Grant County Circuit Court
Kenzon D. Bryan, 53, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 1. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 12 months post-prison supervision. Counts of delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a class B felony and criminal forfeiture were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Nov. 18:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 8
Releases: 8
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
Vivian Newby-Jones, 62, Granite, was cited for pointing a firearm at another person and unlawful use of a weapon.
Andrea Klenski, 56, John Day, was cited for violation of basic rule, 87/55 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Andrew O. Zalewski, 50, Bend, Jan. 20, 63/45 zone, fined $165; Robert W. Peterson, 67, Rocklin, California, July 29, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Kylian A. Beitz, 25, Prineville, July 8, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Tabor S. Magnuson, 20, Yamhill, Sept. 8, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Matthew E. Sagaser, 36, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 6, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Bryan D. Swett, 49, Portland, Sept. 18, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Andres S. Gutierrez, 26, Vancouver, Washington, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Brandon M. Steele, 28, Redmond, Sept. 25, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Justin R. Warmuth, 33, Kennewick, Washington, June 17, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Torrie G. Weathers, 29, Boring, Oct. 2, 74/55 zone, fined $265; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, Aug. 23, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Korah A. Butler, 18, Baker City, June 8, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Alan W. Butterfield, 34, Hillsboro, May 25, 74/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Francisco J. Sanchez-Ramos, 54, Othello, Washington, July 29, 70/60 zone, fined $85; Matthew E. Sagaser, 36, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 3, 82/65 zone, fined $265, April 3, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Julianna A. Anaya, 23, Parkville, Montana, May 26, 44/25 zone, fined $165; Michael S. Messatzzia, 41, Glenn, California, Sept. 20, 52/35 zone, fined $165; David H. Mundhenk, 68, Rathdrum, Idaho, July 3, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Ryan I. Spurlock, 22, Hines, April 6, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Ryne K. Smith, 30, Seneca, July 9, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Kimberly M. Williams, 41, Canyon City, May 4, 51/35 zone, fined $165; Dennis J. Harrison, 70, Granada Hills, California, Sept. 21, 54/35 zone, fined $165; Karie L. Grasty, 33, Burns, Aug. 3, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Rudrani Ghosh, 26, Elk Grove, California, Sept. 7, 89/65 zone, fined $440; Eric J. Foster, 29, Corvallis, Sept. 20, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Robert J. Bryant Jr., 23, John Day, April 20, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Ojvind A. Berg, 50, Mountain View, California, June 3, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Bud W. Farmer, 22, La Grande, May 19, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Steven M. Warrington, 31, John Day, July 18, fined $265, Aug. 30, fined $440, Sept. 6, fined $440, Sept. 8, fined $440, Sept. 10, fined $440, Sept. 11, fined $440; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, April 21, fined $440, April 28, fined $440, June 9, fined $440, June 11, fined $440, June 15, fined $440, Aug. 7, fined $440, Aug. 23, fined $440; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, John Day, Feb. 19, fined $440, Aug. 28, fined $440, Sept. 6, fined $440, Sept. 18, fined $440, Sept. 21, fined $440; Somer L. Robinson, 31, Dayville, April 25, fined $440, June 3, fined $440, June 8, fined $440, Aug. 3, fined $440; Mathew P. Walker, 37, John Day, May 25, fined $440, July 31, fined $440, Aug. 2, fined $440; Joshua W. Haskins, 36, Prairie City, Aug. 24, fined $440, Sept. 12, fined $440; John T. La Franchise, 55, John Day, Oct. 1, fined $440; Katie L. Murphy, 29, Prairie City, Aug. 3, fined $440; Jason E. Moore, 46, Turner, Aug. 2, fined $440; Shawn C. Kite, 52, Prairie City, Sept. 9, fined $440; Thomas E. Pfeifer, 51, Prairie City, Aug. 12, fined $440; Sam Desiere, 33, Aug. 17, fined $440; Joe M. Warren, 36, Canyon City, Aug. 28, fined $440; Bryan D. Swett, 49, Portland, Sept. 18, fined $440; Steven L. Simmons, 41, Burns, Aug. 9, fined $440; Justin R. Warmuth, 33, Kennewick, Washington, June 17, fined $440; Joseph M. Warren, 36, Canyon City, July 17, fined $440; Joshawa G. Boerem, 30, Long Creek, Feb. 6, fined $440; Clay R. Hansen, 23, Redmond, Aug. 25, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Steven