Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Blain S. Ross, 37, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and a count of refusal to take a test for intoxicants committed on Aug. 23. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $2,905 in fines and fees, and his license is revoked for life. A count of driving while suspended or revoked against Ross, allegedly committed on Oct. 10, was dismissed on Nov. 2 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because of a negotiated resolution in the DUII case.
A count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, allegedly committed Nov. 5, 2019, and a count of failure to appear on a criminal citation, allegedly committed on Sept. 24, against Adam L. Gilliam were dismissed on Oct. 27 based on a motion by Carpenter because the defendant has other matters elsewhere to deal with and the state is not seeking his return to Grant County.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Oct. 28:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 10
Releases: 10
Arrests: 4
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 2
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Christopher L. Lascola, 51, San Luis Obispo, California, Aug. 29, 90/55 zone, fined $440; Pamela D. Pollard, 52, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 6, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Robert S. Sloan Jr., 37, Bend, Sept. 5, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Darrel G. Flint, 60, Beaverton, Sept. 26, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Quinton G. Jones, 22, Lake Oswego, Sept. 21, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Gordon D. Cousins, 63, Bend, Aug. 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Keith E. Franklin, 76, Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 17, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Meredith E. Whitney, 38, Springfield, Sept. 22, 71/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Dillon D. Eliason, 24, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Oct. 6, 43/25 zone, fined $165; Douglas S. Baker, 65, Gladstone, Sept. 18, 95/65 zone, fined $440; Russell J. Chauncey, 53, Bend, Sept. 20, 61/35 zone, fined $265; Cole B. Winegar, 30, Prairie City, Oct. 5, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Drew L. Shankweiler, 31, Bend, Sept. 27, 50/35 zone, fined $165; William A. Towne, 59, Tualatin, Sept. 27, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Patrick W. Bailey, 27, Central Point, Sept. 20, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Wayne D. Hudson, 26, Beaverton, Sept. 21, 49/30 zone, fined $165; Alfred V. Camacho, 88, Prineville, Sept. 26, 48/30 zone, fined $165; Leticia A. Palmer, 47, Baker City, Oct. 4, 42/25 zone, fined $165.
Failure to drive within lane: Timothy A. Keeton, 47, Sisters, Sept. 28, fined $265; Ty L. Neuschwander, 26, Burns, Sept. 29, fined $265.
Carrying a loaded firearm or bow on all-terrain vehicle: Benjamin A. Pearson, 22, Forest Grove, Oct. 3, fined $265.
Open container of alcohol: William J. McGinnis, 76, Corbett, Oct. 3, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 27: Oregon State Police heard Grant County dispatch advise they received a report of an intoxicated man who took his 8-year-old daughter from his residence in Long Creek and was driving to the John Day area. OSP located the involved vehicle and stopped it near milepost 112 on Highway 395B. On contact, the driver, Jeremy S. Paluska, 36, of Long Creek had glassy, bloodshot eyes. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Paluska’s daughter was in the backseat. Paluska admitted to drinking several beers and a couple shots of whiskey. Paluska consented to field sobriety tests where he displayed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested Paluska for driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person. OSP secured the vehicle at the scene. A Grant County deputy transported the child back to her residence in Long Creek. OSP transported Paluska to the Grant County Jail. Paluska submitted to a breath test that indicated a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.11%. OSP issued Paluska citations for DUII-alcohol and recklessly endangering another person and lodged him at the jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 161 calls during the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 26: Received a report of theft at a business on Northeast Second Avenue.
Oct. 26: Tanner Prock, 24, of Prairie City was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
Oct. 27: Received a report of a hostile individual at a business in John Day.
Oct. 28: Responded to a report of harassment on East Main Street.
Oct. 28: Received a report of a cyber crime on Valley View Drive.
Oct. 29: Arrested Travis M. Bryers on West Main Street.
Oct. 29: Nicole Schaffer, 24, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on several Grant County and Umatilla County warrants.
Oct. 30: Along with OSP, responded to an unknown disorderly situation in John Day.
Oct. 31: Received a report of a man who was half dressed with a half-dressed baby walking down South Canyon Boulevard yelling.
Oct. 31: Received a report of someone homeless who could possibly use help.
Nov. 1: Steven Warrington, 31, of John Day was cited and released on Linn County warrant.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 28: Received a report of a tree on the road and a rock on Highway 395B near milepost 75.
Oct. 28: Received a report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 26 near milepost 150.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 28: Received a report of a dispute on Southeast Hillcrest Drive.
Oct. 30: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near milepost 112.
Nov. 1: Received a report of child abuse on McCallum Avenue.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 28: Dispatched for an elderly man who fell on Southwest First Street.
Oct. 31: Responded to Prairie City for an 82-year-old woman who was sick, weak and losing weight on North Cozart.
Nov. 1: Responded for an elderly patient who fell on Northeast Seventh Avenue.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Oct. 27: Paged to Happy Valley Road for a grass fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.