49, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 30, 90/55 zone, fined $440.
• Exceeding speed limit: Brandi Lynn Fountain, 37, John Day, Oct. 21, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Rhett Garld Elliott, 32, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 8, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Nicholas W, Brunson-Williams, 42, Fort Collins, Coloroado; Oct. 23, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Hilary Dawn Hoffman, 49, Portland, Oct. 24, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Colton Dwayne Smith, 21, Sweet Home, Oct. 18, 84/65 zone, fined $225.
• No operator’s license: Scott Shawn Flaherty, 68, Gaston, Sept. 30, fined $265; Brooklynn Brianna Shreve, 16, Purcell, Oklahoma, Oct. 8, $265.
• Driving uninsured: Bradley Rex Bolin, 35, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 27, fined $265.
• Permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle: Kristen Amber Lindsey, 40, Purcell, Oklahoma, Oct. 8, fined $265.
• Open container of alcohol: Tiffany Gilbert, 37, Roseburg, Oct. 2, fined $265.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Thomas Harry Stephens, 60, Canyon City, Sept. 29, fined $440.
• Failure to drive within lane: Thomas Harry Stephens, 60, Canyon City, Aug. 27, fined $265.
Nov. 15: Kody Christian Hansen, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing and was fined $440.
Nov. 15: Michael Edward Rush, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing and was fined $440.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 165 calls during the week ending Nov. 19, including:
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 16: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395 S.
Nov. 16: Advised of a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 174.
Nov. 17: Advised of a driving complaint on West Main Street, John Day.
Nov. 17: Responded ty a report of an intoxicated river on West Main Street, John Day, near Bare Bones.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 12: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a menacing complaint.
Nov. 12: Responded to a civil issue on North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
Nov. 12: Responded to West main Street, John Day, for a menacing complaint.
Nov. 13: Responded to Depot Park, Prairie City, for a dispute.
Nov. 13: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 26 at Highland. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 13: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 148, Matthew Eric Sagaser, 37, of Mt. Vernon was cited for violation of the basic rule and issued a written warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.
Nov. 13: Advised of a hit-and-run collision on Northeast Elm Street, John Day.
Nov. 13: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a subject with mental health issues.
Nov. 13: Responded to Juniper Lane, John Day, for a report of internet fraud.
Nov. 13: Advised of harassment complaint on North Clark Street, Canyon City.
Nov. 13: Served a trespass order on South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
Nov. 13: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 395 C near milepost 3. Driver warned for speeding.
Nov. 13: Advised of a trespassing complaint at Todd Creek Ranch.
Nov. 14: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a suspicious circumstances report.
Nov. 14: responded to Bridge Street, John Day, for a mental health subject requesting assistance.
Nov. 14: Forest patrol cited a driver for violating a road closure on Spur 083 off Road 22.
Nov. 14: Responded to Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon. Travis Farr, 28, was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Nov. 15: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City. Jared Baker, 26, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
Nov. 15: Assisted a motorist on Highway 395.
Nov. 16: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
Nov. 16: Responded to the John Day Fire Hall for an injured animal.
Nov. 16: Responded to Highway 395 North near Gordon Creek for an animal complaint.
Nov. 16: Responded to West main Street, John Day, for a shoplifting complaint.
Nov. 16: Responded to Screech Alley Loop, John Day. Kyle L. Kinsey, 32, was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Nov. 16: Responded to Northwest Third Street, John Day, for an animal complaint.
Nov. 16: responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
Nov. 17: responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a commercial panic alarm.
Nov. 17: Assisted a member of the public on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
Nov. 17: Received two driving complaints from West Main Street, John Day.
Nov. 17: Responded to Cozart Street, Prairie City, for a theft complaint.
Nov. 18: Responded to Charolais Heights, John Day, for a sexual abuse complaint.
Nov. 18: Advised of possible shots fired on West main Street, John Day.
Nov. 19: Performed a welfare check at the John Day Motel.
Nov. 19: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for civil issues.
Nov. 19: Responded to McHaley Street, Prairie City, for suspicious circumstances.
Nov. 19: Responded to Miller lane, John Day, for a phone scam.
Nov. 19: Assisted a member of the public at Prairie City Hall.
Nov. 19: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a theft report.
Nov. 19: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 395C near milepost 2. Driver warned for speeding.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 12: Dispatched to West Main Street, John Day, for a 77-year-old man with breathing difficulties.
Nov. 13: Dispatched to Mt. Vernon Community Center for a 71-year-old woman having a seizure.
Nov. 13: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 78-year-old man with extreme dizziness and difficulty breathing.
Nov. 13: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female unable to eat or drink.
Nov. 13: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 14: Dispatched to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a 31-year-old man with back pain.
Nov. 14: Dispatched to Valley View Drive for a fall injury.
Nov. 15: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a fall injury.
Nov. 15: Dispatched to Holland Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a fall injury.
Nov. 16: Dispatched to Marysville Drive, Canyon City, for a possible stroke.
Nov. 16: Patient transfer at the airport.
Nov. 17: Dispatched to Highway 26 east of Mt. Vernon for a fall injury.
• Seneca Ambulance
Nov. 17: Responded with John Day Ambulance to A Avenue for a 65-year-old woman having seizures.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Nov. 17: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Nov. 18: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to South Eagle Street for an 86-year-old man in pain.