M. Warrington, 31, John Day, July 18, fined $440, Aug. 30, fined $265, Sept. 6, fined $265, Sept. 8, fined $265, Sept. 10, fined $265, Sept. 11, fined $265; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, April 21, fined $265, April 28, fined $265, June 9, fined $265, June 11, fined $265, June 15, fined $265, Aug. 7, fined $265; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, John Day, Feb. 19, fined $265, Aug. 28, fined $265, Sept. 6, fined $265, Sept. 18, fined $265, Sept. 21, fined $265; Mathew P. Walker, 37, John Day, May 25, fined $265, July 31, fined $265, Aug. 2, fined $265; Joshua W. Haskins, 36, Prairie City, Aug. 24, fined $265, Sept. 12, fined $265; Jerry E. Rioux, 61, Baker City, Dec. 21, fined $265; John T. La Franchise, 55, John Day, Oct. 1, fined $265; Kevin E. Mason, 27, John Day, July 17, fined $265; Katie L. Murphy, 29, Prairie City, Aug. 3, fined $265; Billie Jo Ann Pentilla, Canyon City, 37, Sept. 15, fined $265; Shawn C. Kite, 52, Prairie City, Sept. 9, fined $265; Thomas E. Pfeifer, 51, Prairie City, Aug. 12, fined $265; Somer L. Robinson, 31, Dayville, Aug. 3, fined $265; Desiere Sam, 33, Burns, Aug. 17, fined $265; Joe M. Warren, 36, Canyon City, Aug. 28, fined $265; Bryan D. Swett, 49, Portland, Sept. 18, fined $265; Steven L. Simmons, 41, Burns, Aug. 9, fined $265; Michael V. Van Pelt Jr., 21, John Day, Aug. 17, fined $265; Justin R. Warmuth, 33, Kennewick, Washington, June 17, fined $265; Brittany M. Wyant, 28, John Day, March 18, fined $265; Clay R. Hansen, 23, Redmond, Aug. 25, fined $265; John P. Barr, 27, Shasta Lake, California, May 10, fined $265; Korah A. Butler, 18, Baker City, June 8, fined $265; Joshawa G. Boerem, 30, Long Creek, Feb. 6, fined $265.
No operator’s license: Billie Jo Ann Pentilla, Canyon City, 37, Sept. 15, fined $265; Robert L. Crosby, 34, Prairie City, May 16, fined $265; John P. Barr, 27, Shasta Lake, California, May 10, fined $265; Korah A. Butler, 18, Baker City, June 8, 77/55 zone, fined $265.
Failure to perform duties of a driver: LeLand D. Turner, 86, Sept. 13, fined $940.
Careless driving: Matthew E. Sagaser, 36, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 26, fined $225; Jeremy S. Paluska, 36, Long Creek, Sept. 24, fined $440.
Failure to register vehicle: Michael V. Van Pelt Jr., 21, John Day, Aug. 17, fined $115; Keatley M. Wyant, 29, John Day, Feb. 19, fined $115.
Register sticker expired: Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, June 11, $115, July 7, fined $115.
Operating without required light: Steven M. Warrington, 31, John Day, Aug. 30, fined $165; John T. La Franchise, 55, John Day, Oct. 1, fined $165; Warner A. Robertson, 19, John Day, Aug. 4, fined $165.
Unlawful operation of vehicle: Thomas R. Taylor, 53, Canyon City, Aug. 30, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: Francisco Sanchez-Ramos, 54, Othello, Washington, Sept. 27, fined $265.
Unlawful use of metal objects: Joseph M. Warren, 36, Canyon City, July 17, fined $165.
Open container of alcohol: Keatley M. Wyant, 29, Baker City, April 6, fined $265.
On Nov. 17, the court granted a judgment for Darlene J. Forrest against Family Construction Services LLC for $1,016.
On Nov. 20, the court granted a judgment for Jeff Finley against Haley L. Olson for $2,560.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 138 calls during the week of Nov. 16-22, including:
• John Day Police Department
Nov. 18: Along with Oregon State Police and GCSO, responded to a report of shots fired on West Main Street.
Nov. 21: Arrested Bryon Freniere, 37, of John Day for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.
• Oregon State Police
Nov. 18: Received a driving complaint on Highway 395 near milepost 153.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 16: Received a report of a burglary on South Washington Street.
Nov. 17: Received a report of a theft on South Washington Street.
Nov. 17: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Maple Street.
Nov. 20: Received a report of trespassing on Adam Road.
• John Day ambulance
Nov. 16: Responded for an 81-year-old man with difficulty breathing on Northwest First Street.
Nov. 16: Responded for a 41-year-old woman with cardiac issues on Northeast Seventh Avenue.
Nov. 19: Responded for a man who fell on Northwest Fourth Avenue.
Nov. 20: Paged for an 81-year-old woman with low blood sugar on West Main Street.
Nov. 20: Along with Prairie City ambulance, responded for an 82-year-old who fell with a nose bleed on North Cozart Street.
Nov. 21: Paged for a 75-year-old man with difficulty breathing on Moon Creek.
Nov. 22: Responded for a 67-year-old man with a fever and weakness on La Costa Road.
• Long Creek ambulance
Nov. 21: Along with John Day ambulance, dispatched for an 88-year-old man feeling week on North Eagle Street.
• Dayville fire
Nov. 17: Along with John Day ambulance, paged for a woman who broke her ankle on Franklin Avenue.
